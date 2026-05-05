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Press Releases

GeneDx Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Updates Full-Year Outlook

May 5, 2026 | 
16 min read
  • Reported total revenue of $102.3 million with 27% year-over-year growth in exome and genome revenue
  • Reported exome and genome volume growth of 34% year-over-year
  • Reported adjusted gross margin(1) of 69% and adjusted net loss(1) of $8.2 million
  • Updating full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $475 to $490 million with exome and genome volume growth of at least 30%
  • Hosting conference call today at 4:30 p.m. ET

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: WGS), the leader in rare disease diagnosis and improving health through the power of genomic data, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2026.



“GeneDx delivered 34% year-over-year volume growth in exome and genome testing in the first quarter – a clear signal that there’s sustained, strong demand for our services. While our revenue did not reflect the full potential of what this business is capable of, we are adjusting our outlook and are poised to deliver more than 30% volume growth, 70% gross margin, and profitability on an adjusted basis for the year,” said Katherine Stueland, CEO of GeneDx. “Leading a generational shift in medicine requires taking some big swings, learning quickly, and moving with urgency to serve this ever-growing patient population. With expectations reset, we’ve never been more confident about our ability to deliver profitable growth in service of patients and shareholders.”

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results (Unaudited)(1)

Revenue

  • Revenue grew to $102.3 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.
  • Exome and genome test revenue grew to $90.6 million, an increase of 27% year-over-year.

Exome and genome volume

  • Exome and genome test result volume grew to 27,488, an increase of 34% year-over-year.

Gross margin

  • Adjusted gross margin remained flat at 69% in the first quarter of 2026.
    • GAAP gross margin was 67%.

Operating expenses

  • Adjusted total operating expenses were $78.1 million, representing 76% of revenue.
    • Total GAAP operating expenses were $94.4 million.

Net (loss) income

  • Adjusted net loss was $8.2 million compared to adjusted net income of $9.2 million in the first quarter of 2025.
    • GAAP net loss was $63.3 million.

Cash position

  • Cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash was $171.7 million as of March 31, 2026.

(1)

 

Adjusted gross margin, adjusted total operating expenses and adjusted net (loss) income are non-GAAP financial measures. See appendix for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP figures presented.

Updated 2026 Guidance

GeneDx has updated its 2026 guidance. Management now expects GeneDx to deliver:

Metric

 

Full Year 2026

Previous Guidance

 

Full Year 2026

Updated Guidance

 

Second Quarter of 2026 Guidance

Revenue

 

$540 to $555 million

 

$475 to $490 million

 

$110 to $112 million

Growth in exome and genome volume

 

33% to 35%

 

At least 30%

 

Approximately 30,000 tests

Growth in exome and genome revenue

 

33% to 35%

 

At least 20%

 

Approximately $100 million

Adjusted gross margin

 

At least 70%

 

Approximately 70%

 

Approximately 70%

Adjusted net income (loss)

 

Positive

 

Positive

 

Adj. net loss of approximately $5 million

First Quarter 2026 and Recent Business Highlights

Strategic Expansion and Market Leadership

  • Announced the landmark SAVES-Kids Study, a real-world data Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) study showing an average healthcare cost savings of up to $80,000 for children with neurodevelopmental disorders in the 12 months following ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ testing, regardless of the test result.
  • Launched a reflex product, enabling seamless reflexing to genome testing when exome testing is non-diagnostic.
  • Partnered with CNBC to launch CNBC Cures, a collaborative, multi-platform initiative aimed at raising awareness for the rare disease community and improving outcomes for the ~30 million Americans affected by rare diseases.
  • Launched a sponsored genetic testing program with Zevra Therapeutics to support patients with suspected Niemann-Pick Disease Type C.
  • Expanded Medicaid coverage in Texas, Maine, and Arkansas, resulting in approximately 4.9 million Medicaid patients gaining access to exome testing.

