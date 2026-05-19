Halia Therapeutics Appoints Gary Sabin as Executive Chairman and Adds Three Independent Directors to Board

Industry leaders join at a pivotal moment as company advances HT-6184 toward a pivotal trial in MDS and prepares Phase 2a initiation for HT-4253 in Alzheimer's disease

LEHI, Utah, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halia Therapeutics, Inc., The Genetic Resilience Company™, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing first-in-class inflammation therapies anchored in protective human genetics, today announced the appointment of Gary Sabin as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Sabin has been a member of Halia's Board of Directors since January 2025. The company also announced the additions of Preston Campbell, MD, David Checketts, and Mary Beckerle, PhD, as independent members of the board.

The expanded board joins Halia at a defining moment for the company, as it advances HT-6184 toward pivotal development in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and continues to build its broader pipeline across inflammation-driven diseases. Earlier this month, Halia announced final Phase 2 data for HT-6184 in lower-risk MDS, as well as the appointment of Han Myint, MD, FACP, as Chief Medical Officer, further strengthening the company's clinical and leadership foundation for its next phase of growth.

"We are pleased to formally expand Gary's leadership role to Executive Chairman and to welcome Preston, David, and Mary to the board," said David J. Bearss, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Halia Therapeutics. "Since joining our board in January 2025, Gary has been a highly engaged strategic partner, and his experience in capital markets, governance, and company-building has already contributed meaningfully to Halia's growth. Together with the additions of Preston, David, and Mary and following the recent advancement of our lower-risk MDS program and appointment of Dr. Han Myint as Chief Medical Officer, we are continuing to strengthen the leadership, scientific and strategic capabilities needed to advance HT-6184 toward pivotal development, expand our pipeline and support the company's next phase of growth, financing and partnering."

"Halia's platform is the rare combination of a clear, genetically validated mechanism and clinical data that already supports its potential," said Gary Sabin, Executive Chairman. "Over the past year, I have had the opportunity to work closely with David, the leadership team, and the board, and I am excited to deepen that engagement as Executive Chairman, while helping build the company for long-term success."

About the New Directors

Gary B. Sabin — Executive Chairman

Gary B. Sabin joined Halia's Board of Directors in January 2025 and now serves as Executive Chairman, bringing more than four decades of leadership in capital markets and asset-intensive businesses. He previously served as Chairman and CEO of Excel Realty Trust and Excel Trust, both of which were listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and is founder and chairman of Sabin Holdings, an Asia-Pacific-focused real estate investment firm. He has served on the boards of public companies including CareTrust REIT and Extra Space Storage and nonprofits including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, where he served for 20 years, including as Vice Chairman of the Board and Chairman of the Executive Committee. During his tenure, the Foundation was instrumental in facilitating FDA approval of several new therapies, including the disease-modifying drug Trikafta, as well as Tobi, Pulmozyme, Symdeko, Orkambi, Kalydeco, and Cayston. He holds a Master's in Management from Stanford University (Sloan Fellow) and a BS in Finance from Brigham Young University. At Halia, Mr. Sabin brings capital markets perspective, public-company governance experience, and executive discipline, and is working closely with leadership on financing, strategy, and growth.

Preston W. Campbell III, MD

Preston W. Campbell III, MD, is a physician-executive and former President and CEO of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (2015–2019). Dr. Campbell brings to Halia clinical development, patient-registry, and translational medicine experience aligned with the company's genetically informed pipeline. Over more than two decades at the Foundation, including as EVP for Medical Affairs, he oversaw research, drug discovery and development, the accredited care-center network, and the national patient registry, infrastructure behind many of the pivotal studies in cystic fibrosis. He trained in pediatrics and pediatric pulmonology at Vanderbilt and has more than 25 years of clinical experience in cystic fibrosis at institutions, including Johns Hopkins.

David W. Checketts

David W. Checketts is a veteran chief executive and investor with more than four decades of experience across sports, media, entertainment, and private equity. Mr. Checketts adds brand-building, governance, and capital formation experience as Halia transitions to a growth-stage organization. He became president and general manager of the Utah Jazz at age 28, then the youngest chief executive in NBA history, and later served as President and CEO of Madison Square Garden, overseeing its sports franchises and media networks. He subsequently served as Chairman and CEO of Legends Hospitality, managing partner of Checketts Partners Investment Management, and was a founding board member of JetBlue Airways.

Mary C. Beckerle, PhD

Mary C. Beckerle, PhD, is a cancer biologist and scientific leader who served as CEO of Huntsman Cancer Institute (2006–2025). She is Distinguished Professor of Biology and Oncological Sciences at the University of Utah. She joined the University of Utah faculty in 1986 and is recognized for pioneering research on cell adhesion, migration, invasion, and metastasis. She serves on the boards of Johnson & Johnson and Exelixis, is an elected member of the National Academy of Sciences, and has served on the Advisory Committee to the Director of the National Institutes of Health.

The new directors join existing board members Keoni Kauwe, PhD, Co-founder, and David J. Bearss, PhD, Chief Executive Officer.

About Halia Therapeutics

Halia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage platform company focused on inflammation biology. The company's platform is anchored in protective human genetics that identified the LRRK2 -> RAB10 -> NEK7 -> NLRP3 axis as a source of human disease resilience. Halia is translating that biology into a pipeline of first-in-class programs, including HT-6184 in lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and additional hematologic indications, HT-4253 for Alzheimer's disease in APOE4 carriers, HT-6105 targeting residual inflammatory risk via hsCRP reduction, and HT-10068 for metabolic disease. To learn more, visit haliatx.com.

Contacts

Taylor Avei



Director of Business Development



Halia Therapeutics



tavei@haliatx.com

Investor Relations:



Leigh Salvo



New Street Investor Relations



leigh@newstreetir.com

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SOURCE Halia Therapeutics