HealthTrackRx CEO Martin Price Appointed to ACLA Board of Directors for 2025-2027 Term

DENTON, Texas, March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthTrackRx, the nation’s premier infectious disease laboratory, proudly announces that its Executive Chairman and CEO, Martin Price, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the American Clinical Laboratory Association (ACLA) for the 2025-2027 term. Price’s appointment was confirmed at the 2025 ACLA Annual Meeting in Washington DC, marking a significant milestone in HealthTrackRx’s commitment to advancing diagnostic innovation and patient care.

The ACLA Board of Directors comprises leaders from the nation’s top clinical laboratories, dedicated to shaping policies that enhance access to high-quality laboratory services. Price joins an esteemed group of industry executives, including newly elected ACLA Board Chair William G. Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., president and CEO of Mayo Collaborative Services/Mayo Clinic Laboratories, Vice Chair Adam H. Schechter, Chairman, CEO, and President of Laboratory Corporation of America, and Treasurer Kevin T. Conroy, Chairman and CEO of Exact Sciences Corporation.

“I am honored to join the ACLA Board of Directors and collaborate with such a distinguished group of industry leaders,” said Price. “Clinical diagnostics provide the information that empowers therapy and improves patient outcomes, and I look forward to contributing to ACLA’s and HealthTrackRx’s shared efforts in advocating for policies that drive innovation, ensure access, and reduce the financial burden of quality care.”

ACLA President Susan Van Meter welcomed Price and other newly elected board members, highlighting their expertise and dedication to advancing clinical laboratory excellence. “Martin’s leadership and vision will be invaluable as we work to strengthen the clinical laboratory industry’s ability to deliver reliable, high-quality testing that supports public health and enhances patient outcomes,” said Van Meter.

Under Price’s leadership, HealthTrackRx has emerged as the nation’s leader in molecular diagnostic testing for infectious diseases, providing next-morning results that empower healthcare providers with actionable insights. His appointment to the ACLA Board recognizes his impact in shaping the future of next-gen clinical diagnostics.

