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Press Releases

Health Canada Approves Cysklar® (Cysteamine Ophthalmic Solution) 0.44% for Treatment of Corneal Crystals in People with Cystinosis

April 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. today announced that Health Canada has approved Cysklar® (cysteamine ophthalmic solution) 0.44%, a topical eye drop solution indicated for the treatment of corneal cystine crystal accumulation in people with cystinosis.



Cystinosis is a rare but serious multi-system genetic disorder that leads to the accumulation of cystine crystals in various organs, including the eyes. The approval of Cysklar represents a significant milestone for the cystinosis community living in Canada, offering an easy-to-use option for the treatment of the corneal crystals.

“For more than 20 years, we have been deeply committed to the cystinosis community and are honored to deliver this new therapeutic option for Canadian patients,” said Giuseppe Izzi, CEO, Leadiant Biosciences, Inc. “This milestone reflects our dedication to continue providing care options for people living with cystinosis.”

Leadiant Biosciences will continue to keep patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers informed about the timing and availability of Cysklar in Canada.

About Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.

Leadiant Biosciences is a research-based pharmaceutical company that is dedicated to the research, development, and distribution of novel and effective therapies for patients affected by rare disease. At Leadiant Biosciences, our legacy of serving patients is as strong as the future we envision. For more information, visit www.leadiant.com.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Alex Van Rees
SmithSolve, LLC on behalf of Leadiant Biosciences, Inc.
Phone: 973-442-1555 ext. 111
alex.vanrees@smithsolve.com

Maryland Regulatory People Canada Approvals
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