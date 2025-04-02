Geneoscopy Appoints Amit Bhalla as Chief Financial Officer to Advance Strategic Growth and Support Commercialization Efforts

ST. LOUIS, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geneoscopy, Inc., a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for the advancement of gastrointestinal health, today announced the appointment of Amit Bhalla as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bhalla brings more than 25 years of experience in healthcare finance, strategy, and investment to support Geneoscopy’s continued expansion, including the commercial launch of ColoSense®, the company’s RNA-based, non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test.





“Amit’s extensive financial leadership and deep understanding of the healthcare landscape will be invaluable as we scale our operations and advance our mission of improving patient outcomes through innovative diagnostic solutions,” said Andrew Barnell, Chief Executive Officer of Geneoscopy. “Following our recent $105 million Series C financing, Amit’s expertise will be instrumental in optimizing our financial strategy as we continue our work to bring ColoSense to market and progress our pipeline of products for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).”

Bhalla most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Sampled, a global biorepository and laboratory, where he led the financial, supply chain, and facilities operations. Before that, Bhalla served as Vice President of Global Strategy & Development and was a member of the Executive Management Committee at Becton Dickinson. His career also includes almost two decades on Wall Street as a lead healthcare analyst for Lord Abbett’s Value Funds, Director of Equity Research at Citi, and Vice President at Morgan Stanley, where he covered the life science tools, diagnostics, and medical device industries.

“This is an exciting time to join Geneoscopy’s leadership team, and I look forward to leveraging my background and experience to support its growth trajectory,” said Bhalla. “With a strong financial foundation, a differentiated solution for colorectal cancer screening, and the resources to drive meaningful innovation, the company is well-positioned to transform gastrointestinal diagnostics, bringing life-changing solutions to more patients.”

Geneoscopy recently secured $105 million in Series C financing to support the commercial launch of ColoSense, which received FDA approval in May 2024 as a noninvasive colorectal cancer screening test for eligible adults. The funding will also accelerate Geneoscopy’s precision medicine approach for IBD and further advance its proprietary RNA technology platform.

About Geneoscopy, Inc.

Geneoscopy, Inc. is a life sciences company focused on developing diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health. Leveraging its proprietary, patented stool-derived eukaryotic RNA (seRNA) biomarker platform, Geneoscopy’s mission is to empower patients and providers to transform gastrointestinal health through innovative diagnostics. The company’s FDA-approved ColoSense test uses a proprietary RNA-based platform to screen for colorectal cancer and advanced adenomas for average-risk individuals over the age of 45. In partnership with leading universities and biopharmaceutical companies, Geneoscopy is also developing diagnostic tests for treatment selection and therapy monitoring in other areas of gastrointestinal health. For more information, visit www.geneoscopy.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

