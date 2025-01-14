Gryphon Bio, Inc. Pioneers Novel Blood Biomarker Panel to Monitor Treatment Journey for Patients with Traumatic Brain Injury and Alzheimer’s

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Bio, Inc. has announced its pursuit of observational clinical studies with partners at multiple U.S. and international clinical sites to demonstrate the benefits of a novel panel of blood biomarkers for early detection and monitoring of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Alzheimer’s disease (AD). Combined with known risk factors, such as age and genetic variants, the Gryphon Bio studies are potential game-changers to monitor the treatment journey and develop novel therapeutics for active-duty soldiers, Veterans, adults, and children worldwide who suffer from this devastating disease.

“TBI is an established risk factor for dementia and Parkinson’s disease. Innovative biomarker studies at the interface of these and related disorders are critical to rapidly develop pragmatic tests to aid patients, caregivers, and providers in making informed care decisions today and to guide precision-medicine treatments in the future,” said Dr. Raquel Garner, Director of Clinical Research, Sago Neuroscience Center, Sheba Medical Center.

“TBI remains one of the leading causes of death and disability among children, as well as adults, worldwide. New blood tests for TBI will empower physicians as an aid-in-monitoring in pre-hospital, hospital, and post-hospital care settings to support clinical decisions based on this and other clinical assessments. It is time to prioritize innovative solutions to address this global brain health crisis,” said Dr. Todd Kilbaugh, MD Director of the Resuscitation Science Center and Endowed Chair of Translational Science and Innovation, The University of Pennsylvania and The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Gryphon also announces the appointment of Anthony DeLizza as Chief Business Officer responsible for the oversight of Gryphon’s biomarker validation studies, product development, FDA product clearance, and commercialization. Mr. DeLizza has a long career commercializing med-tech solutions including laboratory, point-of-care diagnostics and medical devices. He previously held positions at Syva Company (now Dade-Behring Diagnostics, Siemens), Johnson & Johnson, and a variety of diagnostic and medical device companies.

Gryphon’s novel blood tests for unexpected waves of 1000s of brain biomarkers (and therapeutic targets) in the blood of TBI patients. These novel biomarkers were discovered after more than 22 years of proteomic research by Gryphon’s co-founders, Drs. William E. Haskins and Kevin Wang. Gryphon is backed by $13M+ in non-dilutive government grant awards and contracts

