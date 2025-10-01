GeneDx Appoints Lisa Gurry as Chief Business Officer to Unlock Data and Information Growth

Truveta co‑founder and longtime Microsoft leader joins Executive Leadership Team

GAITHERSBURG, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS), a leader in delivering improved health outcomes through genomic insights, today announced the appointment of Lisa Gurry as Chief Business Officer (CBO), effective immediately. In this newly-created role, Gurry will lead GeneDx’s next phase of transformation, advancing data and information services across biopharma, health systems, and other partners to accelerate the company’s long-term vision of enabling precision medicine.

As Chief Business Officer, Gurry will architect and operate GeneDx’s strategic business operations and partnership models that open doors and create opportunities to unlock the full potential of GeneDx Infinity™, the largest rare disease dataset, with nearly one million exomes and genomes paired with more than seven million phenotypic datapoints. Unmatched in depth and diversity, GeneDx Infinity is already powering faster and more accurate diagnoses for families and enabling biopharma partners to accelerate drug discovery and development. Gurry will also oversee communications for GeneDx and partner on market growth strategies.

“As the largest provider of rare disease diagnosis in the world, GeneDx is uniquely positioned to enable drug discovery and development, fueling the future of precision medicine with the most enriched genomic insights. As we enter our next phase of growth, Lisa’s world-class leadership in data commercialization, partnerships, and go-to-market execution is exactly what we need to unlock the full potential of genomic data,” said Katherine Stueland, President and CEO of GeneDx. “With the power of GeneDx Infinity, Lisa will help us drive value and better patient outcomes by delivering genomic insights across health systems and biopharma.”

With deep expertise at the intersection of healthcare, technology, and data, Gurry brings a proven track record of turning bold ideas into scaled businesses. She co-founded Truveta, where she built the growth engine that helped to deliver strategic partnerships with more than 100 organizations across life sciences, healthcare, public health, and academic research. Prior to Truveta, Gurry spent over two decades at Microsoft driving global growth strategies for Windows, Office, and Xbox.

“GeneDx has built something extraordinary: an innovative dataset with the power to change the trajectory of medicine infused with clinical expertise for clarity and action,” said Gurry. “By combining the scale of GeneDx Infinity with the urgency of our mission, we can accelerate diagnoses for families, fuel drug discovery for biopharma, and deliver data-powered value to health systems. I am honored to join this incredible team and empower patients and their families with answers that transform lives.”

About GeneDx

GeneDx (Nasdaq: WGS) is the global leader in rare disease diagnosis, transforming the way medicine is practiced by making genomics the starting point for health, not the last resort. We bring together unmatched clinical expertise, advanced technology, and the power of GeneDx Infinity™ – the largest rare disease dataset – built over 25 years from millions of genomic tests and deep clinical insights. This unparalleled foundation powers our ExomeDx and GenomeDx tests, giving clinicians the highest likelihood of delivering a timely, accurate diagnosis. Through GeneDx Infinity, we sit at the nexus of rare disease, providing biopharma partners with critical data and insights to accelerate drug development and bring targeted therapies to market faster.

GeneDx is shaping the future of healthcare by moving the standard of care from sick care to proactive healthcare. While our roots are in rare disease diagnosis, our commitment extends beyond – growing with the families we serve – as a trusted partner at every stage of life. For more information, visit genedx.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) our ability to implement plans to accelerate and unlock the full potential of precision medicine, (ii) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive healthcare industry, (iii) the size and growth of the market in which we operate, (iv) our ability to pursue our new strategic direction. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. A further list and description of risks, uncertainties and other matters can be found in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other documents filed by us from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

Investor Relations:

Investors@GeneDx.com

Media:

Press@GeneDx.com