Helaina Raises $45 Million in Series B Funding to Accelerate the Commercialization of Human Bioactive Proteins Starting with effera™ Human Lactoferrin

Company will establish commercial traction for effera™ with consumer brands and through partners such as Mitsubishi International Food Ingredients, Inc.

Clinical and pre-clinical research indicates that effera™ is more effective than bovine lactoferrin; study will soon be published in a peer-reviewed journal

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helaina, the biotechnology company transforming nutrition with human equivalent bioactive proteins, announced today it has raised $45 million in Series B funding, bringing the company’s total equity funding to $83 million. The round was led by Avidity Partners, with additional investment from Spark Capital, Ingeborg Investments, Tom Williams of Heron Rock, Barrel Ventures, Siam Capital, Relish Works, CF Private Equity and Primary Venture Partners, among other strategic partners.





The company will use the new funding to scale the availability of effera™ Human Lactoferrin, a novel ingredient to support women’s health, active nutrition and healthy aging. Helaina is selling effera™, which supports iron homeostasis and metabolism, a balanced immune response and promotes a beneficial microbiome, to consumer brands and through strategic distribution partners. effera™ – the first and only human equivalent bioactive protein for nutrition to be used in functional foods, beverages and supplements – will soon be available in several consumer products, including from Kroma Wellness, The Feed, Levelle Nutrition, Healthgevity and Mitsubishi International Food Ingredients, Inc., a distributor which has deep expertise in expanding the market for nutritional ingredients with scientific rigor.

“This infusion of new capital marks the next phase of growth for Helaina in which we are accelerating the availability of our first ingredient through new partnerships – the result of years of work to drive innovation and scientific rigor within nutrition,” said Laura Katz, CEO and Founder, Helaina. “At this pivotal moment in our company’s journey, we’re proud to partner with Avidity Partners, an investment firm with an outstanding reputation for supporting best-in-class biotechnology companies rooted in clinically-backed science.”

Helaina was founded in 2019 by food scientist Laura Katz, who aspired to build the next generation of nutrients. Katz saw an opportunity to leverage precision fermentation to set a new standard for nutrition focused on vitality for all ages. Helaina’s technology platform powers a bioactive protein pipeline that is poised to advance the human healthspan. Helaina is also working toward supporting health at all ages with the future launch of infant formula in partnership with formula manufacturers.

“We are thrilled to support Helaina’s innovative approach to nutrition, which aligns with pressing health and wellness priorities, from immune system support to fostering a balanced gut microbiome,” said Jacob Garfield, Managing Director at Avidity Partners. “We are confident that Helaina’s technology and business model are well positioned to meet the growing demand for high quality nutritional ingredients that promote vitality across all age groups.”

