Global Preclinical Imaging Market Projected to Worth USD 6.39 Billion by 2031, Says Coherent Market Insights

The global market of Preclinical Imaging Market is projected to be valued at USD 4.25 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 6.39 billion with a compound annual growth rate of 5.2% during this period. This information is according to the report of Coherent Market Insights Inc.

The global preclinical imaging market growth is driven by rising pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and development (R&D) spending. Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in R&D to develop new drug candidates. Testing the efficacy and safety of these candidates at the preclinical stage requires advanced preclinical imaging techniques.

Market Trends:

There has been a growing adoption of multimodal imaging systems that combine two or more imaging modalities such as PET/CT, PET/MRI, SPECT/CT, etc. in preclinical research

The ability to fuse functional and anatomical images provided by multimodal systems is driving their demand

Optical imaging techniques such as bioluminescence, fluorescence, and multispectral optoacoustic tomography (MSOT) are gaining increasing popularity in preclinical research

Applications such as detecting drug distribution in deep tissues, imaging tumor metastases, and assessing treatment response are favoring the adoption of optical imaging

Preclinical Imaging Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $4.25 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $6.39 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases • Technological advancements in preclinical imaging modalities • Increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnology R&D expenditure Restraints & Challenges • High cost of preclinical imaging modalities • Stringent regulations for product approval

Market Opportunities:

Computed tomography (CT) imaging segment is estimated to account for over 30% of the total market share in 2024. CT imaging offers high-resolution anatomical images that help researchers better understand disease pathology and therapeutic response in small animal models. CT is widely used in oncology research for tumor detection, characterization, treatment monitoring, and response evaluation. The ability of CT to accurately quantify tumors and metabolic changes over time makes it an invaluable tool for preclinical cancer studies.

Research and development segment accounted for approximately 40% of the total revenue in 2023. Preclinical imaging modalities such as CT, MRI, PET, and optical imaging play a crucial role in R&D by providing rapid, non-invasive techniques for disease modeling, drug discovery, treatment evaluation, and efficacy testing in small animals. They help accelerate the drug development process by reducing the time required for target identification, lead optimization, and candidate selection. The growing R&D investment by pharmaceutical and biotech companies is expected to drive the adoption of preclinical imaging solutions over the forecast period.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global preclinical imaging market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031. This is owing to increasing investment in drug discovery and development by pharma companies and biotech startups.

By product, CT imaging segment is expected to hold a dominant position in 2024. This is owing to its high resolution imaging capabilities and widespread usage in oncology research.

By application, research & development segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to the critical role of imaging in early stage drug development.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to the presence of major market players and rising preclinical research expenditures in the region.

Key Players Insights

PerkinElmer

Bruker Corporation

Siemens AG

General Electric

TriFoil Imaging

MILabs BV

MR Solutions

Mediso Ltd

Agilent Technologies

VisualSonics Inc.

Molecules.

Recent developments:

In September 2023, Revvity Inc. launched its new imaging portfolio that is designed to fuel innovation across various applications. It is used in preclinical research with the launch of three systems.

In May 2022, FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc. announced the launch of Vevo F2 multi-modal, an innovative imaging system that is used in preclinical imaging.

