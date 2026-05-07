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Harvard Bioscience to Participate in Upcoming May 2026 Investor Conferences

May 7, 2026 | 
1 min read

HOLLISTON, Mass., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced Chief Executive Officer, John Duke and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Frost’s participation in the following upcoming investor events.

Sidoti Micro Cap Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Fireside Chat Presentation: 11:30 AM ET

Benchmark (StoneX) Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference
Location: Virtual
Date: Thursday, May 28, 2026

A live webcast of the Sidoti fireside chat will be made available on Harvard Bioscience’s Investor Relations website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Harvard Bioscience 

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Company Contact:
Mark Frost
Chief Financial Officer
(508) 893-3120
investors@harvardbioscience.com


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