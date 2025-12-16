SUBSCRIBE
Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 16, 2025 | 
1 min read

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE: GRDN) today confirmed the company will participate in the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA. The company’s leadership team will host investor meetings on Wednesday, January 14th, and present at 4:30 p.m. PT the same day.

A live audio webcast of the session will be available at https://investors.guardianpharmacy.com. A replay will be accessible shortly after the event and will remain available for 30 days.

About Guardian Pharmacy Services

Guardian Pharmacy Services is one of the nation’s leading long-term care pharmacy services companies. Through its locally‑based business model, Guardian partners with long-term care facilities (“LTCFs”) to deliver medications and a comprehensive suite of technology-enabled services designed to enhance care and improve adherence to drug regimens, helping to reduce the cost of care and improve clinical outcomes. With a growing network of more than 53 pharmacies nationwide, Guardian is dedicated to providing exceptional service to close to 204,000 residents (as of September 30, 2025).


Contacts

Investor Contact
Ashley Stockton
Senior Director, Investor Relations
IR@guardianpharmacy.net

