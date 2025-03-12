Halia Therapeutics Awarded Novo Nordisk Golden Ticket to Advance Obesity and Inflammation Research

- Fully Sponsored BioLabs Lab Space to Support Halia’s Next Phase of Development

LEHI, Utah, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies for chronic inflammation and obesity-related diseases, announced today that it has been awarded the Novo Nordisk Golden Ticket.

The Novo Nordisk Golden Ticket – BioLabs European Award is granted to promising biotech companies working on transformational therapies in cardiometabolic and obesity-related diseases. This award covers one lab bench, one desk, and BioLabs membership for one year, with the option to apply the value toward private lab space, pending availability. It also ensures priority admission to BioLabs Heidelberg or Paris, allowing awardees to access state-of-the-art laboratory infrastructure, shared research facilities, and direct engagement with Novo Nordisk’s scientific and business executives. The Golden Ticket also grants Halia access to Novo Nordisk’s scientific and industry advisors’ team, offering mentorship and networking opportunities to accelerate its research.

“Receiving the Novo Nordisk Golden Ticket is a significant milestone for Halia Therapeutics,” said David J. Bearss, Ph.D., CEO of Halia Therapeutics. “This award provides valuable resources to accelerate our research and validates our approach to tackling chronic inflammation and obesity-related diseases. With access to BioLabs’ premier facilities and mentorship from Novo Nordisk, we are in a stronger position to advance HT-6184 toward clinical development.”

Halia’s HT-6184 is a first-in-class NEK7/NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor designed to target metaflammation—the chronic, low-grade inflammation associated with obesity, metabolic dysfunction, and related diseases. Preclinical studies have demonstrated that HT-6184 enhances the effects of GLP-1 receptor agonists, promoting weight loss while preserving lean mass and reducing inflammation. The company is preparing to initiate a Phase 2 clinical study in combination with Semaglutide in early 2025.

Receiving this award further strengthens Halia’s position in the European biotech ecosystem and provides a critical pathway for global expansion and strategic partnerships.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in Lehi, Utah, focused on developing treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead candidate, HT-6184, targets the NEK7/NLRP3 inflammasome pathway to modulate inflammation in obesity and metabolic disorders. Additionally, HT-4253, a LRRK2 inhibitor, is being evaluated for its potential in neuroinflammation-related diseases. Halia’s pipeline aims to address the root causes of inflammation-driven diseases with significant unmet medical needs, including obesity, Alzheimer’s disease, and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS).

For more information, visit www.haliatx.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter (X).

Company Contact

Halia Therapeutics

info@haliatx.com

+1 (385) 355-4315

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halia-therapeutics-awarded-novo-nordisk-golden-ticket-to-advance-obesity-and-inflammation-research-302396740.html

SOURCE Halia Therapeutics