Innovation & Clinical Leadership

  • Added to the company’s more than 1,100 publications by showcasing 18 pieces of pioneering research at the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) Annual Meeting. The research highlighted the scale and clinical impact of GeneDx Infinity™ – the largest and most comprehensive rare disease genomic dataset – and GeneDx’s leadership in bringing exome and genome testing to the standard of care by leveraging AI, world-class data and clinical expertise, and expert variant interpretation and classification.
  • Published results from a benchmarking study in the American Journal of Human Genetics demonstrating HiFi long-read sequencing was successful in identifying difficult to detect variants using real-world clinical samples.
  • Published new SeqFirst study data in the American Journal of Medical Genetics showing that implementing rapid genome sequencing (rWGS) as a first-tier test in pediatric and cardiac intensive care units significantly increases diagnostic rates and reduces time to diagnosis by 50%.
  • Presented “Scaling Rare Disease Discovery with AI: From Genomic Data to Therapeutic Insights” at the Precision Medicine Worldwide Conference (PMWC), showcasing how GeneDx partners with biopharma to turn genomic data into actionable solutions – accelerating discovery, enabling clinical trials, and advancing the next era of precision medicine.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

GeneDx will host a conference call today, May 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Investors interested in listening to the conference call are required to register online. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Events” section of the GeneDx investor relations website at https://ir.genedx.com/.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

GeneDx believes non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance. GeneDx uses this supplemental information to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. GeneDx believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively with its GAAP financial information, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial results as determined in accordance with GAAP are included at the end of this press release following the accompanying financial data. We define non-GAAP financial measures as GAAP measures, excluding certain items such as stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs, changes in the fair value of financial liabilities, non-core lease costs, and other expenses that the Company believes are not indicative of its ongoing operations. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our future performance and our market opportunity, including our expectations for full year and second quarter 2026 revenue, exome and genome revenue and test volumes, adjusted gross margin and adjusted net income (loss). These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement business plans, goals and forecasts, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, and (iv) recalibrating for building long-term, durable performance. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 23, 2026, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the SEC on May 4, 2026 and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

About GeneDx

GeneDx’s (Nasdaq: WGS) mission is to empower everyone to live their healthiest life through genomics. GeneDx combines unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the world’s largest rare disease genomic dataset. This unparalleled foundation powers GeneDx’s ExomeDx™ and GenomeDx™ tests – ranked #1 by expert geneticists and granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation – enabling clinicians to deliver precise, fast, and actionable diagnoses. GeneDx Infinity also fuels discovery for biopharma, with the most powerful AI-driven genomic intelligence. A genomics pioneer over the last 25 years, diagnosing more than 4,800 genetic diseases and publishing more than 1,100 research publications, GeneDx is building the network that will drive the future of genomic precision medicine. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Volume & Revenue

 

 

1Q26

 

 

4Q25

 

 

3Q25

 

 

2Q25

 

 

1Q25

Volumes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whole exome, whole genome

 

27,488

 

 

27,761

 

 

25,702

 

 

23,246

 

 

20,562

Hereditary cancer

 

108

 

 

346

 

 

1,511

 

 

2,677

 

 

2,725

Other panels

 

27,621

 

 

30,935

 

 

33,003

 

 

31,833

 

 

28,228

Total

 

55,217

 

 

59,042

 

 

60,216

 

 

57,756

 

 

51,515

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue ($ millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Whole exome, whole genome

$

90.6

 

$

104.0

 

$

98.9

 

$

86.0

 

$

71.4

Hereditary cancer

 

0.1

 

 

0.2

 

 

1.2

 

 

1.8

 

 

2.2

Other panels

 

10.6

 

 

13.1

 

 

13.4

 

 

12.3

 

 

12.1

Data information

 

0.8

 

 

2.6

 

 

1.5

 

 

2.0

 

 

1.4

Software and interpretation services

 

0.2

 

 

1.1

 

 

1.7

 

 

0.6

 

 

Total

$

102.3

 

$

121.0

 

$

116.7

 

$

102.7

 

$

87.1

Unaudited Select Financial Information (in thousands)

 

Three months ended March 31, 2026

 

Three months ended March 31, 2025

 

GeneDx

 

Other(1)

 

Total

 

GeneDx

 

Other(1)

 

Total

Revenue

$101,496

 

$758

 

$102,254

 

$87,115

 

$—

 

$87,115

Adjusted cost of services

31,613

 

588

 

32,201

 

27,396

 

 

27,396

Adjusted gross profit

$69,883

 

$170

 

$70,053

 

$59,719

 

$—

 

$59,719

Adjusted gross margin %

68.9%

 

 

 

68.5%

 

68.6%

 

 

 

68.6%

(1)

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Other represents revenues and cost of services from the Fabric Genomics operating segment. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Other represents revenues and cost of services from the Legacy Sema4 diagnostic testing business.

