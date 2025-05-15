GT Biopharma Appoints New Member to its Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GT Biopharma, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTBP), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing innovative therapeutics based on the Company's proprietary TriKE® natural killer (NK) cell engager platform, today announced the appointment of Hilary Kramer to its Board of Directors. Mrs. Kramer will be replacing current board member Bruce Wendel, who is resigning his position.

“We are delighted to welcome Hilary to the Board of Directors at this exciting time, and we look forward to leveraging her expertise as we continue to make great clinical progress with our NK engagers,” said Michael Breen, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GT Biopharma. “Hilary is an experienced executive with a strong strategic and operational background. She is an important addition to the board as the Company evolves in its next phase of maturation as a clinical stage biotech company.”

Mrs. Kramer is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of GreenTech Research, the very first U.S.-based sustainable fund and publisher of growth equity research and global market forecasting. She actively oversees portfolio strategy, positioning, hedging, and fund allocations. Mrs. Kramer has served on the boards of several public companies, including RSL Communications Ltd., Deltathree Inc., El Sitio Inc., and INX Digital, and was a member of the Advisory Boards for DirecTV International and Ibero-American Media Partners.

Previously, she was Senior Managing Director and Chief Investment Officer for a $12 billion family office portfolio, where she developed the investment strategy, managed diversified equity and fixed-income portfolios, and directed private equity investments. She has been a consultant at Freddie Mac, Montgomery Asset Management and to families offices. Her earlier career includes investment banking at Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley, as well as brand management at General Mills. Mrs. Kramer holds a B.A. with honors in Political Science and Latin American Studies from Wellesley College and an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About GT Biopharma, Inc.

GT Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based on our proprietary TriKE® NK cell engager platform. Our TriKE® platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system’s natural killer cells. GT Biopharma has an exclusive worldwide license agreement with the University of Minnesota to further develop and commercialize therapies using TriKE® technology. For more information, please visit gtbiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TriKE® is a registered trademark owned by GT Biopharma, Inc.

