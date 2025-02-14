Gene Therapy Market Size Expected to Exceed USD 55.43 Bn by 2034

According to Precedence Research, the global gene therapy market size is evaluated at USD 11.07 billion in 2025 and is projected to exceed around USD 55.43 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 19.60% from 2025 to 2034.

In terms of revenue, the global gene therapy market was valued at USD 9.26 billion in 2024, grew to USD 11.07 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach over USD 55.43 billion by 2034. The global cell and gene therapy market was calculated at USD 21.28 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 117.46 billion by 2034.

In terms of CAGR, the global gene therapy market is poised to grow at a 19.60% of CAGR between 2024 and 2034, On the other hand the global cell and gene therapy market is expanding at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The rising advancement in the healthcare infrastructure, ongoing clinical trials, increasing demand for innovative treatments, increasing number of approvals of gene therapies, increasing prevalence of genetic diseases, and are expected to boost the growth of the gene therapy market during the forecast period.

Gene Therapy Market Highlights:

🔹 North America dominated the global market by holding 54% of market share in 2024.

🔹Asia Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth during the projected period.

🔹The gene silencing segment led the market in 2024.

🔹The viral vector segment dominated the market in 2024.

🔹The oncology segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

🔹The in vivo segment captured the largest market share in 2024.

🔹The intravenous segment contributed the biggest market share in 2024.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

In recent years, gene therapy has been experiencing a breakthrough in targeting specific cell groups across numerous therapeutic areas. Gene therapy is a widely used technique that uses genes to prevent, treat, and cure a disease. The innovative approach of gene therapy involves adding new copies of a broken gene or replacing a defective or missing gene in a patient's cells with a healthy version. Both inherited genetic diseases such as hemophilia and sickle cell disease and acquired disorders such as leukemia can be treated with gene therapy effectively. In recent years, the pipeline of gene therapies that utilize advanced genetic engineering tools has significantly increased.

By leveraging the power of genetic engineering, gene therapies intend to correct or replace faulty genes within an individual's cells, offering the potential of one-dose cures for several chronic and genetic disorders. Several biotechnology companies are increasingly investing in acquisitions, mergers or collaborations, and deals as a prominent strategy to enhance in-house expertise and strengthen product pipelines. The increasing demand for personalized treatments, rising investment by the market players in gene therapies, supportive government framework, rising R&D funding by government and private organizations, and advancements in gene editing technologies, boost the market expansion in the coming years.

How does AI integration impact on gene therapies?

With the continuous advancement of technology, the integration of Artificial Intelligence with genome editing can transform genetics, biomedicine, and healthcare. This could represent new opportunities for rapid advancements in human health through enhanced data analysis and tailored treatments. AI is widely adopted to streamline several aspects of gene therapy to enhance treatment development, optimization, and effective implementation. AI integration holds the promising potential to offer transformative advancements in several pre-clinical and clinical gene therapy development stages.

The major applications of AI in gene therapy development include biomarker prediction, viral vector and biomanufacturing optimization, personalized medicine, target identification and validation, clinical predictions, optimizing viral vector for manufacturing, viral vector design optimization, and drug discovery and development. The combined power of AI and gene therapy enhances patient selection, improves monitoring of therapeutic outcomes, and supports adaptive treatment protocols.

🔹In February 2025, ExpressionEdits announced a strategic partnership and licensing deal with Boehringer Ingelheim, under which the companies will work on developing two novel gene therapies. As part of the collaboration, Boehringer will harness ExpressionEdits' AI-powered Genetic Syntax Engine to enhance therapeutic gene expression by restoring introns.

Major Trends in the Gene Therapy Market

Rising Research Funding

The increasing research funding in gene therapy is projected to create immense growth opportunities for the gene therapy market during the forecast period. The increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, including cancer and rare genetic disorders is propelling demand for innovative treatments, which has increased investments in genomics and molecular biology research for groundbreaking discoveries and applications. In addition, clinical trials for gene therapy increased significantly over the years.

Clinical tests play a crucial role in medical research, and they assist the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries to develop and bring innovative cell and gene treatments to the market. The rising need for innovative medications to cater to unmet medical requirements has substantially increased the number of clinical trials that have been conducted during the past several years.

For instance, In February 2025, Ocugen, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel gene and cell therapies, biologics, and vaccines, announced that dosing is complete, ahead of schedule in the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 1/2 ArMaDa clinical trial for OCU410—a novel multifunctional modifier gene therapy candidate being developed for geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced stage of dry age-related macular degeneration (dAMD). Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) affects 1 in 8 people 60 years and older. The global prevalence of dAMD is 266 million worldwide and by 2050 more than 5 million Americans may suffer from this incurable condition. Today, GA – the later stage of dAMD – affects approximately 2-3 million people in the United States (U.S.) and Europe.

According to the report from the IQVIA Institute reflects on the current state of the end-to-end environment for cell and gene therapies on March 2024:

🔹As of the end of 2023, 76 cell and gene therapies have been launched globally, more than double the number of therapies that had been launched by 2013.

🔹Spending on cell and gene therapies is increasing rapidly and reached $5.9Bn in 2023, up 38% from 2022 although spending accounted for only 0.4% of the $1.6Tn spent on medicines globally in 2023.

Rising partnership and acquisition among organizations

The increasing partnership and acquisition among organizations is expected to accelerate the growth of the gene therapy market during the forecast period. Several prominent organizations are actively engaged in forming strategic partnerships to develop advanced gene therapy products for detecting genetic disorders and unlocking new possibilities in gene therapy. The collaboration seeks to accelerate the development of gene therapy, contributing to improved personalized treatment, enhanced manufacturing efficiency, and cost reduction in the production of gene therapy-based therapeutics. These partnerships or collaborations create opportunities for mutual growth and gain a competitive edge in the market.

For instance, In October 2024, Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a genetic technologies company applying artificial intelligence (AI) to enable in vivo gene delivery, announced its research collaboration with Roche to develop next-generation adeno-associated virus (AAV) vectors for gene therapies targeting neurological diseases.

Gene Therapy Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2024 USD 9.26 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 55.43 Billion CAGR 2025 to 2034 19.60% Dominating Region North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Historic Years 2020 to 2023 Forecast Years 2024 to 2034 Segments Covered Type, Vector, Therapeutic Area, Delivery Method, Route of Administration and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa