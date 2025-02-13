SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

GE HealthCare reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results

February 13, 2025 | 
19 min read

Fourth Quarter 2024

  • Revenue growth was 2% year-over-year; Organic revenue growth* was 2%
  • Net income margin was 13.5% versus 7.7% for the prior year; Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin* was 18.7% versus 16.1%
  • Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.57 versus $0.88 for the prior year; Adjusted EPS* was $1.45 versus $1.18
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $913 million versus $1.1 billion for the prior year; Free cash flow* was $811 million versus $956 million

Full Year 2024

  • Revenue growth was 1% year-over-year; Organic revenue growth* was 1%
  • Net income margin was 10.1% versus 8.0% for the prior year; Adjusted EBIT margin* was 16.3% versus 15.1%
  • Diluted EPS was $4.34 versus $3.04 for the prior year; Adjusted EPS* was $4.49 versus $3.93
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $2.0 billion versus $2.1 billion for the prior year; Free cash flow* was $1.6 billion versus $1.7 billion
  • Company introduces full-year 2025 financial guidance

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “We were pleased with the strong momentum in orders, backlog and book-to-bill that we saw in the fourth quarter. We also continued to deliver revenue growth driven by demand in our Advanced Visualization Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses, with overall strength in the U.S., and robust margin expansion and earnings growth. Customer interest in new, differentiated products contributed to orders growth and recurring revenue in the year. We remain committed to our precision care strategy for growth, supported by innovation, productivity initiatives, and commercial execution.”

Fourth quarter 2024 total company financial performance

  • Revenues of $5.3 billion increased 2% on both a reported and Organic* basis year-over-year. Revenue growth was driven by Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS) and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx), with overall strength in the U.S.
  • Total company book-to-bill was 1.09 times. Total company orders increased 6% organically year-over-year.
  • Net income attributable to GE HealthCare was $720 million versus $403 million for the prior year, and Adjusted EBIT* was $994 million versus $837 million.
  • Net income margin was 13.5% versus 7.7% for the prior year, up 580 basis points (bps). Adjusted EBIT margin* was 18.7% versus 16.1%, up 260 bps as both measures saw benefits from productivity and volume.
  • Diluted EPS was $1.57 versus $0.88, up $0.69 from the prior year. Adjusted EPS* was $1.45 versus $1.18, up $0.27 from the prior year as both measures saw improved EBIT and lower interest expense.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $913 million, down $137 million year-over-year. Free cash flow* was $811 million, down $145 million year-over-year.

Fourth quarter 2024 segment financial performance (Unaudited)

Segment

($ in millions)

Imaging

Advanced

Visualization Solutions

Patient Care

Solutions

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics

Segment Revenues

$2,393

$1,440

$827

$646

YoY % change

—%

4%

—%

9%

YoY % Organic* change

—%

4%

—%

9%

Segment EBIT

$302

$374

$106

$212

YoY % change

19%

15%

(4)%

47%

Segment EBIT Margin

12.6%

25.9%

12.8%

32.9%

YoY change

200 bps

240 bps

(50) bps

850 bps

YoY refers to year-over-year comparison on a recast basis

Results recast in line with move of Image Guided Therapies from Imaging to Advanced Visualization Solutions

Full year 2024 total company financial performance

  • Revenues of $19.7 billion increased 1% on both a reported and Organic* basis year-over-year. Revenue growth in the U.S. and in PDx was partially offset by continued market softness in China.
  • Total company book-to-bill was 1.05 times. Total company orders increased 3% organically year-over-year.
  • Net income attributable to GE HealthCare was $2.0 billion versus $1.6 billion for the prior year, and Adjusted EBIT* was $3.2 billion versus $3.0 billion.
  • Net income margin was 10.1% versus 8.0% for the prior year, up 210 bps. Adjusted EBIT margin* was 16.3% versus 15.1%, up 120 bps as both measures saw benefits from productivity and price.
  • Diluted EPS was $4.34 versus $3.04, up $1.31 from the prior year. Adjusted EPS* was $4.49 versus $3.93, up $0.56 from the prior year as both measures saw improved EBIT and lower interest expense.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was $2.0 billion, down $146 million year-over-year. Free cash flow* was $1.6 billion, down $161 million year-over-year.
  • Cash flow conversion, defined as cash from operating activities divided by net income attributable to GE HealthCare, was 98% while Free cash flow conversion* was 75%.

Growth and innovation

Mr. Arduini continued, “In 2024, we introduced approximately 40 innovations and closed more than 50 strategic enterprise deals globally, laying a solid foundation for future growth. We started 2025 with commercial momentum announcing two strategic long-term enterprise deals – Sutter Health in the U.S., and Nuffield Health in the UK. These collaborative agreements help increase capacity, expand access to quality care for patients, and drive growth for our customers and GE HealthCare.”

Recent innovation and commercial highlights

2025 guidance

Today, the Company introduces 2025 full-year guidance, which includes the estimated impact from recently implemented U.S. tariffs on products from China.

