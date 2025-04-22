Guardant Health to Present Data Highlighting Advances in Multi-Cancer Detection and Liquid and Tissue Molecular Profiling at AACR

Four oral sessions to be presented, including validation data for Shield MCD test, selected for highly anticipated NCI Vanguard Study

18 total abstracts to showcase significant developments in multiomic profiling with liquid and tissue biopsies across screening, recurrence monitoring and treatment selection

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will present 18 abstracts, including four oral sessions, showcasing advances in multi-cancer detection and multiomic precision oncology testing enabled by its Guardant Infinity™ smart liquid biopsy platform at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 25-30 in Chicago.

Key data that will be highlighted include:

An oral presentation of performance data for the Shield™ MCD test, selected for the National Cancer Institute’s Vanguard Study

Additional oral presentations on methylation-based cancer signal of origin identification, methylation profiling for lung cancer subtyping, and a real-world data analysis of BRAF mutations in non-small cell lung cancer

Analytical validation of Guardant’s new tissue profiling assay with integrated multiomics, showing a high success rate with minimal tissue input and supporting the acceleration of novel biomarker discovery

New methylation-based applications for liquid biopsy, including molecular subtyping of lung and breast cancer, rule-out of actionable genomic mutations, and identification of promoter methylation and MTAP deletions

“We look forward to sharing new data demonstrating the tremendous potential of the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform to provide researchers and healthcare providers with a more complete picture of cancer, including genomics, epigenomics and more,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “This multidimensional view of cancer biology is enabling advances in precision oncology ranging from blood-based multi-cancer detection to identification of novel biomarkers that can help bring the next generation of cancer therapeutics to patients sooner.”

The full abstracts for Guardant Health and a list of all abstracts being presented at AACR 2025 can be found on the AACR website.

Full List of Guardant Health Presentations Date and Time (CDT) Title Abstract and Poster Section/Board Guardant Product Multi-Cancer Sunday, April 27, 2:00-5:00pm Analytical validation of a tissue-free epigenomic assay for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based molecular residual disease (MRD) detection in early-stage cancer Abstract #692 Poster Section 29 Poster Board #25 Guardant Reveal™ Sunday, April 27, 2:00-5:00pm Development and characterization of a negative prediction algorithm for actionable mutations utilizing genomic and epigenomic profiling in cfDNA Abstract #733 Poster Section 31 Poster Board #18 Guardant Infinity Sunday, April 27, 3:00-5:00pm A novel methylation-based classifier to identify cancer signal of origin using blood-based testing Oral Minisymposium Session Abstract #6365 Guardant Infinity Screening Monday, April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm Inferring immune and tissue cell type contributions to cell-free DNA (cfDNA) with a DNA methylation assay Abstract #1951 Poster Section 28 Poster Board #19 Guardant Infinity Monday, April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm Detection of clinically actionable somatic variants in post-operative samples from patients with molecular residual disease Abstract #1953 Poster Section 28 Poster Board #21 Guardant Reveal Monday, April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm Blood-based mapping of the personalized tumor epigenomic landscape Abstract #1955 Poster Section 28 Poster Board #23 Guardant Infinity Monday, April 28, 2:00-5:00pm Analytical validation of cancer gene promoter methylation detection in cfDNA liquid biopsy assay Abstract #3255 Poster Section 29 Poster Board #20 Guardant Infinity Tuesday, April 29, 2:30-4:30pm Evaluation of a plasma cell-free DNA methylation-based multi-cancer detection test Oral Minisymposium Session Abstract #6425 Shield MCD Test Tuesday, April 29, 2:00-5:00pm A tumor-specific, methylation-based algorithm to identify MTAP gene deletions via tissue-free circulating tumor DNA Abstract #5924 Poster Section 30 Poster Board #16 Guardant Infinity Tuesday, April 29, 2:00-5:00pm Analytical validation of a robust, integrated multiomics tissue assay powered by the Guardant Infinity platform Abstract #5935 Poster Section 30 Poster Board #27 Guardant Infinity Tuesday, April 29, 2:00-5:00pm Landscape of epigenomic tumor fraction in large pan-cancer cfDNA cohort Abstract #5936 Poster Section 30 Poster Board #28 Guardant Infinity Wednesday, April 30, 9:00am-12:00pm Analytical validation of a new plasma-only bioinformatics classifier to identify variants from clonal hematopoiesis (CH) in cfDNA liquid biopsy assays Abstract #6603 Poster Section 9 Poster Board #10 Guardant Infinity Lung Sunday, April 27, 3:00-5:00pm Non-invasive cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation profiling for accurate proportional quantification of lung cancer subtypes Oral Minisymposium Session Abstract #1142 Guardant Infinity Tuesday, April 29, 9:00am-12:00pm EGFR PACC mutations occur more frequently as compound mutations with better responses to EGFR TKIs Abstract #4594 Poster Section 30 Poster Board #14 Guardant360® Tuesday, April 29, 2:30-4:30pm Unveiling the potent anti-tumor activity and underlying mechanism of action of the novel pan-RAF inhibitor exarafenib in BRAF-mutated NSCLC Oral Minisymposium Session Abstract #6389 Guardant Inform™ Breast Monday, April 28, 2:00-5:00pm Pre- and post-operative analysis of circulating tumor DNA in patients with breast cancer treated with neoadjuvant therapy using a tissue-free, methylation-based approach Abstract #3360 Poster Section 32 Poster Board #30 Guardant Reveal Monday, April 28, 2:00-5:00pm Liquid based methylation profiling for quantification of breast cancer subtypes Abstract #3247 Poster Section 29 Poster Board #12 Guardant Infinity Colorectal Monday, April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm Employing joint modeling to support clinical interpretation of ctDNA dynamics during the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer Abstract #2481 Poster Section 41 Poster Board #2 Guardant Inform

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.

