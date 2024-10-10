Glycomine Appoints Joshua Grass as Chairperson of Board of Directors

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CDG--Glycomine, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new therapies for serious unserved orphan diseases, today announced the appointment of Joshua Grass as Chairperson of the Board. Mr. Grass succeeds Christopher Starr, Ph.D., who will continue to support the company as a scientific and clinical advisor.





“We would like to sincerely thank Chris for his vision and leadership in building Glycomine to this stage and driving GLM101 from a discovery-stage program to a promising late-stage drug candidate in development for the treatment of PMM2-CDG,” said Steve Axon, CEO of Glycomine. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Josh to chair Glycomine’s Board of Directors. Glycomine is at a pivotal point in our company’s growth and the addition of Josh will be integral as we continue to build the company and advance GLM101 in future clinical trials.”

“GLM101 has the potential to meet the serious unmet medical need of patients with PMM2-CDG,” said Mr. Grass. “The team at Glycomine has achieved a significant milestone in successfully dosing the first 15 adult and adolescent patients in its ongoing Phase 2a program with GLM101. I am excited to join the company as it advances GLM101 into future clinical studies and expands its pipeline to deliver important new therapies for orphan diseases.”

Prior to joining Glycomine, Mr. Grass served as CEO of Escient Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage company focused on autoimmune disorders that was recently acquired by Incyte Pharmaceuticals. Prior to Escient, Mr. Grass was CEO of Modis Therapeutics that was acquired by Zogenix. Prior to Modis, he was Senior Vice President of Business Development at Biomarin. During his 15-year tenure at Biomarin, he led the acquisition, licensing, and development of numerous rare disease programs. Mr. Grass received a B.Sc. from California Polytechnic University and his MBA from the Rochester Simon School of Business.

About GLM101

GLM101 is a mannose-1-phosphate replacement therapy in development to treat phosphomannomutase 2-congenital disorder of glycosylation (PMM2-CDG), previously known as CDG Type Ia. GLM101 has received Orphan Drug Designation in the U.S. and Europe and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation in the U.S. PMM2-CDG is caused by genetic mutations that lead to a deficiency of the enzyme phosphomannomutase 2 (encoded by the PMM2 gene). GLM101 is designed to deliver mannose-1-phosphate directly into cells and thereby bypass the PMM2 enzyme deficiency and address disease-causing PMM2 mutations to restore pathway function.

About Glycomine, Inc.

Glycomine is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel drugs for serious rare disorders of metabolism and protein misfolding for which no other therapeutic options exist. The company’s approach is to use replacement therapies – substrates, enzymes, or proteins – and to target those molecules to clinically relevant cellular compartments. The company is based in San Carlos, California and supported by leading international life sciences investors. For more info visit www.glycomine.com.

Corporate Contact: Peter McWilliams, Ph.D., info@glycomine.com

Media Contact: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com, +1.858.344.8091