2025 guidance is as follows:

  • Organic revenue growth* of 2% to 3% year-over-year, which reflects continued demand for our products and services as well as a measured view of market conditions in China
  • Adjusted EBIT margin* of 16.7% to 16.8%, reflecting an expansion of approximately 40 to 50 basis points versus 2024 Adjusted EBIT margin* of 16.3%
  • Adjusted effective tax rate (ETR)* in the range of 22% to 23%
  • Adjusted EPS* in the range of $4.61 to $4.75, representing 3% to 6% growth versus Adjusted EPS* of $4.49 for 2024
  • Free cash flow* of at least $1.75 billion

The Company provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Outlook section below for more details.

Financial rounding

Certain columns and rows in this document may not sum due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts.

Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income

For the three months ended December 31

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

Sales of products

$

3,621

$

3,597

Sales of services

1,698

1,609

Total revenues

5,319

5,206

Cost of products

2,226

2,268

Cost of services

818

782

Gross profit

2,275

2,156

Selling, general, and administrative

1,130

1,152

Research and development

344

315

Total operating expenses

1,474

1,467

Operating income

801

689

Interest and other financial charges – net

121

131

Non-operating benefit (income) costs

(100

)

(50

)

Other (income) expense – net

(53

)

(1

)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

834

609

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(96

)

(193

)

Net income from continuing operations

737

416

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

Net income

737

416

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(17

)

(13

)

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

720

403

Deemed preferred stock dividend of redeemable noncontrolling interest

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders

$

720

$

403

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders:

Basic

$

1.58

$

0.89

Diluted

1.57

0.88

Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders:

Basic

$

1.58

$

0.89

Diluted

1.57

0.88

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

457

455

Diluted

459

458

Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income

For the years ended December 31

(In millions, except per share amounts)

2024

2023

2022

Sales of products

$

13,075

$

13,127

$

12,044

Sales of services

6,597

6,425

6,297

Total revenues

19,672

19,552

18,341

Cost of products

8,271

8,465

7,975

Cost of services

3,196

3,165

3,187

Gross profit

8,205

7,922

7,179

Selling, general, and administrative

4,269

4,282

3,631

Research and development

1,311

1,205

1,026

Total operating expenses

5,580

5,487

4,657

Operating income

2,625

2,435

2,522

Interest and other financial charges – net

504

542

77

Non-operating benefit (income) costs

(406

)

(382

)

(5

)

Other (income) expense – net

(55

)

(86

)

(62

)

Income from continuing operations before income taxes

2,581

2,361

2,512

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(531

)

(743

)

(563

)

Net income from continuing operations

2,050

1,618

1,949

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(4

)

18

Net income

2,050

1,614

1,967

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(57

)

(46

)

(51

)

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

1,993

1,568

1,916

Deemed preferred stock dividend of redeemable noncontrolling interest

(183

)

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders

$

1,993

$

1,385

$

1,916

Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders:

Basic

$

4.37

$

3.06

$

4.18

Diluted

4.34

3.04

4.18

Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders:

Basic

$

4.37

$

3.05

$

4.22

Diluted

4.34

3.03

4.22

Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:

Basic

456

455

454

Diluted

459

458

454

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of

(In millions, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$

2,889

$

2,504

Receivables – net of allowances of $103 and $98

3,564

3,525

Due from related parties

5

32

Inventories

1,939

1,960

Contract and other deferred assets

974

1,000

All other current assets

529

389

Current assets

9,901

9,410

Property, plant, and equipment – net

2,550

2,500

Goodwill

13,136

12,936

Other intangible assets – net

1,078

1,253

Deferred income taxes

4,474

4,474

All other non-current assets

1,950

1,881

Total assets

$

33,089

$

32,454

Short-term borrowings

$

1,502

$

1,006

Accounts payable

3,022

2,947

Due to related parties

20

99

Contract liabilities

1,943

1,918

Current compensation and benefits

1,521

1,518

All other current liabilities

1,545

1,493

Current liabilities

9,553

8,981

Long-term borrowings

7,449

8,436

Non-current compensation and benefits

5,583

5,782

Deferred income taxes

56

68

All other non-current liabilities

1,796

1,877

Total liabilities

24,437

25,144

Commitments and contingencies

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

188

165

Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 457,246,971 shares issued as of December 31, 2024; 455,342,290 shares issued as of December 31, 2023

5

5

Treasury stock, at cost, 291,053 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2023

(25

)

Additional paid-in capital

6,583

6,493

Retained earnings

3,262

1,326

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) – net

(1,379

)

(691

)

Total equity attributable to GE HealthCare

8,446

7,133

Noncontrolling interests

18

12

Total equity

8,464

7,145

Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity

$

33,089

$

32,454

Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows

For the years ended December 31

(In millions)

2024

2023

2022

Net income

$

2,050

$

1,614

$

1,967

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(4

)

18

Net income from continuing operations

$

2,050

$

1,618

$

1,949

Adjustments to reconcile Net income from continuing operations to Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations

Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment

268

248

228

Amortization of intangible assets

312

362

405

Gain on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration

(19

)

(17

)

(65

)

Net periodic postretirement benefit plan (income) expense

(357

)

