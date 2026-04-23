Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market to Reach USD 600.11 Billion by 2035

Quick Facts

➔Gene therapy cell culture media industry poised to reach USD 237.66 billion by 2026.

➔Forecasted to grow to USD 600.11 billion by 2035.

➔Expected to maintain a CAGR of 10.84% from 2026 to 2035.

➔North America dominated the gene therapy cell culture media market revenue share of approximately 44% in 2025.

➔Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➔By product/media type, the serum-free media segment dominated the market with a revenue share of approximately 46%.

➔By product/media type, the custom/optimized media (CDMO offerings) segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➔By application/process stage, the upstream viral vector production segment led the gene therapy cell culture media market with the largest revenue share of approximately 44% in 2025.

➔By application/process stage, the process development & optimization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➔By cell type/target cell line, the HEK293/HEK293T segment held the highest market share of approximately 38% in 2025.

➔By cell type/target cell line, the primary T cells segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➔By formulation/format, the liquid ready-to-use media segment held the highest revenue shares of approximately 62% in 2025.

➔By formulation/format, the custom blends segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

➔By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the gene therapy cell culture media market with a major revenue share of approximately 50% in the market in 2025.

➔By end user, the CDMOs/viral vector CMOs segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market Size and Trends for 2026

The global gene therapy cell culture media market size was estimated at USD 214.42 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 237.66 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 600.11 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.84% from 2026 to 2035.

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The cell culture media are indispensable for cell growth and function due to the presence of necessary cell culture components and an ideal cell culture environment. The formulations vary depending on the need of cell culture conditions, including pH, osmotic pressure, temperature, etc. The different kinds of media used for cell and gene therapy are benchstable media, human plasma-like medium, media with GlutaMAX supplement, cell culture media for bioprocessing, media 199, Ham’s F-12 nutrient mixture, Ham’s F-10 nutrient mixture, and Iscove’s Modified Dulbecco’s Medium (IMDM).

Comprehensive Media Solutions and Services Offered by Sartorius AG

Sr. No. Cell Therapy Media HEK Media Viral Vaccine Media CHO Media Classical Media Immune cell Media HEK293 Media MDCK Suspension Platform CHO Cell Culture Media and Feeds Classical Cell Culture Media Stem Cell Media Recombinant Human Albumin Vero Cell Media CHO CLD Services Cell Culture Lab Waters & Buffers Preclinical and GMP Growth Factors and Cytokines Spent Media Analysis Buffers Spent Media Analysis Cell Culture Reagents & Supplements Research Use Only Growth Factors and Cytokines Custom Media and Buffers Custom Media & Buffers Custom Media & Buffers Ultroser Cell Biopreservation Solutions Transfection Reagents Microcarriers Buffers Research Use Only (RUO) Growth Factors & Cytokines Recombinant Human Albumin Plasmid Engineering & Sequencing Service - Transfection Reagents NexaGel 3D Cell Culture Matrices Linkit AX Aliquoting System Plasmid Manufacturing Service - Plasmid Engineering & Sequencing Service - Spent Media Analysis AAV Testing Services - Plasmid Manufacturing Service - Non-Viral Delivery Solutions Buffers - - - Microcarriers - - - -