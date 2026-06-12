Harbour BioMed Appoints Dr. Dhavalkumar Patel as Scientific Advisor

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142), a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other disease areas, today announced the appointment of Dr. Dhavalkumar Patel as Scientific Advisor.

Dr. Patel brings an outstanding track record of therapeutic innovation spanning over two decades in industry and academia. He is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Sana Biotechnology.

Prior to joining Sana Biotechnology in 2024, Dr. Patel served as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of UCB, where he and his teams contributed to the registration of bimekizumab (Bimzelx®), rozanolixizumab (Rystiggo®) and zilucoplan (Zilbrysq®). Prior to UCB, he spent 10 years at Novartis, most recently as the Head of Research of the Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research (NIBR) Europe. During his tenure, he led research in the autoimmune, transplantation, and inflammation disease areas, contributing to the registration of secukinumab (Cosentyx®), fingolimod (Gilenya®), siponimod (Mayzent®), canakinumab (Ilaris®), everolimus (Zortress®/Certican®, Afinitor®), leniolisib (Joenja®), and iptacopan (Fabhalta®) in multiple indications. He was also an Entrepreneur in Residence at the Novartis Venture Fund. Dr. Patel served as a member of the Board of Directors of Inflazome prior to its acquisition by Roche in 2020. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors for Priothera, Quell Therapeutics, and RE-AIM Therapeutics, and serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for Mimetas BV.

Prior to joining industry in 2006, Dr. Patel was an Eminent Professor of Medicine, Chief of Rheumatology, Allergy and Clinical Immunology, and Director of the Thurston Arthritis Research Center at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. He also spent nine years at the Duke University School of Medicine, culminating in his position as the Chief of the Division of Allergy and Immunology. Dr. Patel received his B.S., M.D., and Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology from Duke University, and is board certified in internal medicine, rheumatology, and allergy & immunology.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Patel to our Scientific Advisory Board," said Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Harbour BioMed. "His outstanding combination of deep immunological science, proven drug development success, and board-level strategic insight will be a tremendous asset to us. We look forward to his guidance as we continue to build a leading immunology pipeline."

"I am honored to join Harbour BioMed as a Scientific Advisor," said Dr. Dhavalkumar Patel. "Harbour BioMed has built a compelling portfolio of novel antibody candidates targeting key immune pathways, and I believe the company is well-positioned to make meaningful progress in areas of high unmet medical need. I look forward to working closely with the team to help advance these programs from discovery through development and ultimately to patients."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUSTM) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIxTM AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUSTM, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

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SOURCE Harbour BioMed