Harrow to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in September 2026

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that management will participate in the following three investor conferences in September in New York, NY:

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside chat + 1x1 investor meetings

Fireside chat + 1x1 investor meetings Date/Time: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 1:35 p.m. ET

Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

Format: 1x1 investor meetings

1x1 investor meetings Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 2026

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside chat + 1x1 investor meetings

Fireside chat + 1x1 investor meetings Date/Time: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET

The fireside chats at Cantor and H.C. Wainwright will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Events page of the Company’s website . A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the applicable event. Investors interested in meeting with management during any of these conferences should contact their representative at the sponsoring firm to request a meeting.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and diseases of the retina. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .