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Press Releases

Genomic Testing Cooperative to Exhibit and Present Research at 2026 ASCO Annual Meeting

May 28, 2026 | 
4 min read

GTC will spotlight DNA and RNA-based precision oncology testing, liquid biopsy applications and research across hematologic malignancies, breast cancer metastasis and CNS involvement



CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genomic Testing Cooperative, a molecular diagnostics company advancing comprehensive cancer profiling through DNA and RNA analysis, will exhibit and present research at the 2026 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting. ASCO 2026 will bring together the global oncology community to explore high-impact cancer research, clinical advances, and new technologies shaping the future of cancer care. More than 3,400 abstracts are expected to be presented at this year’s meeting.

WHAT:

GTC will be available throughout ASCO 2026 to connect with media, oncology leaders, industry analysts, financial analysts, pharmaceutical companies, cancer centers, laboratories and potential strategic partners interested in the company’s comprehensive testing platform, cooperative business model and approach to precision cancer diagnostics.

WHEN:

May 29 to June 2, 2026

WHERE:

McCormick Place, Chicago – Booth #17146

GTC PRESENTATIONS AND AFFILIATED POSTERS:

Details for each presentation are available at genomictestingcooperative.com/asco2026/, and the posters will be posted here after ASCO.

SESSION

TITLE

DATE & TIME

ABSTRACT

POSTER BOARD

Hematologic Malignancies, Lymphoma and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Defining APOBEC-like signature in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and demonstration of distinct transcriptomic profile

June 1, 2026,
9 a.m. to noon CDT

7075

573

Breast Cancer, Metastatic

Dominant chromosomal abnormalities in breast cancer metastasis to CNS, as compared with systemic metastasis, demonstrated by liquid biopsy

June 1, 2026,
1:30-4:30 p.m. CDT

1035

149

Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Allotransplant

Distinction of FLT3-ITD transcriptomic signature from FLT3-TKD and the frequency of this signature in acute myeloid leukemia without FLT3 mutation

June 1, 2026,
9 a.m.-noon CDT

6538

331

Developmental Therapeutics, Molecularly Targeted Agents and Tumor Biology

Comprehensive profiling and clinical utility of CSF-derived cell-free DNA/RNA for evaluation of solid and hematologic malignancies affecting the central nervous system

May 30, 2026

3066

203

Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Allotransplant

TP53 mutation adoption of stromal-adhesion/neuronal-like programs as a driver of stress adaptation and acute myelogenous leukemia cell survival

June 1, 2026

6545

338

Hematologic Malignancies, Leukemia, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Allotransplant

A two-axis machine learning framework for cell-of-origin inference in AML: A proof-of-concept study

June 1, 2026

6540

333

MEDIA AND ANALYST OPPORTUNITIES

Members of the media, industry analysts and financial analysts may schedule meetings with GTC leadership to discuss:

  • New research being presented at ASCO 2026
  • The role of comprehensive DNA and RNA testing in precision oncology
  • Liquid biopsy applications, including CSF-based testing for cancers affecting the central nervous system
  • GTC’s approach to hematologic malignancies, solid tumors and metastatic disease
  • The company’s cooperative model and opportunities for laboratories, oncology practices and strategic partners
  • GTC’s growth strategy, including opportunities to expand access to comprehensive molecular testing

WHY GTC MATTERS:

Cancer is complex, and treatment decisions increasingly depend on complete molecular information. GTC’s platform analyzes both DNA and RNA to help identify clinically meaningful biomarkers that more limited testing approaches may miss. GTC approach in RNA sequencing and utilization with artificial intelligence has lead to multiple new tests and discovery of unique biomarkers. For oncologists, pathologists, cancer centers, laboratories and research partners attending ASCO, GTC offers a differentiated model designed to support comprehensive cancer profiling, clinical interpretation and broader access to precision diagnostics.

WHO:

GTC leaders available for interviews and briefings include:

  • Maher Albitar, MD, Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer
  • Ahmad Charifa, MD
  • Adam Zrinsky Albitar, MD
  • Jennifer Varca, President
  • Jeff Owen, VP, Marketing and International Sales
  • Colleen Zirpoli, VP, Sales

To schedule a meeting with GTC at ASCO 2026, contact Cara Stewart at cara@wundermarx.com or +1 949-290-5563; details are available at genomictestingcooperative.com/asco2026.

About Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC)

GTC is a next-generation sequencing laboratory operating under a cooperative model, offering comprehensive DNA and RNA profiling for solid and hematologic malignancies, including liquid and CSF biopsies. GTC’s mission is to democratize access to advanced genomics, support innovation in precision oncology and empower labs and clinicians with high-quality molecular data. Learn more at genomictestingcooperative.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including statements related to the presentation of data, the potential clinical impact of genomic profiling and machine-learning signatures, and GTC’s future plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. GTC undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.


Contacts

Media Contact:
Cara Stewart
WunderMarx Inc. for GTC
+1 949-290-5563
cara@wundermarx.com

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