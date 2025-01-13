hc1 Completes $6.25 Million Funding Round

Investors include Health Cloud Capital and A1 Health Ventures

The financing comes after hc1 successfully acquired best-in-class healthcare performance consulting company Accumen

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--hc1, the leader in transforming lab data into actionable intelligence that improves patient health outcomes while boosting the bottom line, is accelerating growth with $6.25 million in new financing after a successful acquisition in October 2024 of Accumen. The funding will support launching enhanced solutions that couple hc1 + Accumen’s market-leading technology and expertise. This strategic growth initiative advances hc1’s mission of driving healthcare progress through predictive insights, personalized care, and increased efficiencies. Existing investor, Health Cloud Capital, led the investment with participation from health tech investment firm, A1 Health Ventures. Arsenal Capital Partners joined the investor base in the combined platform via its ownership stake in Accumen.





Patients are frequently over- or under-tested and diagnosed using limited, point-in-time diagnostic snapshots that fail to capture the complete picture of their health. This leads to delayed diagnoses, waste in unreimbursed testing, missed opportunities to predict patient health conditions and adverse patient outcomes. These consequences contribute to the estimated $760 billion in wasted healthcare costs annually in the United States.

The financing provides hc1 with capital to address this gap by:

Powering lab stewardship to ensure patients are tested, diagnosed, and proactively managed to maximize health and longevity.

Optimizing patient blood management and proactively managing patients with anemia to improve outcomes and reduce costs.

Eliminating waste in the supply chain and ensuring staffing levels are ideally aligned utilizing advanced analytics, AI, benchmarking, and implanting best practices.

Achieving profitable growth for health systems through effective lab outreach.

The financing and hc1’s recent acquisition of Accumen strengthen the company’s position as the leader in transforming diagnostic labs into strategic assets for healthcare systems, positively impacting patient care through improved diagnoses and optimized treatment. Ziegler, a specialty investment bank, advised hc1 on its acquisition of Accumen.

“Having these esteemed investors join Health Cloud Capital alongside our Accumen acquisition provides a resounding endorsement for hc1’s strategy and team,” said hc1 founder and CEO Bradley Bostic. “Beyond capital, A1 Health Ventures and Arsenal Capital Partners bring unique access to industry thought leaders, talent, and health system partners to unlock the value of actionable lab data.”

“Ongoing pressures on healthcare delivery operations and financing require providers, payors, and pharma manufacturers to utilize insights from a massive, growing base of patient data,” said A1 Health Ventures Managing Director Jon Phillips. “hc1’s solutions support proactive management of longitudinal patient health, rather than reflexive responses to point-in-time care events. Their technology platform is uniquely positioned as the leader in identifying risk signals and insights in diagnostic lab data. As a result, their clients gain insights that improve patient care while enhancing financial results. hc1 ideally aligns with our strategy to leverage data at scale using advanced data science and expert services to drive sustainable improvements in healthcare delivery.”

About hc1 + Accumen

The new hc1 + Accumen, together, unlock the vast potential of actionable lab data to improve patient care and boost the financial performance of the healthcare system. By partnering with hc1 + Accumen, health systems gain profitable new growth and improve patient outcomes. Our solutions use advanced data management, analytics, and workflow automation powered by AI to uncover actionable insights and hidden risk signals, delivering innovation, operational and clinical excellence, and revenue growth across the entire care continuum. With over a decade of experience and thousands of health systems and labs leveraging our technology and consultative services to care for nearly 100 million patients, we provide the expertise needed to unlock the strategic value of your lab data, improving patient outcomes and boosting financial performance. Healthcare Progress Starts Here.™ With hc1 + Accumen. Learn more about our proven approach at www.hc1.com.

About A1 Health Ventures

A1 Health Ventures is a venture capital firm developed jointly between Abundant Venture Partners and First Trust Capital Partners. A1 Health Ventures invests in transformational technology solutions with the proven ability to improve operations and financial performance for healthcare providers.

About Arsenal Capital Partners

Arsenal is a leading private equity investment firm that specializes in building market-leading industrial growth and healthcare companies. Since its inception in 2000, Arsenal has raised institutional equity investment funds totaling over $10 billion, completed more than 300 platform and add-on acquisitions, and achieved more than 35 realizations. The firm works with management teams to build strategically important companies with leading market positions, high growth, and high value-add. For more information, visit www.arsenalcapital.com.

About Health Cloud Capital

Health Cloud Capital invests in high-growth health tech companies that enhance patient outcomes and boost the bottom line for healthcare companies. Founded and led by entrepreneurs who have operated dozens of high growth health tech companies, HCC brings operational expertise and advanced data science to reduce risk, speed up time-to-market, and maximize enterprise value. Learn more at www.healthcloudcapital.com.

About Ziegler

Ziegler is a privately held investment bank, capital markets, and proprietary investments firm. Specializing in the healthcare, senior living and education sectors, as well as general municipal and structured finance, enables Ziegler to generate a positive impact on the clients and communities it serves. Headquartered in Chicago with regional and branch offices throughout the United States, Ziegler provides its clients with capital raising, strategic advisory services, equity and fixed income sales & trading and research. To learn more, visit www.ziegler.com.