 

Three months ended March 31, 2026

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of financial liabilities

 

Extinguishment of debt

 

Other(2)

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

101,299

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

$

 

 

$

101,299

 

Other revenue

 

955

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

955

 

Total revenue

 

102,254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

102,254

 

Cost of services

 

34,043

 

 

 

(1,462

)

 

 

(380

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,201

 

Gross profit

 

68,211

 

 

 

1,462

 

 

 

380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

70,053

 

Gross margin

 

66.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

68.5

%

Research and development

 

19,804

 

 

 

(224

)

 

 

(1,406

)

 

 

(224

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,950

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

74,591

 

 

 

(5,123

)

 

 

(7,210

)

 

 

(215

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,916

)

 

 

60,127

 

Impairment loss

 

31,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(31,287

)

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(57,471

)

 

 

6,809

 

 

 

8,996

 

 

 

439

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

33,203

 

 

 

(8,024

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(717

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

717

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(4,231

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(2,540

)

 

 

6,565

 

 

 

 

 

(206

)

Income tax expense

 

(897

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

897

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(63,316

)

 

$

6,809

 

 

$

8,996

 

 

$

439

 

 

$

(2,540

)

 

$

6,565

 

$

34,817

 

 

$

(8,230

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share(1)

$

(2.16

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(0.28

)

 

Three months ended March 31, 2025

 

Reported

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

Stock-based compensation

 

Restructuring costs

 

Change in FV of financial liabilities

 

Other(2)

 

Adjusted

Diagnostic test revenue

$

85,759

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

 

$

85,759

 

Other revenue

 

1,356

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,356

 

Total revenue

 

87,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

87,115

 

Cost of services

 

28,639

 

 

 

(1,075

)

 

 

(168

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27,396

 

Gross profit

 

58,476

 

 

 

1,075

 

 

 

168

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

59,719

 

Gross margin

 

67.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

68.6

%

Research and development

 

12,577

 

 

 

(372

)

 

 

(419

)

 

 

(28

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,758

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

50,450

 

 

 

(4,231

)

 

 

(3,396

)

 

 

(530

)

 

 

 

 

(3,265

)

 

 

39,028

 

(Loss) income from operations

 

(4,551

)

 

 

5,678

 

 

 

3,983

 

 

 

558

 

 

 

 

 

3,265

 

 

 

8,933

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(640

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

640

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(891

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,100

 

 

30

 

 

 

239

 

Income tax expense

 

(447

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

447

 

 

 

 

Net (loss) income

$

(6,529

)

 

$

5,678

 

 

$

3,983

 

 

$

558

 

 

$

1,100

 

$

4,382

 

 

$

9,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic (loss) earnings per share(1)

$

(0.23

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.33

 

Diluted (loss) earnings per share(1)

$

(0.23

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

0.31

 

(1)

 

Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share are calculated based on 29,335,126 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and 28,147,948 and 29,440,704 weighted average shares outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2025, respectively.

(2)

 

Other represents interest expense, net, income tax expense and non-core lease costs for all periods presented. For the three months ended March 31, 2026, Other also includes costs related to legal reserves and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets associated with the Fabric Genomics acquisition. For the three months ended March 31, 2025, Other includes transaction costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of Fabric Genomics.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

March 31, 2026 (Unaudited)

 

December 31, 2025

Assets:

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

93,924

 

 

$

104,997

 

Marketable securities

 

76,761

 

 

 

66,285

 

Accounts receivable

 

76,929

 

 

 

74,370

 

Inventory, net

 

12,241

 

 

 

13,951

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

10,774

 

 

 

8,685

 

Total current assets

 

270,629

 

 

 

268,288

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

34,653

 

 

 

23,412

 

Property and equipment, net

 

50,125

 

 

 

45,693

 

Goodwill

 

1,641

 

 

 

13,520

 

Intangible assets, net

 

144,969

 

 

 

168,481

 

Other assets(1)

 

4,284

 

 

 

4,316

 

Total assets

$

506,301

 

 

$

523,710

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

46,562

 

 

$

57,645

 

Short-term lease liabilities

 

5,129

 

 

 

4,404

 

Other current liabilities

 

35,948

 

 

 

46,859

 

