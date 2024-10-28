Heart Repair Technologies, Inc. Appoints David H. Chung as Chief Executive Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heart Repair Technologies, Inc. (“HRT” or “Company”), a privately-held medical device company specializing in disruptive mitral and tricuspid valve repair technology to resolve heart valve regurgitation in heart failure patients, today announced that David H. Chung has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective as of October 1, 2024.

“David’s considerable experience in the heart valve space will be an invaluable asset to HRT as we prioritize an aggressive transcatheter development program,” said Rich Ferrari, Board Director at HRT. “With a strong background in early device development, operations and commercial expertise, we believe that David is the right leader to capitalize on HRT’s current momentum and drive our next phase of growth.”

Mr. Chung brings over 30 years of experience in the healthcare industry, particularly in the medtech and cardiovascular sectors, where he has a proven track record of leading global commercial organizations and guiding transformational growth. Prior to joining HRT, Mr. Chung most recently served as President and CEO of NeoChord, Inc., a transcatheter technology company specializing in the treatment of mitral valve prolapse. Additionally, from 2011-2012 he served as President and CEO of Mitralis, an early-stage mitral valve repair company. Chung began his career at Pfizer and later spent more than fifteen years at Edwards Lifesciences where he ultimately served as Vice President of North American Sales and Marketing for the Heart Valve Therapy Franchise and Global Vice President of Commercial Operations. Chung received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point and served as a PATRIOT Missile Officer in the United States Army with multiple distinctions, including recognition as an Operation Desert Storm Veteran and as an Airborne Badge and Bronze Star Medal recipient.

Dr. V.A. (Mani) Subramanian, Founder, Inventor and Board Director of HRT, added, “David is uniquely suited to lead the Company as we reach our next stage of development. HRT is preparing for the first-in-human study for our transcatheter mitral and tricuspid bridge devices, leveraging the long-term clinical success of our predicate, surgical device, which received CE Mark approval in 2017. It’s an exciting time in HRT’s story, and David is the obvious choice to lead the organization into our next stage.”

“I am confident the Company’s differentiated technology with a transcatheter delivery will broadly reach the large, unmet patient population suffering from heart failure,” said David Chung. “I look forward to delivering on our strategic objectives as we advance the development of this device to a regulatory approval.”

About Heart Repair Technologies, Inc.

Heart Repair Technologies, Inc. (HRT) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of innovative transcatheter solutions for the treatment of heart failure patients suffering from mitral and tricuspid regurgitation. The Company’s disruptive Trans Annular Bridge (TAB) System is designed to correct the core, clinical issue of a large central gap between the anterior and posterior annuli, while preserving native annular motion and subvalvular apparatus. The surgical version of the device received CE Mark approval for the mitral position, providing a strong clinical foundation for the development of the transcatheter delivery system. HRT is headquartered in San Jose, California.

