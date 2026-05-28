Genomic Testing Cooperative to Exhibit and Present Research at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

GTC will spotlight DNA and RNA-based precision oncology testing, liquid biopsy applications and research across hematologic malignancies, breast cancer metastasis and CNS involvement
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genomic Testing Cooperative, a molecular diagnostics company advancing comprehensive cancer profiling through DNA and RNA analysis, will exhibit and present research at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. ASCO 2026 will bring together the global oncology community to explore high-impact cancer research, clinical advances, and new technologies shaping the future of cancer care. More than 3,400 abstracts are expected to be presented at this year’s meeting.
WHAT:
GTC will be available throughout ASCO 2026 to connect with media, oncology leaders, industry analysts, financial analysts, pharmaceutical companies, cancer centers, laboratories and potential strategic partners interested in the company’s comprehensive testing platform, cooperative business model and approach to precision cancer diagnostics.
WHEN:
May 29 to June 2, 2026
WHERE:
McCormick Place, Chicago – Booth #17146
GTC PRESENTATIONS AND AFFILIATED POSTERS:
Details for each presentation are available at genomictestingcooperative.com/asco2026/, and the posters will be posted here after ASCO.
SESSION
TITLE
DATE & TIME
ABSTRACT
POSTER BOARD
Hematologic Malignancies, Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Defining APOBEC-like signature in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and demonstration of distinct transcriptomic profile
June 1, 2026,
7075
573
Breast Cancer, Metastatic
Dominant chromosomal abnormalities in breast cancer metastasis to CNS, as compared with systemic metastasis, demonstrated by liquid biopsy
June 1, 2026,
1035
149
Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Allotransplant
Distinction of FLT3-ITD transcriptomic signature from FLT3-TKD and the frequency of this signature in acute myeloid leukemia without FLT3 mutation
June 1, 2026,
6538
331
Developmental Therapeutics, Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology
Comprehensive profiling and clinical utility of CSF-derived cell-free DNA/RNA for evaluation of solid and hematologic malignancies affecting the central nervous system
May 30, 2026
3066
203
Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Allotransplant
TP53 mutation adoption of stromal-adhesion/neuronal-like programs as a driver of stress adaptation and acute myelogenous leukemia cell survival
June 1, 2026
6545
338
Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Allotransplant
A two-axis machine learning framework for cell-of-origin inference in AML: A proof-of-concept study
June 1, 2026
6540
333
MEDIA AND ANALYST OPPORTUNITIES
Members of the media, industry analysts and financial analysts may schedule meetings with GTC leadership to discuss:
- New research being presented at ASCO 2026
- The role of comprehensive DNA and RNA testing in precision oncology
- Liquid biopsy applications, including CSF-based testing for cancers affecting the central nervous system
- GTC’s approach to hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and metastatic disease
- The company’s cooperative model and opportunities for laboratories, oncology practices and strategic partners
- GTC’s growth strategy, including opportunities to expand access to comprehensive molecular testing
WHY GTC MATTERS:
Cancer is complex, and treatment decisions increasingly depend on complete molecular information. GTC’s platform analyzes both DNA and RNA to help identify clinically meaningful biomarkers that more limited testing approaches may miss. GTC approach in RNA sequencing and utilization with artificial intelligence has lead to multiple new tests and discovery of unique biomarkers. For oncologists, pathologists, cancer centers, laboratories and research partners attending ASCO, GTC offers a differentiated model designed to support comprehensive cancer profiling, clinical interpretation and broader access to precision diagnostics.
WHO:
GTC leaders available for interviews and briefings include:
- Maher Albitar, MD, Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer
- Ahmad Charifa, MD
- Adam Zrinsky Albitar, MD
- Jennifer Varca, President
- Jeff Owen, VP, Marketing and International Sales
- Colleen Zirpoli, VP, Sales
To schedule a meeting with GTC at ASCO 2026, contact Cara Stewart at cara@wundermarx.com or +1 949-290-5563; details are available at genomictestingcooperative.com/asco2026.
About Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC)
GTC is a next-generation sequencing laboratory operating under a cooperative model, offering comprehensive DNA and RNA profiling for solid and hematologic malignancies, including liquid and CSF biopsies. GTC’s mission is to democratize access to advanced genomics, support innovation in precision oncology and empower labs and clinicians with high-quality molecular data. Learn more at genomictestingcooperative.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including statements related to the presentation of data, the potential clinical impact of genomic profiling and machine-learning signatures, and GTC’s future plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. GTC undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.
Contacts
Media Contact:
Cara Stewart
WunderMarx Inc. for GTC
+1 949-290-5563
cara@wundermarx.com