Global Sacral Neuromodulation Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034 - Custom Market Insights

January 29, 2025 | 
1 min read

As per the current market research conducted by the custom market insights Team, the global Sacral Neuromodulation Market size is expected to record a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.35% from 2025 to 2034. The market, valued at USD 426 Million in 2025, is anticipated to grow substantially, reaching USD 741.39 Million by 2034. This growth trajectory reflects the increasing demand for innovative, non-invasive treatment options for a variety of medical conditions, particularly those related to pelvic health.

Sacral Neuromodulation Market: Key Growth Factors

The sacral neuromodulation market is driven by several compelling factors, including rising consumer preference for non-invasive treatments, technological advancements, and an expanding geriatric population. These drivers, among others, are shaping the market’s future growth.

Increasing Demand for Non-Invasive Treatments

One of the key factors propelling the growth of the sacral neuromodulation market is the increasing consumer demand for non-invasive medical treatments. Patients and healthcare providers alike are shifting towards treatment modalities that offer reduced recovery time, fewer side effects, and minimal surgical intervention. Sacral neuromodulation, which uses electrical impulses to stimulate the sacral nerves to improve conditions like urinary and fecal incontinence, provides a promising solution with reduced risk compared to traditional surgical options. As patients seek less invasive treatment options, the demand for sacral neuromodulation is expected to rise sharply.

Rising Prevalence of Pelvic Disorders

The growing prevalence of pelvic disorders, including urinary incontinence, fecal incontinence, and chronic pelvic pain, significantly impacts the market’s growth. These conditions affect millions of people worldwide, with an increasing number of individuals seeking effective, long-term treatments. Sacral neuromodulation offers a therapeutic alternative for managing these conditions, which are often difficult to treat with conventional therapies. As more patients turn to sacral neuromodulation for relief, its adoption is anticipated to grow.

Report Scope -

Feature of the Report

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 426 Million

Projected Market Size in 2034

USD 741.39 Million

Market Size in 2024

USD 410.44 Million

CAGR Growth Rate

6.35% CAGR

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025-2034

Key Segment

By Application, Product, Technology, End Use and Region

Report Coverage

Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends

Technological Advancements in Neuromodulation Devices

Continuous technological innovation plays a pivotal role in driving the growth of the sacral neuromodulation market. Advances in device technology, such as the development of smaller, more efficient implantable devices, wireless control systems, and rechargeable batteries, are improving the overall performance and user experience. These innovations enhance the effectiveness of treatments and ensure greater convenience for patients. Additionally, improvements in electrode design and programming capabilities are expanding the range of conditions that sacral neuromodulation can effectively treat, further fueling market expansion.

Expansion of Healthcare Infrastructure

As global healthcare infrastructure continues to expand, especially in emerging economies, the demand for advanced therapeutic solutions, including sacral neuromodulation, is on the rise. Hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers are increasingly adopting these technologies to improve patient care and outcomes. The accessibility of healthcare services is improving, and with it, the adoption of innovative medical technologies like sacral neuromodulation is expected to increase in both developed and developing regions.

Growth in Geriatric Population

The aging global population is another significant driver for the sacral neuromodulation market. As individuals age, they become more prone to conditions such as urinary incontinence and pelvic pain, which are often prevalent in older adults. Sacral neuromodulation provides a reliable and long-lasting solution to these issues, allowing elderly patients to maintain a higher quality of life. The growing geriatric population, particularly in developed nations, is expected to drive the demand for sacral neuromodulation devices in the coming years.

Health and Wellness Trends

There is also a broader global trend toward health and wellness, with more individuals actively seeking ways to manage chronic conditions while minimizing side effects. Sacral neuromodulation, being a minimally invasive treatment option, aligns with this shift in patient preferences. The focus on overall well-being, lifestyle improvements, and sustained health is likely to continue to boost the demand for sacral neuromodulation devices, which help in managing chronic conditions with minimal impact on the patient’s day-to-day life.