Total current liabilities

 

87,639

 

 

 

108,908

 

Long-term debt, net of current portion

 

96,732

 

 

 

48,176

 

Long-term lease liabilities

 

66,331

 

 

 

56,046

 

Other liabilities

 

71

 

 

 

1,641

 

Deferred taxes

 

1,404

 

 

 

757

 

Total liabilities

 

252,177

 

 

 

215,528

 

Stockholders’ Equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,690,249

 

 

 

1,680,738

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,436,811

)

 

 

(1,373,495

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

 

683

 

 

 

936

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

254,124

 

 

 

308,182

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

506,301

 

 

$

523,710

 

(1)

Other assets includes $1.0 million of restricted cash as of both March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025.

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Revenue

 

 

 

Diagnostic test revenue

$

101,299

 

 

$

85,759

 

Other revenue

 

955

 

 

 

1,356

 

Total revenue

 

102,254

 

 

 

87,115

 

Cost of services

 

34,043

 

 

 

28,639

 

Gross profit

 

68,211

 

 

 

58,476

 

Research and development

 

19,804

 

 

 

12,577

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

74,591

 

 

 

50,450

 

Impairment loss

 

31,287

 

 

 

 

Loss from operations

 

(57,471

)

 

 

(4,551

)

 

 

 

 

Non-operating (expenses) income, net

 

 

 

Change in fair value of financial liabilities

 

2,540

 

 

 

(1,100

)

Interest expense, net

 

(717

)

 

 

(640

)

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

(6,565

)

 

 

 

Other (expense) income, net

 

(206

)

 

 

209

 

Total non-operating expense, net

 

(4,948

)

 

 

(1,531

)

Loss before income taxes

 

(62,419

)

 

 

(6,082

)

Income tax expense

 

(897

)

 

 

(447

)

Net loss

$

(63,316

)

 

$

(6,529

)

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average shares outstanding of Class A common stock

 

29,335,126

 

 

 

28,147,948

 

Basic and diluted loss per share, Class A common stock

$

(2.16

)

 

$

(0.23

)

GeneDx Holdings Corp.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

Three months ended March 31,

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(63,316

)

 

$

(6,529

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

6,809

 

 

 

5,678

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

8,996

 

 

 

3,983

 

Change in fair value of financial liabilities

 

(2,540

)

 

 

1,100

 

Deferred tax expense

 

897

 

 

 

447

 

Change in third party payor reserves

 

1,022

 

 

 

1,395

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

6,565

 

 

 

 

Impairment loss

 

31,287

 

 

 

 

Other

 

1,034

 

 

 

757

 

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(2,558

)

 

 

(8,557

)

Inventory

 

1,689

 

 

 

(2,032

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(13,168

)

 

 

10,824

 

Other assets and liabilities

 

(9,125

)

 

 

3,116

 

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

 

(32,408

)

 

 

10,182

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Purchases of marketable securities

 

(20,177

)

 

 

(17,209

)

Proceeds from sales of marketable securities

 

875

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities

 

8,500

 

 

 

13,930

 

Purchases of property and equipment and development of internal-use software

 

(6,453

)

 

 

(6,129

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(17,255

)

 

 

(9,408

)

Financing activities

 

 

 

Proceeds from long term debt, net of issuance costs

 

96,998

 

 

 

13,894

 

Proceeds from issuance of common stock from subscription agreements

 

476

 

 

 

 

Exercise of stock options

 

58

 

 

 

735

 

Repayment of long-term debt, including prepayment penalty - Perceptive

 

(54,000

)

 

 

 

Repayment and principal payments for long-term debt - DECD

 

(4,447

)

 

 

(300

)

Finance lease principal payments

 

(495

)

 

 

(611

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

38,590

 

 

 

13,718

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(11,073

)

 

 

14,492

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period

 

105,989

 

 

 

86,202

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period (1)

$

94,916

 

 

$

100,694

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information

 

 

 

Cash paid for interest

$

1,748

 

 

$

1,600

 

Cash paid for taxes

$

754

 

 

$

206

 

Lease liability from obtaining right-of-use asset

$

12,086

 

 

$

 

Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

5,915

 

 

$

2,197

 

(1)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of March 31, 2026 excludes marketable securities of $76.8 million.

 


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Investors@GeneDx.com

Media Contact:
Press@GeneDx.com

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