GSK Awards $2M in Grant Funding for Programs Supporting Adult Vaccination, Commits Additional $2M for 2025

GSK is funding public health organizations working to address US adult immunization gaps and increase community vaccine education, outreach and access

These grants are part of GSK’s COiMMUNITY Initiative, which aims to address adult immunization barriers through funding, increased data transparency and resource-sharing opportunities

The call for new COiMMUNITY Initiative grant proposals is now open

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GSK plc (LSE/NYSE: GSK) today announced the recipients of its COiMMUNITY Initiative grant program, awarding nearly $2 million to 15 regional, state and national non-profits and community-based groups working to boost adult immunization through improved vaccine education, outreach and access.





Leonard Friedland, VP and Director, Scientific Affairs and Public Health, Vaccines, GSK, said: “We are committed to ensuring people have access to clear, trustworthy information about vaccines so that they can make the best decisions for themselves and their families. The 2024 COiMMUNITY Initiative grant recipients have designed vaccine education, outreach and access programs with the needs of their specific communities in mind. By offering educational tools to individuals and healthcare providers, these organizations are empowering people to take control of their preventive health and make informed choices about vaccination.”

The 2024 COiMMUNITY Initiative grant recipients include Sepsis Alliance and Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association who complement one another’s efforts by approaching adult immunization gaps from different angles — from making the connection between vaccines and the prevention of a little-known but deadly illness to helping pharmacists make vaccination a year-round effort.

Thomas Heymann, President and CEO, Sepsis Alliance, said: “Each year, sepsis kills more people than cancer. Since sepsis results from the body’s overreaction to an infection, vaccination could have potentially prevented many of these cases. This grant funding will help us spread the word about the value of vaccination for sepsis prevention through social media, web resources and PSAs on billboards and transit shelters in low-vaccination areas.”

“Adult immunization rates tend to rise and fall with the seasons, even though most vaccines are not inherently seasonal. With GSK’s support, we are equipping pharmacies across the Commonwealth with the tools they need to encourage year-round vaccination so that we don’t miss out on opportunities for protection,” said Victoria Elliott, CEO, Pennsylvania Pharmacists Association (PPA). “PPA’s COiMMUNITY grant efforts include education to assist in targeted year-round outreach and technology to identify eligible recipients and help track vaccinations.”

Other awardees for 2024 are American Heart Association, American Lung Association, American Pharmacists Association, Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Autism Society, Ever Thrive Illinois, Global Healthy Living Foundation, Indiana Immunization Coalition, National Council on Aging, National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, Ryan Health and The Immunization Partnership.

Call for 2025 COiMMUNITY Initiative Grant Proposals

This year, GSK will be awarding another $2 million in COiMMUNITY Initiative grants to support ambitious and actionable efforts to increase US adult immunization rates through vaccine education, outreach and access. Eligible organizations can submit a proposal through gskgrants.com. Please address your letter of request to the COiMMUNITY Initiative. GSK will review grant proposals on a rolling basis until mid-November of 2025.

About the COiMMUNITY Initiative

GSK’s COiMMUNITY Initiative aims to address long-standing barriers to adult immunization in the US through funding, increased data transparency and resource-sharing opportunities. Since the start of the COiMMUNITY Initiative grant program in 2023, GSK has awarded a total of $3 million to regional, state and national non-profits and community-based groups working to build awareness and access to adult vaccination across the US.

