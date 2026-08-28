GE HealthCare unveils the next generation of the Vivid cardiovascular ultrasound portfolio, enabling advanced cardiac imaging across care settings

Vivid™ Explorer, Vivid™ Advanced and Vivid™ Focus systems bring cSound™ imaging with capabilities designed for routine echocardiography, comprehensive cardiac imaging and interventional care

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today announced three additions to its Vivid™ cardiovascular ultrasound portfolio – Vivid™ Explorer1, Vivid™ Advanced1 and Vivid™ Focus1 – each designed to address distinct imaging and workflow needs across a range of cardiology care settings. The systems will be showcased at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026, taking place August 28–31 in Munich, Germany.

The number of people living with cardiovascular disease worldwide has doubled since 1991.2 As cardiovascular care spans routine echocardiography, complex diagnostic assessments and image-guided procedures, care teams need technology that can support different clinical environments while providing a consistent imaging and user experience. Vivid Explorer, Vivid Advanced and Vivid Focus join the ultra-premium system Vivid™ Pioneer, broadening the portfolio and bringing Vivid’s image quality, workflow, and familiar user interface to further support settings where cardiovascular care happens.

“The imaging needs of an echo lab, a cardiology practice, and an interventional environment are not the same, and we’ve spent a lot of time with care teams in each of those settings to understand where technology can make the greatest difference,” said Jyoti Gera, CEO, CardioVascular and Interventional Solutions, Advanced Imaging Solutions, GE HealthCare. “Developing Vivid Explorer, Vivid Advanced and Vivid Focus on the same foundation as Vivid Pioneer allows us to meet these unique needs while creating a more connected family of systems that deliver Vivid performance and the Vivid experience.”

With these introductions, the Vivid family includes four systems built on a common technology foundation, with each system designed for different needs across cardiovascular care:

Vivid Pioneer: GE HealthCare’s ultra-premium cardiovascular ultrasound system for the most complex cases

GE HealthCare’s ultra-premium cardiovascular ultrasound system for the most complex cases Vivid Explorer: Designed for high-volume echo labs and routine interventional procedures, with advanced 4D, multi-plane and 2D imaging across transthoracic echocardiography (TTE), transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) and intracardiac echocardiography (ICE), along with AI and automation capabilities supporting advanced cardiac workflows

Designed for high-volume echo labs and routine interventional procedures, with advanced 4D, multi-plane and 2D imaging across transthoracic echocardiography (TTE), transesophageal echocardiography (TEE) and intracardiac echocardiography (ICE), along with AI and automation capabilities supporting advanced cardiac workflows Vivid Advanced: Designed for busy mid-size hospitals and cardiology practices that need comprehensive cardiac imaging—including 2D TTE, multi-plane TEE and 2D ICE—together with vascular, abdominal and soft-tissue imaging

Designed for busy mid-size hospitals and cardiology practices that need comprehensive cardiac imaging—including 2D TTE, multi-plane TEE and 2D ICE—together with vascular, abdominal and soft-tissue imaging Vivid Focus: Brings cSound™ imaging technology to a system designed for everyday cardiac imaging, along with the new 4Sc-RS probe, AI-enabled workflow tools and support for vascular, abdominal and soft-tissue exams

Brings cSound™ imaging technology to a system designed for everyday cardiac imaging, along with the new 4Sc-RS probe, AI-enabled workflow tools and support for vascular, abdominal and soft-tissue exams Vivid iq: Offers enhanced performance and portability, combining advanced imaging capabilities with flexibility. The laptop-sized ultrasound system is equipped with a wide range of imaging capabilities and advanced quantification tools for cardiovascular, abdominal, and musculoskeletal exams

Extending the Vivid experience beyond the ultrasound system, the latest version of EchoPAC™ Software Only v2113 introduces the same new capabilities available across Vivid Explorer, Vivid Advanced and Vivid Focus. The advanced cardiovascular ultrasound analysis and reporting platform enables clinicians to review, analyze and quantify studies on-site or remotely using consistent tools and workflows across image acquisition, analysis and reporting.

A common Vivid foundation, tailored for different clinical environments

All three new Vivid systems use cSound, the software-based imaging architecture shared across the Vivid portfolio. cSound imaging technology is designed to help optimize contrast, resolution and tissue visualization through advanced processing, supporting a consistent imaging experience across the Vivid family.

The systems also include AI-enabled and automation tools designed to streamline routine echo workflows and support consistency across users and exam types. Capabilities include AI Auto Measure 2D, Easy AutoEF, Easy AFI LV and AI Cardiac Auto Doppler, which are designed to help reduce manual steps and simplify measurements such as ejection fraction.

A familiar Vivid interface and highly adjustable ergonomics are designed to support workflow continuity across systems. Vivid Explorer, Vivid Advanced and Vivid Focus also offer battery-supported operation and Power Saving Mode to help clinicians move between clinical environments and reduce energy use while maintaining performance.

Vivid portfolio enables the cardiology care pathway

At ESC 2026, GE HealthCare will feature the Vivid family as a key part of its cardiology solutions spanning ECG, ultrasound, advanced imaging, image-guidance, recording and cardiovascular reporting - reflecting the company’s continued focus on helping heart care teams increase collaboration, automate workflows and gain deeper clinical insights across the cardiovascular care pathway.

Featured solutions will include the Revolution™ Vibe CT system, MUSE™ NX diagnostic cardiology solution, and the Vscan Air™ SL ultrasound system with a cardiopulmonary suite of AI-enabled solutions, including Caption AI™. Also on display will be the ComboLab™ AltiX AI.i for invasive cardiology and the digital solution ViewPoint™ 6, powered by EchoPAC4. These solutions and more will be showcased at Booth #H900.

Vivid Explorer, Vivid Advanced, Vivid Focus and EchoPAC Software Only v211 have received CE Mark.

Vivid Explorer, Vivid Advanced and Vivid Focus are U.S. FDA 510(k) pending and not available for sale in the U.S. EchoPAC Software Only v211 is also 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA and not available for sale in the U.S. To learn more about the Vivid family, visit: Vivid Explorer, Vivid Advanced or Vivid Focus.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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_________________________________ 1 Vivid Explorer, Vivid Advanced and Vivid Focus are CE Marked and 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA and not available for sale in the U.S. 2 British Heart Foundation, Global Cardiovascular Disease Factsheet (January 2026). 3 EchoPAC Software Only v211 is 510(k) pending with the U.S. FDA and not available for sale in the U.S. 4 EchoPAC functionality described herein is based on EchoPAC™ v210 and earlier cleared versions. Availability of future software releases, including v211, is subject to applicable regulatory clearances and may vary by country.

GE HealthCare Media Contact:

Eric Tatro

M +1 312 459 6140

eric.tatro@gehealthcare.com