Gene Synthesis Service Market Size Skyrockets by 16.5% CAGR to Hit $3138.64 Mn by 2034

The gene synthesis service market size was USD 585 million in 2023 and is expected to be valued at USD 3138.64 million by 2034, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.5% between 2024 and 2034.

Market Overview

The gene synthesis service market is growing rapidly as a result of the rise of synthetic biology. Synthetic biology involves synthesizing genetic components in the laboratory. This multidisciplinary process plays a crucial role in the field of life science and has become necessary to gain insights into genes for the creation of synthetic genomes. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) has reported that despite technologies for reading DNA advancing rapidly, the technologies for writing DNA have lagged. However, DNA synthesis technologies vary in their effectiveness at bridging this gap.

The rising investments in biotechnology R&D, advancements in the CRISPR-Cas9 technology, and increasing production of vaccines are expected to drive the growth of the gene synthesis market in the coming years. Moreover, government funding in advancing the healthcare system can have a positive impact on the market. For instance, in September 2024, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) awarded US$ 5.4 million in first-year funding to establish a new program that supports the integration of genomics into learning health systems. Moreover, the rising demand for personalized therapeutics and increasing drug discovery and development fuel market growth.

Major Trends in the Gene Synthesis Service Market

Increasing Emphasis on Individualized Therapy: With the growing focus on personalized therapeutics, there is a high need for genome mapping to find synthetic genes that correspond to specific genotypes. Synthetic genes help to create targeted treatments and are effective for complex diseases, particularly cancer and rare diseases. According to a report published by NIH in 2023, over 5,000 gene therapy trials are listed with NIH. This number highlights a significant increase in new trials that incorporate chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies and human genomic editing. Moreover, gene synthesis is important in personalized medicine.

Innovations and Developments in Synthetic Biology: Advancements in gene synthesis technology create immense opportunities in the gene synthesis service market. Incorporating computer technologies and artificial intelligence has automated the synthesis process, enhancing accuracy and efficiency. Furthermore, the integration of AI has also enhanced the precision of the synthesis technology by reducing errors. This enables the production of complex genes.

Rising Investments in Gene Therapy: There is a significant increase in funding provided by governments and institutions to accelerate the development of gene therapy. Gene synthesis is essential in gene therapy for activating genes. In addition, the rising investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research and developments and the increasing investments in drug development are likely to boost market growth.

Regional Insights

North America’s Sustain Dominance in the Market

North America led the gene synthesis service market with the largest share in 2023. This is due to its well-established biotechnology and healthcare industries, increased government support, and the presence of many market players. In 2022, the US government increased funding in synthetic biology research to USD 161 million. Over the past five years, total public funding has reached USD 820 million, with a focus on gene therapy, precision medicine, and vaccines. The rising investments in drug discovery, personalized medicine, and public-private partnership initiatives further contributed to the region’s dominance.

Increasing Investments in R&D to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the coming years due to the increasing investments in the R&D. Moreover, governments of Asian countries are investing heavily in advancing their healthcare system. According to the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, China has made significant investments in synthetic biology through various programs. According to the Ministry of Science and Technology of China, investments in gene synthesis and associated technologies will increase by 20% per year over the next ten years. Additionally, APBioNET supports the advancement of bioinformatics in research and education through training programs, workshops, symposia, and conferences, contributing to regional market growth.

Market Segmentation

By type, the below 1000 bp segment dominated the gene synthesis service market in 2023. The segmental dominance is mainly attributed to its lower turnaround time compared to longer gene sequences.

By application, the commercial segment led the global market in 2023. This is mainly due to advanced research and development facilities equipped with specialized tools. The rise in need for faster and precise research outcomes further bolstered the demand for gene synthesis services. On the other hand, the academic research segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Due to the absence of specialized gene synthesis facilities, the reliance on external gene synthesis services is rising, contributing to segmental growth.

Competitive Landscape

The gene synthesis service market is highly competitive, with a large number of key players operating in the market. Some of the major market players include Ansa Biotechnologies, Ltd., ATUM, Azenta Life Sciences, DNA Script, Eurofins Genomics, GeneArt, GenScript Biotech Corporation, Integrated DNA Technologies, SGI-DNA, Synthetic Genomics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Twist Bioscience Corporation, which are focusing on technological advancements, strategic collaborations, and service expansions.

In August 2024, ATUM, a leading US-based provider of integrated biologics solutions, launched the CHO-K1-derived discoCHO cell line for transient protein production.

In July 2024, Ansa Biotechnologies announced the commercial availability of its Ansa Clonal DNA and Ansa DNA Fragments, providing advanced solutions for precise and efficient DNA synthesis.

In May 2024, Azenta, Inc. celebrated the grand opening of its new Genomics Laboratory in Oxford, UK. This expansion strengthens the company’s global presence and enhances the availability of GENEWIZ Multiomics & Synthesis Solutions in the UK market.

Recent Developments

In September 2024 , The Center for Health Security introduced the Gene Synthesis Screening Information Hub, an online platform designed to assist nucleic acid synthesis providers, manufacturers, and customers in complying with a new federal framework. The platform aims to prevent the misuse of synthetic nucleic acids and promote safe scientific research practices across the United States.

In November 2023, Twist Bioscience Corporation, a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, launched Twist Express Genes, a new leading gene synthesis service with an order to shipping turnaround time of five to seven business days.

In June 2024, GenScript Biotech Corporation, a pioneer in synthetic biology, announced the launch of its flagship GenScript FLASH Gene service. This ultra-fast sequence-to-plasmid (S2P) service addresses the rising demand for rapid, high-quality, and cost-efficient delivery of gene constructs.

In March 2024, Integrated DNA Technologies (IDT ) expanded its gene synthesis offerings with a new custom vector onboarding tool. This user-friendly solution allows researchers to bypass in-house cloning steps and access 100% sequence-verified clonal DNA for functional studies. By submitting vector sequences directly through IDT’s website, researchers eliminate the need for intermediary communication, streamlining the process.

In December 2023, Evonetix Ltd., a company advancing semiconductor-scale technology for improved gene synthesis, signed a joint development and commercial supply agreement with Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a global semiconductor leader. This partnership marks a new phase in their collaboration, aimed at setting a technological benchmark to address the global demand for more efficient gene synthesis solutions.

Top Companies in the Gene Synthesis Service Market

Ansa Biotechnologies, Ltd.

ATUM

Azenta Life Sciences

DNA Script

Eurofins Genomics

GeneArt

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Integrated DNA Technologies

SGI-DNA

Synthetic Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Twist Bioscience Corporation

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Below 1000 bp

1001 to 3000 bp

3001 to 5000 bp

Above 5000 bp

By Application

Commercial

Academic Research

By Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

