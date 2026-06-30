Genomic Testing Cooperative Highlights Expanded Role of CSF-Based Molecular Profiling Following NCCN Update

GTC’s Liquid Trace® combines cfDNA and RNA analysis when tissue biopsy is not feasible

LAKE FOREST, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC) today highlighted its Liquid Trace® cerebrospinal fluid (CSF)-based molecular profiling following new National Comprehensive Cancer Network® Guidelines for Central Nervous System Cancers.

The updated guidelines expand sequencing recommendations to include CSF-based molecular profiling for patients with inoperable high-grade gliomas and glioblastomas when a tissue biopsy is not feasible due to tumor location, patient health, surgical risk or patient preference.

“The NCCN update reinforces what clinicians and researchers have recognized: CSF can be an essential source of molecular information for patients with central nervous system tumors,” said Maher Albitar, MD, GTC’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer. “For these patients, partial information is not enough.”

To read more about Dr. Albitar’s perspective, GTC’s Liquid Trace, or to secure media or analyst interviews, go to this page

Liquid Trace evaluates cell-free DNA and RNA, helping clinicians identify molecular abnormalities, support diagnosis, evaluate the primary tumor, assess disease biology and inform treatment planning when tissue is unavailable or insufficient. CSF may be more informative than blood because it directly bathes the central nervous system and may contain tumor-derived material not readily detected by Cytology, the current standard of care.

Optimized for primary and metastatic central nervous system neoplasms, Liquid Trace supports diagnosis, genomic profiling, measurable residual disease monitoring, therapy selection and clinical trial matching. Used by leading cancer programs and academic medical centers nationwide, it is the only commercially available CSF-based testing option with Medicare coverage for DNA analysis.

About Genomic Testing Cooperative (GTC)

GTC is a next-generation sequencing laboratory operating under a cooperative model, offering comprehensive DNA and RNA profiling for solid and hematologic malignancies, including liquid and CSF biopsies. GTC’s mission is to democratize access to advanced genomics, support innovation in precision oncology and empower labs and clinicians with high-quality molecular data. Learn more at genomictestingcooperative.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be forward-looking, including statements related to the presentation of data, the potential clinical impact of genomic profiling and machine-learning signatures, and GTC’s future plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. GTC undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Media Contact:

Cara Stewart

WunderMarx Inc.

+1 949-290-5563

cara@wundermarx.com