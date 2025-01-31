SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Global Bionic Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034 – Report Analysis by Custom Market Insights

January 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

According to the latest market research by the custom market insights, the global Bionic Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2025 to 2034. The market size is expected to reach USD 5.54 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to expand to USD 11.23 billion by 2034.

The market for bionic devices is being driven by a number of important factors, including the increased prevalence of hearing loss, chronic diseases, and disabilities, as well as an increase in traffic accidents and product technological developments.

Download FREE our Comprehensive Market Research Report and Stay Ahead of the Competition @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=52923

The bionic devices market focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of advanced prosthetic and assistive technologies that combine electronic and mechanical components to mimic or enhance human biological functions. These devices aim to restore or improve mobility, sensory perception, and other bodily functions for individuals with disabilities or medical conditions.

The global market for bionic devices was dominated by North America in 2024 and is expected to remain so for the duration of the forecast period. Numerous causes, including the strong healthcare system, high healthcare costs, the presence of important industry players, the rising prevalence of hearing loss, technological improvements, and the aging population, are responsible for this supremacy.

Due to a number of factors, including the increased incidence of amputation from chronic illnesses, the aging population, the rise in hearing impairment cases, and technical improvements, Europe held the second-highest share of the worldwide bionic devices market in 2024. Due to factors like rising rates of disabilities, traffic accidents, chronic disease, quickly advancing healthcare infrastructure, and rising levels of discretionary spending, Asia Pacific is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate over the projected period. There is fierce competition among South America, the Middle East, and Africa for the largest market share in bionic devices.

Get Your Personalized Report! Avail FREE customization to focus on the insights that matter most to you - https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=52923

Global Bionic Devices Market: Key Insights by Segment

By Product

  • Neural Bionics: This segment led the global bionic devices market in 2023 and is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The growth is driven by continuous advancements in neural interface technologies, brain-machine interfaces, and neurostimulation devices.
  • Auditory Bionics/Cochlear Implants: Holding the second-largest market share, this segment is fueled by rising awareness and demand among both medical professionals and patients. According to the WHO, over 430 million people suffer from debilitating hearing loss, with approximately 1.5 billion experiencing some form of hearing impairment.
  • Orthopedic Bionics: This is the fastest-growing segment, spurred by increasing amputation rates and innovative product launches by key market players. Bionic solutions such as prosthetic limbs, exoskeletons, and other biomechanical aids significantly improve the mobility and quality of life for individuals with orthopedic challenges.
  • Heart Transplants: This segment accounted for the smallest share of the bionic devices market in 2024.

By Fixation

  • Implantable Bionic Devices: This category dominated the market due to its ability to replace or enhance physiological functions across various medical fields, including neurology, cardiology, and orthopedics. These devices are surgically implanted to address a wide range of medical conditions.
  • Wearable/Externally Worn Devices: This segment captured a significant share of the market, driven by its cost-effectiveness compared to the higher-priced implantable alternatives. The affordability of wearable devices encourages their adoption, particularly in emerging markets, contributing to robust industry growth.

Report Scope –

Feature of the Report

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 5.54 Billion

Projected Market Size in 2034

USD 11.23 Billion

Market Size in 2024

USD 5.10 Billion

CAGR Growth Rate

8.2% CAGR

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025-2034

Key Segment

By Fixation, Product, Technology, End User and Region

By Technology

  • Mechanical Bionic Devices: This segment led the global market in 2023, offering practical solutions for mobility impairment and rehabilitation. Technological advancements such as lightweight materials, advanced joint systems, and responsive control mechanisms further enhance user experiences.
  • Electronic Bionic Devices: This segment also captured a substantial share, driven by rising cases of road accidents, congenital limb conditions, and increasing numbers of amputees.

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Bionic Devices Market - https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=52923

By End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics: The largest share of the bionic devices market was held by hospitals and clinics in 2023. Their specialized departments for orthopedics, neurology, and prosthetics, coupled with the treatment of chronic disorders, play a pivotal role in driving demand for advanced bionic solutions.
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers: Expected to capture nearly a quarter of the market, these centers offer cost-effective care in a less stressful environment compared to traditional hospitals, boosting their appeal and growth potential.

Key Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories, Abiomed, Boston Scientific Corporation, Baxter International Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Edwards Lifesciences Corp, EKSO Bionics Holdings Inc., MED-EL Medical Electronics, Medtronic PLC, Open Bionics, Ossur hf. (Now Embla Medical hf.)  ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Scheck & Siress (Acquired by Hanger, Inc.), Sonova Holding AG, SynCardia Systems, LLC, Demant A/S

By Product

  • Auditory Bionic/Cochlear Implants
  • Heart Transplant
  • Orthopedic Bionics
  • Neural Bionics

By Fixation

  • Implantable
  • Wearable/Externally Worn

By Technology

  • Electronic
  • Mechanical

By End User

  • Hospitals & Clinics
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers
  • Healthcare Facilities

By Region

North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, pain, Switzerland, Belgium, Netherlands, Turkey, Asia Pacific, Japan, China,India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Middle, East and Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa

More Related Reports by Custom Market Insights –

Indonesia Herbal Medicine Market: CAGR 7.1%, from USD 13,732.1M (2024) to USD 25,459.1M (2033).

The Korea Cosmetic Market: CAGR 7.8%, from USD 5,178.3M (2024) to USD 10,218.1M (2033).

A Asia Pacific Aromatherapy Market: CAGR 8.7%, from USD 527.4M (2024) to USD 1,117.4M (2033).

The global Silicone Implant Market: CAGR 8.16%, from USD 2.75B (2024) to USD 5.15B (2033).

Europe Cosmetic Surgery Market: CAGR 10.2%, from USD 23,853.7M (2024) to USD 57,172.8M (2033).

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Contact Us:

Joel John

Custom Market Insights

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Facebook | YouTube


You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at
Email: support@custommarketinsights.com | +1 801-639-9061

MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Deals
Biopharma VC Funding in Q2 Reaches Highest Quarterly Level Since 2022
August 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin