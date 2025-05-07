Hanx Biopharmaceuticals, Ltd. Showcases Five Innovative Cancer Therapies at 2025 AACR Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hanx Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (HanxBio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation immunotherapies, highlighted its expanding oncology and autoimmune disease pipeline with five research poster presentations at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago (April 25–30). The presentations spotlighted novel bispecific antibodies and a CSF-1R inhibitor, underscoring the company's leadership in innovative cancer treatment strategies.

Key Highlights from HanxBio's AACR Presentations

1. HX044: A first-in-class (FIC) CTLA-4xSIRPα is a bispecific antibody fusion protein designed to enhance safety and amplify anti-tumor immunity. HX044 targets PD-1-resistant solid tumors (e.g., non-small cell lung cancer, melanoma, renal cell carcinoma). Currently in Phase I trials, it represents a breakthrough in overcoming resistance to existing immunotherapies.

2. HX035: A preclinical OX40-targeting bispecific antibody engineered to address inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. By binding two distinct OX40 epitopes, HX035 aims to achieve best-in-class (BIC) precision in modulating immune responses.

3. HX016-7 & HX016-9: Two preclinical bispecific antibodies targeting PD-L1xVEGF and PD-1xVEGF, respectively. These dual-target therapies aim to disrupt both tumor immune evasion and blood vessel growth (angiogenesis), offering a novel approach to treating solid tumors.

4. HX301 (Narazaciclib): A CSF-1R inhibitor co-developed with Traws Pharma, Inc., now in Phase II trials for glioblastoma. HX301 is being evaluated in combination with temozolomide (TMZ), a standard chemotherapy, to enhance anti-tumor efficacy.

Dr. Henry Li, CEO and CSO of HanxBio, attended and presented posters at the AACR Annual Conference and he emphasized the company's progress: "Our AACR presentations reflect HanxBio's commitment to redefining cancer and autoimmune disease treatment through cutting-edge bispecific antibody platforms. With HX044 advancing in clinical trials and a robust preclinical pipeline, we are poised to deliver transformative therapies that address critical unmet needs for patients globally." He added, "By targeting multiple pathways simultaneously or by exploring coordinated binding (cis-bindings)—we aim to overcome enhanced activity and safety, thus improving outcomes for hard-to-treat cancers."

HanxBio is an innovation-driven biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing first-in-class (FIC) and best-in-class (BIC) therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Leveraging expertise in structural biology, translational medicine, and precision clinical development, the company aims to create safe, accessible, and effective treatments that address global health challenges.

