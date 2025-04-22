Guardant Health to Present Data Highlighting Advances in Multi-Cancer Detection and Liquid and Tissue Molecular Profiling at AACR

- Four oral sessions to be presented, including validation data for Shield MCD test, selected for highly anticipated NCI Vanguard Study
- 18 total abstracts to showcase significant developments in multiomic profiling with liquid and tissue biopsies across screening, recurrence monitoring and treatment selection
PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced it will present 18 abstracts, including four oral sessions, showcasing advances in multi-cancer detection and multiomic precision oncology testing enabled by its Guardant Infinity™ smart liquid biopsy platform at the 2025 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, April 25-30 in Chicago.
Key data that will be highlighted include:
- An oral presentation of performance data for the Shield™ MCD test, selected for the National Cancer Institute’s Vanguard Study evaluating emerging multi-cancer detection (MCD) technology
- Additional oral presentations on methylation-based cancer signal of origin identification, methylation profiling for lung cancer subtyping, and a real-world data analysis of BRAF mutations in non-small cell lung cancer
- Analytical validation of Guardant’s new tissue profiling assay with integrated multiomics, showing a high success rate with minimal tissue input and supporting the acceleration of novel biomarker discovery
- New methylation-based applications for liquid biopsy, including molecular subtyping of lung and breast cancer, rule-out of actionable genomic mutations, and identification of promoter methylation and MTAP deletions
“We look forward to sharing new data demonstrating the tremendous potential of the Guardant Infinity smart liquid biopsy platform to provide researchers and healthcare providers with a more complete picture of cancer, including genomics, epigenomics and more,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, Guardant Health chairman and co-CEO. “This multidimensional view of cancer biology is enabling advances in precision oncology ranging from blood-based multi-cancer detection to identification of novel biomarkers that can help bring the next generation of cancer therapeutics to patients sooner.”
The full abstracts for Guardant Health and a list of all abstracts being presented at AACR 2025 can be found on the AACR website.
|
Full List of Guardant Health Presentations
|
Date and Time (CDT)
|
Title
|
Abstract and Poster Section/Board
|
Guardant Product
|
Multi-Cancer
|
Sunday, April 27, 2:00-5:00pm
|
Analytical validation of a tissue-free epigenomic assay for circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA)-based molecular residual disease (MRD) detection in early-stage cancer
|
Abstract #692
Poster Section 29 Poster Board #25
|
Guardant Reveal™
|
Sunday, April 27, 2:00-5:00pm
|
Development and characterization of a negative prediction algorithm for actionable mutations utilizing genomic and epigenomic profiling in cfDNA
|
Abstract #733
Poster Section 31 Poster Board #18
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Sunday, April 27, 3:00-5:00pm
|
A novel methylation-based classifier to identify cancer signal of origin using blood-based testing
|
Oral Minisymposium Session
Abstract #6365
|
Guardant Infinity Screening
|
Monday, April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm
|
Inferring immune and tissue cell type contributions to cell-free DNA (cfDNA) with a DNA methylation assay
|
Abstract #1951
Poster Section 28
Poster Board #19
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Monday, April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm
|
Detection of clinically actionable somatic variants in post-operative samples from patients with molecular residual disease
|
Abstract #1953
Poster Section 28
Poster Board #21
|
Guardant Reveal
|
Monday, April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm
|
Blood-based mapping of the personalized tumor epigenomic landscape
|
Abstract #1955
Poster Section 28 Poster Board #23
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Monday, April 28, 2:00-5:00pm
|
Analytical validation of cancer gene promoter methylation detection in cfDNA liquid biopsy assay
|
Abstract #3255
Poster Section 29 Poster Board #20
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Tuesday, April 29, 2:30-4:30pm
|
Evaluation of a plasma cell-free DNA methylation-based multi-cancer detection test
|
Oral Minisymposium
Session
Abstract #6425
|
Shield MCD Test
|
Tuesday, April 29, 2:00-5:00pm
|
A tumor-specific, methylation-based algorithm to identify MTAP gene deletions via tissue-free circulating tumor DNA
|
Abstract #5924
Poster Section 30 Poster Board #16
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Tuesday, April 29, 2:00-5:00pm
|
Analytical validation of a robust, integrated multiomics tissue assay powered by the Guardant Infinity platform
|
Abstract #5935
Poster Section 30 Poster Board #27
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Tuesday, April 29, 2:00-5:00pm
|
Landscape of epigenomic tumor fraction in large pan-cancer cfDNA cohort
|
Abstract #5936
Poster Section 30 Poster Board #28
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Wednesday, April 30, 9:00am-12:00pm
|
Analytical validation of a new plasma-only bioinformatics classifier to identify variants from clonal hematopoiesis (CH) in cfDNA liquid biopsy assays
|
Abstract #6603
Poster Section 9 Poster Board #10
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Lung
|
Sunday, April 27, 3:00-5:00pm
|
Non-invasive cell free DNA (cfDNA) methylation profiling for accurate proportional quantification of lung cancer subtypes
|
Oral Minisymposium
Session
Abstract #1142
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Tuesday, April 29, 9:00am-12:00pm
|
EGFR PACC mutations occur more frequently as compound mutations with better responses to EGFR TKIs
|
Abstract #4594
Poster Section 30 Poster Board #14
|
Guardant360®
|
Tuesday, April 29, 2:30-4:30pm
|
Unveiling the potent anti-tumor activity and underlying mechanism of action of the novel pan-RAF inhibitor exarafenib in BRAF-mutated NSCLC
|
Oral Minisymposium Session
Abstract #6389
|
Guardant Inform™
|
Breast
|
Monday, April 28, 2:00-5:00pm
|
Pre- and post-operative analysis of circulating tumor DNA in patients with breast cancer treated with neoadjuvant therapy using a tissue-free, methylation-based approach
|
Abstract #3360
Poster Section 32 Poster Board #30
|
Guardant Reveal
|
Monday, April 28, 2:00-5:00pm
|
Liquid based methylation profiling for quantification of breast cancer subtypes
|
Abstract #3247
Poster Section 29 Poster Board #12
|
Guardant Infinity
|
Colorectal
|
Monday, April 28, 9:00am-12:00pm
|
Employing joint modeling to support clinical interpretation of ctDNA dynamics during the treatment of advanced colorectal cancer
|
Abstract #2481
Poster Section 41 Poster Board #2
|
Guardant Inform
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health is a leading precision oncology company focused on guarding wellness and giving every person more time free from cancer. Founded in 2012, Guardant is transforming patient care and accelerating new cancer therapies by providing critical insights into what drives disease through its advanced blood and tissue tests, real-world data and AI analytics. Guardant tests help improve outcomes across all stages of care, including screening to find cancer early, monitoring for recurrence in early-stage cancer, and treatment selection for patients with advanced cancer. For more information, visit guardanthealth.com and follow the company on LinkedIn, X (Twitter) and Facebook.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding the potential utilities, values, benefits and advantages of Guardant Health’s liquid biopsy tests or assays, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Guardant Health’s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and in its other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission thereafter. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Guardant Health as of the date hereof, and Guardant Health disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Guardant Health’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
