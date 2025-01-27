Global Animal Genetics Market Size, Share, Trends, Forecast 2025-2034 - Custom Market Insights

is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% from 2025 to 2034. The market size is estimated at USD 6.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.88 billion by 2034.

The animal genetics market involves the study and application of genetic principles to enhance animal health, productivity, and traits. It includes products and services such as genetic testing, breeding programs, and animal health solutions.

Key Market Dynamics

The demand for protein-rich diets has surged globally, especially in urban regions where consumer preferences are shifting toward healthier eating habits. This has amplified the need for high-quality meat, milk, and eggs, compelling livestock producers to adopt genetic technologies to enhance efficiency and meet market demands. Genetic advancements, such as genomic selection and CRISPR-based gene editing, are enabling the development of livestock with improved productivity, disease resistance, and food quality.

Sustainability is emerging as a central theme in livestock production, with environmental challenges such as climate change and resource scarcity driving the need for more efficient breeds. By focusing on traits like feed efficiency, heat tolerance, and disease resistance, genetic technologies are playing a pivotal role in creating resilient and resource-efficient livestock, aligning with global efforts to promote sustainable agriculture.

In emerging markets like Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa, the animal genetics industry is witnessing significant growth potential. These regions are characterized by rapid urbanization, population growth, and changing dietary preferences, all of which are driving the adoption of advanced breeding techniques. Additionally, these areas hold a wealth of genetic diversity in indigenous livestock, offering opportunities for tailored breeding programs and enhanced sustainability.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 6.8 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 10.88 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 6.5 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.89% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Animal Type, Genetic Method, Service Type, Application, End User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Regional Insights

North America remains a dominant player in the animal genetics market, thanks to its established expertise in breeding technologies and its strong livestock production sectors, including beef, pork, and dairy. The region's focus on ethically produced animal products is further bolstering market expansion.

Meanwhile, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are emerging as growth hotspots. These regions are adopting advanced genetic technologies to address rising protein demands and improve agricultural productivity. The untapped genetic potential of local breeds in these regions offers additional opportunities for innovation and market penetration.

The animal genetics market is highly competitive, with several key players striving to maintain or enhance their market positions through product innovation, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions. Leading players in the market include Alta Genetics Inc., Animal Genetics Inc., CRV Holding, Envigo, EW Group GmbH, Genus PLC, Groupe Grimaud, Hendrik Genetics, Neogen Corporation, Sandor Animall Biogenics Pvt. Ltd., Superior Animal Genetics, Topigs Norsin Holding BV, URUS, Vetgen, Zoetis Inc.



These companies are focusing on technological advancements, such as genomic selection tools, gene editing, and sustainable breeding practices, to meet the growing demand for high-quality, disease-resistant livestock. They are also investing in R&D to develop innovative products and services that can cater to diverse customer needs across different regions. For example, Hendrix Genetics has introduced MRI-based technology for in-ovo sexing of poultry, enhancing breeding efficiency.

Innovations Driving Growth

The industry is benefiting from groundbreaking technologies such as 3D printing, genomic selection, and artificial insemination. These tools have revolutionized breeding by offering precision, efficiency, and accessibility. Smaller-scale breeders now have greater access to cutting-edge technologies, democratizing genetic improvements and driving industry-wide progress.

Sustainable and ethical breeding practices are also gaining traction, reflecting changing consumer attitudes toward animal welfare and environmental stewardship. Companies are investing heavily in R&D to create solutions that not only enhance productivity but also meet ethical and environmental standards.

Key Developments

The animal genetics market has witnessed significant M&A activity, with companies expanding their presence and enhancing offerings.

March 2023 : Genetics Australia formed a joint venture with URUS (60% URUS, 40% Genetics Australia) to benefit Australian farmers by accessing GENEX products and the PEAK program. Pending GA members' approval.

June 2022 : Zoetis acquired Basepaws, a pet genetics firm, to enhance its precision animal health portfolio and support petcare innovations.

March 2022 : HKScan, Topigs Norsvin, and Royal Agrifirm Group established a Finnish research farm to improve pig welfare, sustainability, and profitability.

Future Outlook

The animal genetics market is poised for sustained growth, supported by ongoing advancements in genomic technologies and increasing global demand for sustainable agricultural solutions. However, challenges such as ethical concerns, regulatory hurdles, and disease management remain critical areas for industry focus.

With emerging markets offering significant opportunities and innovations reshaping the landscape, the animal genetics industry is set to play a vital role in addressing global food security challenges and advancing sustainable livestock production in the decades to come.

The Animal Genetics Market is segmented as follows:



By Animal Type

Poultry

Porcine

Bovine

Canine

Feline

Others



By Genetic Method

Semen

Embryos

Live Animals

Genetic Testing



By Service Type

Genetic Trait Testing

Genetic Disease Testing

Animal Genetic Products

Others



By Application

Dairy Production

Meat Production

Poultry Production

Aquaculture

Companion Animals

Others



By End User

Veterinary Hospitals & Clinics

Animal Breeding Centers

Research Centers & Institutes

Diagnostic Centers



Regional Coverage:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America



Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific



The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

