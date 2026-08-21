Gravity Diagnostics Names Danielle Cimmento-Burkey Director of Strategy & Leadership

COVINGTON, Ky., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Diagnostics today announced that Danielle Cimmento-Burkey will join the company as Director of Strategy & Leadership. In this newly created role, Cimmento-Burkey will help shape commercial strategy, sales leadership development, and organizational growth initiatives across the company.

Cimmento-Burkey brings more than 13 years of progressive sales experience in laboratory diagnostics and healthcare. Most recently she served as Area Director at HealthTrackRx, where she led strategic sales initiatives across the East area and partnered with executive leadership on enterprise-wide transformation efforts. Prior to that role, she spent four years as Regional Manager, where she pursued her passion for leading and developing sales professionals to their fullest potential. During this time, she recruited and developed many sales professionals and coached multiple representatives to President's Club recognition.

Earlier in her career, Cimmento-Burkey built a top ten company-wide ranking as Territory Director at Millennium Health. Over her eight-year tenure there, she was ranked the company's top sales representative and exceeded her sales plan for seven consecutive years.

"Danielle is recognized by her peers as one of the best in our industry at building and developing successful teams on a consistent basis," said Tony Remington, Cofounder & CEO of Gravity Diagnostics. "We are excited for her to join our organization as we continue to grow on a national level, focusing on compliance and working with our payor and government partners to provide superior care while reducing the economic impact of healthcare. Gravity was founded 10 years ago on the belief that diagnostics has an incredible role in the future of healthcare."

Cimmento-Burkey is a five-time President's Club recipient and HealthTrackRx MVP Award winner. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Youngstown State University.

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SOURCE Gravity Diagnostics