H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC Announces the Hiring of Elemer Piros and Brandon Folkes as Senior Research Analysts, and Expansion of Institutional Sales Team

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC ("HCW"), a leading investment bank focused on capital markets and equity research in the life sciences and other growth sectors, is pleased to announce the hiring of Elemer Piros, Ph.D., and Brandon Folkes as Senior Research Analysts, along with the expansion of its Institutional Sales team.

Dr. Elemer Piros brings over two decades of experience in biotechnology equity research. Prior to joining HCW, he held senior research roles at Rodman & Renshaw, Roth Capital Partners, and Cantor Fitzgerald, earning recognition for his deep scientific expertise and analytical rigor in covering biotech and life sciences companies.

Brandon Folkes also joins HCW with a strong track record in equity research, most recently serving as a Senior Research Analyst at Rodman & Renshaw and Cantor Fitzgerald. He is known for delivering thorough, actionable insights across the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, with a focus on innovation, pipeline evaluation, and market dynamics.

In addition to expanding its Research team, HCW has strengthened its client-facing capabilities with the recent addition of a Director-level professional to the Institutional Sales team, underscoring the Firm’s commitment to providing comprehensive coverage and service to its investor base.

“We are very excited to welcome Elemer and Brandon to the HCW team,” said Mark Viklund, CEO of HCW. “Their extensive experience and deep sector knowledge are exactly what we seek as we continue to build a recognized research and distribution platform. They bring valuable insights that will further enhance our client offerings and reinforce our leadership in healthcare and life sciences research.”

With the addition of Dr. Piros and Mr. Folkes, HCW’s research department now includes 24 publishing analysts, further solidifying the Firm’s position as a leading provider of institutional research coverage across key growth sectors.

Folkes will be based in Atlanta and Piros in New York, both reporting to David Lenchus, Director of Research at H.C. Wainwright. “Brandon and Elemer’s appointments significantly enhance our commitment to delivering high-quality equity research and strategic insights to our clients,” said Mr. Lenchus. “Their established industry relationships and biotech expertise provide our clients with invaluable perspectives as they evaluate investment opportunities.”

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full-service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to EPFR, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering), and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC

212-356-0500

info@hcwco.com