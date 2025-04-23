Grove Biopharma Closes $30 Million Series A Financing to Advance Bionic Biologics™, a New Therapeutic Modality

– Proprietary Platform Integrates Principles of Biologic and Synthetic Design, Producing Drug Candidates that Selectively Disrupt or Degrade Previously Intractable Intracellular Targets –

– Experienced, Multidisciplinary Team Well-Positioned to Advance Lead Programs to the Clinic –

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grove Biopharma, a private biotechnology company pioneering its Bionic Biologics™ platform to develop therapies targeting previously intractable intracellular disease targets, today announced the close of a $30 million Series A financing. The round was led by DCVC Bio with participation from Eli Lilly and Company, InVivium Capital, Walder Ventures, Gradiant Corporation, Mansueto Investments, and others. They join existing seed supporters, including Portal Innovations, where Grove was incubated. Proceeds will be used to further advance Grove Biopharma’s proprietary platform and drive its lead oncology programs towards the clinic.

Bionic Biologics represent a novel therapeutic modality that integrates principles of biologic and synthetic design. This innovative platform enables the targeting of well-validated yet previously intractable disease drivers, unlocking new possibilities for therapeutic intervention. Bionic Biologics combine advancements in precision polymer chemistry with the latest tools of medicinal chemistry, peptide chemistry, AI/ML driven computational chemistry and protein engineering. The result is an integrated platform capable of designing fully synthetic, cell-penetrant, protein-scale molecules that solve protein-scale problems.

“At Grove, we are focused on developing therapeutics for well-understood but historically intractable disease targets, with the goal of delivering better options for patients living with serious illnesses where few, if any, effective therapies exist,” said Geoffrey Duyk, M.D., Ph.D., Co-founder and CEO at Grove. “We believe our Bionic Biologics platform represents a true paradigm shift for drug development, enabling us to rapidly develop molecules that can selectively inhibit or degrade even the most challenging intracellular drug targets. We are deeply grateful to our seed and Series A investors for their ongoing confidence and support as we advance this exciting new technology to patients.”

“Proteins are the molecular machines that drive all essential cellular function, and dysregulated intracellular protein-protein interactions are the cause of many human diseases,” said Nathan Gianneschi, Ph.D., Scientific Founder of Grove Biopharma and Professor at Northwestern University. “Existing drug modalities are either unable to penetrate cells or cannot effectively engage these large disease target domains. Bionic Biologics provide a new approach to this challenge, and I am excited to continue collaborating with the Grove team to advance this new modality to the clinic.”

Bionic Biologics provide a new approach to targeting protein-protein interactions (PPI), distinguished by the following key characteristics:

Bionic : Hybrid synthetic biomolecules with enhanced functionality beyond what is possible in nature.

: Hybrid synthetic biomolecules with enhanced functionality beyond what is possible in nature. Cell permeable : Multivalent, chameleonic architecture enables membrane permeability for reaching intracellular targets.

: Multivalent, chameleonic architecture enables membrane permeability for reaching intracellular targets. Customizable: Plug-and-play design, modular construction and tunable properties to rapidly develop and implement molecules, either monofunctional or bifunctional, against any target.

Grove Biopharma’s Bionic Biologics have been demonstrated in proof-of-concept studies across several validated yet formidable intracellular targets. The company’s pipeline is initially focused on oncology and neurodegenerative diseases, where the advantage of cell-permeability enables therapeutic intervention in these disease pathways. Grove’s lead effort is an androgen receptor signaling program for the treatment of castrate-resistant prostate cancer. Data to date has demonstrated in vivo proof-of-concept and the company is advancing towards an IND submission.

“Grove Biopharma is addressing one of the most important challenges in drug development — targeting intracellular protein-protein interactions—with a novel, synthetic biology-based approach,” said Kiersten Stead, Ph.D., Managing Partner at DCVC Bio and Grove board member. “We believe the Bionic Biologics platform has the potential to unlock a whole world of new therapeutic possibilities,” Stead highlights. “The combination of approaches Grove is taking will be used to pursue first in-class-medicines with exceptional profiles and ease of manufacturing.”

The Grove Biopharma team brings together experienced industry leadership and deep expertise in chemistry, biology, and materials science. Originating from Professor Nathan Gianneschi’s lab at Northwestern University, the Bionic Biologics platform is now being advanced by the Grove Biopharma R&D team, including Paul Bertin, Ph.D., Co-Founder, President and Chief Technology Officer, and Robert Campbell, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer.

About Grove Biopharma

Grove Biopharma is a private biotechnology company pioneering its proprietary Bionic Biologics™ platform to develop novel therapies targeting intracellular protein-protein interaction. Bionic Biologics represent a novel therapeutic modality that integrates principles of biologic and synthetic design. This innovative platform enables the targeting of well-validated yet previously intractable disease drivers, unlocking new possibilities for therapeutic intervention. A spinout from Northwestern University, Grove brings together a multidisciplinary team of chemists, biologists, materials scientists and entrepreneurs. The company is based in Chicago, embedded within the city’s emerging life sciences ecosystem. For more information, please visit grovebiopharma.com.

Cynthia Clayton

cynthia.clayton@grovebiopharma.com