Guided Therapeutics Receives $70,000 -- Its Second of Nine Payments Totaling $700,000 -- from New Chinese Distribution Partner that Provides Products for 2 Million Annual Cervical Cancer Screenings

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:QB GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, announced that on August 14th 2025, it had received a payment of $70,000 from its new distribution partner in China, Hangzhou Dongye Medical Technology Company, Ltd. (HDMT). This is the second scheduled payment in a series of nine payments that will total $700,000 in exchange for LuViva components and services. Thus far a total of $100,000 has been received by GTHP. The $70,000 payment received on August 14th 2025 triggers the shipment of three sets of components to HDMT and the manufacture of four additional sets of components. Once these four sets of components are assembled and tested, it will trigger the next payment of $80,000 from HDMT. Revenue from these sales is recognized once payments have been received and products are shipped. HDMT is in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province, where it is the exclusive provider of gynecology products for 42 hospitals that perform approximately two million cervical cancer screenings annually.

About Guided Therapeutics

Guided Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: GTHP) is the maker of a rapid and painless testing platform based on its patented biophotonic technology that utilizes light for the early detection of disease at the cellular level. The Company’s first product is the LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan, a non-invasive device used to detect cervical disease instantly and at the point of care. In a multi-center clinical trial with women at risk for cervical disease, the technology was able to detect cervical cancer up to two years earlier than conventional modalities, according to published reports. For more information, visit: www.guidedinc.com.

The Guided Therapeutics LuViva® Advanced Cervical Scan is an investigational device and is limited by federal law to investigational use in the U.S. LuViva, the wave logo and "Early detection, better outcomes" are registered trademarks owned by Guided Therapeutics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer: A number of the matters and subject areas discussed in this news release that are not historical or current facts deal with potential future circumstances and developments. The discussion of such matters and subject areas is qualified by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations generally and also may materially differ from Guided Therapeutics’ actual future experience involving any of or more of such matters and subject areas. Such risks and uncertainties include those related to the early stage of commercialization of products, the uncertainty of market acceptance of products, the uncertainty of development or effectiveness of distribution channels, the intense competition in the medical device industry, the sufficiency of capital raised in prior financings and the ability to realize their expected benefits, the uncertainty of future capital to develop products or continue as a going concern, the uncertainty of regulatory approval of products, and the dependence on licensed intellectual property, as well as those that are more fully described from time to time under the heading “Risk Factors” in Guided Therapeutics’ reports filed with the SEC, including Guided Therapeutics’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings.

