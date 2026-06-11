Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Luisa Salter-Cid as Scientific Advisor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other disease areas, today announced the appointment of Dr. Luisa Salter-Cid as Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Salter-Cid brings over 20 years of outstanding leadership experience in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, having held senior executive roles at Flagship Pioneering, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), and Gossamer Bio. Her expertise spans Immunology and Immuno-Oncology, where she has established a prolific track record of translating scientific insights into clinical-stage assets.

Dr. Salter-Cid currently serves as Venture Partner at Osage University Partners (OUP), a premier venture capital firm focused on investing in startups that commercialize university research. Prior to that, she served as Chief Scientific Officer of Pioneering Medicines at Flagship Pioneering, where she was responsible for pioneering a portfolio of groundbreaking medicines sourced from the broad spectrum of scientific platforms within the Flagship ecosystem. Before joining Flagship, she served as Chief Scientific Officer at Gossamer Bio, where she was instrumental in building the company's portfolio of immunology and immuno-oncology programs.

Dr. Salter-Cid's tenure at Bristol Myers Squibb further highlights her outstanding capabilities. During her 13 years there, she most recently served as Vice President and Head of Immunology, Small Molecule Immuno-Oncology, and Genomics Discovery. In this capacity, she led teams that successfully advanced over 20 compounds into clinical development, demonstrating her outstanding ability to drive innovation from discovery to the clinic. Throughout her career, Dr. Salter-Cid has authored more than 90 publications and patents.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Salter-Cid to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "Her outstanding, deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology, combined with her proven track record of advancing novel therapies through development, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our pipeline of differentiated antibody therapeutics. Her strategic insights into next-generation drug development will significantly bolster our efforts to address unmet medical needs globally."

"I am honored to join Harbour BioMed as a Scientific Advisor," said Dr. Salter-Cid. "Harbour BioMed has established a unique and powerful position in the industry with its world-leading Harbour Mice® technology platform and a growing pipeline of promising therapeutics. I look forward to collaborating with the team to help advance their cutting-edge science and strategic vision to bring life-saving medicines to patients."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUSTM) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIxTM AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUSTM, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

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SOURCE Harbour BioMed