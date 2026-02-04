GeneDx to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Monday, February 23, 2026

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 before the market opens on Monday, February 23, 2026. Management will host a conference call that day to discuss fourth quarter 2025 financial and operating results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details

Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