Some of the key players in the market include:

  • Medtronic plc
  • Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Laborie Medical Technologies
  • Cogentix Medical Inc.
  • Cyberonics Inc.
  • Nuvectra Corporation
  • Nevro Corp.
  • Synapse Biomedical Inc.
  • ImThera Medical Inc.
  • BioControl Medical
  • Advanced Bionics AG
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
  • Uroplasty Inc.
  • EndoStim Inc.
  • Brainsway Ltd.
  • MicroTransponder Inc.
  • Stimwave LLC

Market Dynamics: Acquisitions, Product Launches, and Strategic Moves

The competitive landscape in the sacral neuromodulation market is marked by strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and product innovations. These moves by leading companies aim to enhance their market position and meet the growing demand for advanced neuromodulation solutions.

  • Boston Scientific’s acquisition of Axonics in January 2024 for $37 million is a noteworthy move. By integrating Axonics’ innovative sacral neuromodulation technologies into its portfolio, Boston Scientific aims to strengthen its position in the incontinence treatment market. This acquisition will enable the company to address the rising demand for effective and non-invasive treatment options for urinary and fecal incontinence.
  • In April 2023, Axonics announced a significant technological acquisition aimed at improving the placement of implantable leads for sacral neuromodulation. This new technology streamlines the implantation process, making procedures faster, easier, and more effective for healthcare providers and patients alike. The innovation demonstrates Axonics’ continued commitment to improving patient outcomes and enhancing the overall effectiveness of sacral neuromodulation therapies.
  • A new recharge-free sacral neuromodulation system launched in December 2022 in the U.S. market also highlights the innovation in this space. The system’s ability to eliminate the need for regular recharging is a major convenience for patients, offering them a hassle-free solution for managing bladder and bowel dysfunction. This advancement is expected to enhance patient compliance and improve the overall quality of life.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Sacral Neuromodulation Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had mixed effects on the sacral neuromodulation market. While some challenges have slowed the growth of the market, the pandemic has also accelerated certain trends.

  • Supply Chain Disruptions: The pandemic led to significant disruptions in international trade, manufacturing, and the distribution of medical devices. These disruptions affected the availability of sacral neuromodulation devices, delaying procedures and impacting sales.
  • Fluctuations in Demand: With healthcare systems prioritizing COVID-19-related care, elective procedures were delayed, which in turn impacted the demand for non-emergency treatments like sacral neuromodulation. However, as healthcare systems stabilize, the adoption of sacral neuromodulation is expected to rebound.
  • Operational and Regulatory Challenges: The pandemic created operational challenges, including labor shortages and increased production costs due to health and safety protocols. Additionally, evolving regulatory frameworks for medical devices amid the pandemic may affect market operations.

Despite these challenges, the pandemic also accelerated innovation in the healthcare sector. Companies began to adopt remote work practices, digitalization, and new supply chain strategies to mitigate disruptions. Moreover, advancements in neuromodulation technology, including wireless controls and rechargeable systems, may benefit from the increasing emphasis on remote and non-invasive healthcare solutions.

Conclusion. The sacral neuromodulation market is poised for substantial growth over the next decade, driven by increasing patient demand for non-invasive treatments, technological innovations, and the expanding global healthcare infrastructure. With a projected market size of USD 741.39 Million by 2034, sacral neuromodulation is becoming an increasingly important solution for managing pelvic disorders, particularly among the aging population. Strategic acquisitions, product innovations, and the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to fuel further market expansion, offering new opportunities for both patients and healthcare providers alike.

Market is segmented as follows:

By Application

  • Urinary Incontinence
  • Fecal Incontinence
  • Chronic Pelvic Pain
  • Others

By Product

  • Implantable Devices
  • External Devices
  • Accessories

By Technology

  • Conventional Sacral Neuromodulation
  • Rechargeable Sacral Neuromodulation
  • Wireless Sacral Neuromodulation

By End Use

  • Hospitals
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Specialty Clinics

Regional Coverage:

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Rest of North America

Europe

  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Russia
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • New Zealand
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan
  • Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Egypt
  • Kuwait
  • South Africa
  • Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America

