Gilead Mobilizes Rapid Donation of Remdesivir to Support Ebola Response, Building on Decade-Long Commitment to Outbreak Relief

FOSTER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Ebola--Gilead Sciences today announced a donation of more than 2,000 vials of its intravenous antiviral therapy, remdesivir, to the Republic of Uganda to support response efforts to the current outbreak of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD). This donation, along with the additional supply being readied, continues the company’s long-standing work to address emerging infectious diseases.

“At Gilead, we recognize the urgency and human toll of global health emergencies – and the responsibility to act quickly,” said Anu Osinusi, MD, Vice President, Clinical Development, Virology at Gilead Sciences. “Building on decades of experience responding to serious infectious diseases, our teams are working alongside partners with focus and purpose to support the response to this outbreak.”

Remdesivir is being provided to support the Ugandan Ebola outbreak under both compassionate use and Monitored Emergency Use of Unregistered and Investigational Interventions (MEURI) frameworks for the treatment of BVD. In parallel, Gilead is preparing to support requests from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, World Health Organization (WHO) and other regional and global partners for both remdesivir and obeldesivir, an oral investigational antiviral agent, as part of the broader regional response to Ebola BVD, including the support of several planned clinical trials.

Over the past decade, Gilead has aided responses to multiple filovirus outbreaks in Sub-Saharan Africa through donation of remdesivir for emergency and compassionate use, as well as for investigational use in clinical trials – reflecting a sustained commitment to rapid response in times of urgent need.

Remdesivir has demonstrated promising preclinical activity across multiple filoviruses but has not been approved for the treatment of filovirus disease in any country. The safety and efficacy of remdesivir for the Bundibugyo strain have not yet been established; ongoing studies are working to generate this evidence.

About Remdesivir

Remdesivir is a nucleotide analog prodrug invented and developed by Gilead, building on more than a decade of the company’s antiviral research. Remdesivir has broad-spectrum antiviral activity both in vitro and in animal models against multiple viral pathogens, including Marburg, Ebola, SARS, MERS and SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Remdesivir has been approved as a COVID-19 treatment in approximately 50 countries worldwide. To date, remdesivir has been made available to more than 14.5 million patients around the world, including more than 8.1 million people in middle- and low-income countries through Gilead’s voluntary licensing program.

The clinical efficacy of remdesivir for BVD remains to be established. Remdesivir is currently not approved in any country for the treatment of BVD. This emergency use donation is based on the preclinical data for Ebola virus together with extensive clinical safety data from the use of remdesivir for the treatment of COVID-19.

For more information about Gilead’s commitment to global health, visit Gilead.com.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, cancer and inflammation. In 2025, Gilead announced a planned $32 billion investment to further strengthen its U.S. footprint to power the next era of discovery, job creation and public health preparedness – while continuing to invest globally to ensure patients everywhere benefit from its scientific innovation. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are registered trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

Ashleigh Koss, Media

Public_Affairs@gilead.com