Gene Therapy Platform Market Size to Hit USD 9.05 Billion by 2034, Driven by Advancements in CRISPR and Personalized Medicine

The global gene therapy platform market size was calculated at USD 2.18 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to hit USD 2.51 billion in 2025 to reach nearly USD 9.05 billion by 2034, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 15.3% from 2025 to 2034, a study published by Vision Research Reports.

The market demand is due to overall or off-the-shelf gene therapy products that could usually lower costs and develop accessibility, which opens up the latest market segments.

What is the Gene Therapy Platform Market?

The gene therapy platform market offers products, services, technologies, tools, and procedures that are utilized to develop, discover, manufacture, and deliver gene-dependent therapeutic diagnosis. The aim of a stage catch is to make a standardized, reproducible, and scalable machine that can be used for a wide range of diseases to develop new therapies. This has the capability to restore function in cells by serving genetic material to particular cells that have genetic variants. Instead of treating chronic symptoms with medications over a lifetime period, such therapies' goal is to manage the underlying genetic cause of the condition with one or fewer treatments over time.