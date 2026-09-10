Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and South Piedmont Community College Launch Aseptic Training Facility in Monroe, N.C.

$2.7 million partnership advances workforce development to prepare the next generation of pharmaceutical manufacturing professionals in North Carolina.

MONROE, N.C., Sept. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc. USA (Glenmark) joined South Piedmont Community College to celebrate the opening of the college's new 21,000-square-foot Aseptic Training Facility, a purpose-built facility developed with Glenmark's support to prepare the next generation of skilled professionals for careers in aseptic and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing.

The facility is the first of its kind in south-central North Carolina and is projected to enroll 75 students in its first year across five training cohorts. Glenmark has invested more than $2.7 million in training materials and equipment and worked closely with South Piedmont Community College on curriculum development, technical guidance, and long-term program planning to ensure students are prepared for the technical, quality, and regulatory standards of modern pharmaceutical manufacturing. Coursework includes aseptic processing, chemistry and microbiology lab training, cGMP, GLP and GDP compliance, industrial maintenance technology, NC BioWork certification, and more.

The Aseptic Training Facility builds on Glenmark's long-standing presence in Monroe – home to the company's FDA-approved U.S. manufacturing facility. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to building the skilled workforce that will power the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing in North Carolina, and to creating meaningful career opportunities across the region.

"Our partnership with South Piedmont Community College reflects Glenmark's long-term commitment to strengthening pharmaceutical manufacturing through investment in people, technical capability, and strategic partnerships," said Marc T. Kikuchi, President & Business Head – North America, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. "By working together, we are helping develop the skilled workforce that will support the future of pharmaceutical manufacturing while expanding access to high-quality medicines for patients."

"The opening of South Piedmont Community College's Aseptic Training Facility represents an important investment in the future of our region's workforce and life sciences industry," said Dr. Stacy Waters-Bailey, President of South Piedmont Community College. "This facility will provide students and incumbent workers with access to specialized, hands-on training that closely reflects the environments and expectations they will encounter in the workplace. We are grateful for partners like Glenmark Pharmaceuticals who help us understand the evolving needs of the industry and ensure that our programs prepare people for high-demand, high-quality careers. At South Piedmont, our goal is not simply to respond to workforce needs today, but to build the talent pipeline that will support the growth of advanced manufacturing and life sciences across our region for years to come."

"North Carolina is proud to lead the nation in advanced biotechnology, which is transforming the landscape of life sciences. The unveiling of South Piedmont Community College's Aseptic Training Facility marks a significant milestone in our state's continued leadership to shape the next generation of this critical workforce. I applaud President Dr. Stacy Waters-Bailey and the numerous key partners, especially Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, whose dedication to advancing the success of North Carolina's students has made this transformative facility possible," said Senator Ted Budd.

By combining Glenmark's manufacturing expertise with South Piedmont's educational leadership, the partnership is building a sustainable pipeline of skilled talent to support the evolving needs of pharmaceutical manufacturing. Investments in workforce development strengthen U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing capability, support innovation and help ensure reliable access to high-quality medicines.

North Carolina Rep. Dean Arp said of the partnership: "Having spent over a decade on the Union County Board of Education, I've seen firsthand what it takes to connect students to great careers. South Piedmont Community College built something special with this Aseptic Training Facility, and Glenmark brought the real-world tools and expertise to make it work. Together, they're giving North Carolina students and workers a direct pathway from the classroom to a high-quality career, right here at home."

"This facility reflects South Piedmont Community College's leadership and vision, and Glenmark's commitment to North Carolina. Their partnership is exactly how you strengthen a local economy and keep critical manufacturing capacity here in the United States. I'm proud to have supported this project and proud of what it means for local students and workers," said North Carolina Sen. Todd Johnson.

Glenmark and South Piedmont Community College intend to expand the partnership over time by growing enrollment opportunities and enhancing the curriculum to keep pace with innovations in pharmaceutical manufacturing, ensuring students are equipped with the specialized skills required for careers in the health care industry.

About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BSE: 532296) (NSE: GLENMARK) is a global, research‐led pharmaceutical company with a unique focus on innovation and accessibility. We pioneer transformative breakthrough therapies that aim to redefine treatment while expanding access to high-quality and affordable medicines for patients around the world. With 11 world-class manufacturing facilities across four continents, supported by six cutting-edge R&D centres, and a commercial footprint in 80+ countries, we deliver a diversified portfolio across branded, innovative, generics, and consumer health products, with a focus on respiratory, dermatology, and oncology. Scrip 100 positions Glenmark among the Top 100 biopharmaceutical companies globally by pharmaceutical sales for 2024. For more information, visit www.glenmarkpharma.com

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SOURCE Glenmark Pharmaceuticals