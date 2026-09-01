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Press Releases

Harrow to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in September 2026

September 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harrow (Nasdaq: HROW), a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, today announced that management will participate in the following three investor conferences in September in New York, NY:

2026 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

  • Format: Fireside chat + 1x1 investor meetings
  • Date/Time: Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 1:35 p.m. ET

Lake Street Capital Markets 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference

  • Format: 1x1 investor meetings
  • Date/Time: Thursday, September 10, 2026

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

  • Format: Fireside chat + 1x1 investor meetings
  • Date/Time: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET

The fireside chats at Cantor and H.C. Wainwright will be webcast live and can be accessed on the Events page of the Company’s website. A replay of each webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the applicable event. Investors interested in meeting with management during any of these conferences should contact their representative at the sponsoring firm to request a meeting.

About Harrow

Harrow, Inc. (Nasdaq: HROW) is a leading provider of ophthalmic disease management solutions in North America, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products that address conditions affecting both the front and back of the eye, such as dry eye disease, wet (or neovascular) age-related macular degeneration, cataracts, refractive errors, glaucoma and a range of other ocular surface conditions and diseases of the retina. Harrow was founded with a commitment to deliver safe, effective, accessible, and affordable medications that enhance patient compliance and improve clinical outcomes. For more information about Harrow, please visit harrow.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Contacts:
Mike Biega
Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications
mbiega@harrowinc.com
617-913-8890


Tennessee Events
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