(332

)

9

Postretirement plan contributions

(332

)

(357

)

(18

)

Share-based compensation

125

114

67

Provision for income taxes

531

743

563

Cash paid during the year for income taxes

(491

)

(474

)

(851

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions:

Receivables

(178

)

(185

)

(231

)

Due from related parties

25

4

13

Inventories

(81

)

111

(402

)

Contract and other deferred assets

3

10

(222

)

Accounts payable

126

(13

)

481

Due to related parties

(61

)

(84

)

(33

)

Contract liabilities

68

26

138

Current compensation and benefits

39

153

(37

)

All other operating activities – net

(74

)

174

140

Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations

1,955

2,101

2,134

Cash flows – investing activities

Additions to property, plant and equipment and internal-use software

(401

)

(387

)

(310

)

Dispositions of property, plant, and equipment

1

4

Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired

(313

)

(147

)

Purchases of investments

(40

)

(48

)

(59

)

All other investing activities – net

(160

)

23

(33

)

Cash from (used for) investing activities – continuing operations

(914

)

(558

)

(398

)

Cash flows – financing activities

Net increase (decrease) in borrowings (maturities of 90 days or less)

(12

)

9

Newly issued debt, net of debt issuance costs (maturities longer than 90 days)

995

2,006

8,198

Repayments and other reductions (maturities longer than 90 days)

(1,418

)

(855

)

(3

)

Dividends paid to stockholders

(55

)

(41

)

Redemption of noncontrolling interests

(211

)

Net transfers (to) from GE

(1,317

)

(8,934

)

Proceeds from stock issued under employee benefit plans

33

34

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(93

)

(33

)

All other financing activities – net

(34

)

(49

)

(92

)

Cash from (used for) financing activities – continuing operations

(573

)

(478

)

(822

)

Cash from (used for) operating activities – discontinued operations

(4

)

(21

)

Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(77

)

(10

)

(3

)

Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

387

1,055

890

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year

2,506

1,451

561

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year

$

2,893

$

2,506

$

1,451

Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information

Cash paid during the year for interest

$

(550

)

$

(570

)

$

Non-cash investing activities

Acquired but unpaid property, plant, and equipment

$

143

$

140

$

136

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of GE HealthCare’s performance and its liquidity that the Company believes will help investors understand its financial condition, cash flows, and operating results, and assess its future prospects. When read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in GE HealthCare’s underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for making financial, operational, and planning decisions. Descriptions of the reported non-GAAP measures are included below.

The Company reports Organic revenue and Organic revenue growth rate to provide management and investors with additional understanding and visibility into the underlying revenue trends of the Company’s established, ongoing operations, as well as provide insights into overall demand for its products and services. To calculate these measures, the Company excludes the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency rate fluctuations.

The Company reports EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share to provide management and investors with additional understanding of its business by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability factors, on a normalized basis. To calculate these measures the Company excludes, and reflects in the detailed reconciliations below, the following adjustments as applicable: Interest and other financial charges – net, Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, Non-operating benefit (income) costs, Benefit (provision) for income taxes and certain tax related adjustments, and certain non-recurring and/or non-cash items. GE HealthCare may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted EBIT margin is calculated by taking Adjusted EBIT divided by Total revenues for the same period.

The Company reports Adjusted tax expense and Adjusted effective tax rate (“Adjusted ETR”) to provide management and investors with a better understanding of the normalized tax rate applicable to the business and provide more consistent comparability across periods. Adjusted tax expense excludes the income tax related to the pre-tax income adjustments included as part of Adjusted net income and certain income tax adjustments, such as adjustments to deferred tax assets or liabilities. The Company may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring tax items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted ETR is Adjusted tax expense divided by income before income taxes less the pre-tax income adjustments referenced above.

The Company reports Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion to provide management and investors with an important measure of the ability to generate cash on a normalized basis and provide insight into the Company’s flexibility to allocate capital. Free cash flow is Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations including cash flows related to the additions and dispositions of property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”) and additions of internal-use software. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the capital required for debt repayments. Free cash flow conversion is calculated by taking Free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income.

Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes. In order to compensate for the discussed limitations, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided below, and no single financial measure should be relied on to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliations

Organic Revenue*

Unaudited

For the three months ended December 31

For the years ended December 31

($ in millions)

2024

2023

% change

2024

2023

% change

Imaging revenues

$

2,393

$

2,392

%

$

8,855

$

8,944

(1

)%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

17

47

Less: Dispositions(2)

Less: Foreign currency exchange

(7

)

(71

)

Imaging Organic revenue*

$

2,383

$

2,392

%

$

8,880

$

8,944

(1

)%

AVS revenues

$

1,440

$

1,382

4

%

$

5,131

$

5,094

1

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

Less: Dispositions(2)

Less: Foreign currency exchange

(4

)

(25

)

AVS Organic revenue*

$

1,443

$

1,382

4

%

$

5,157

$

5,094

1

%

PCS revenues

$

827

$

827

%

$

3,125

$

3,142

(1

)%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

Less: Dispositions(2)

Less: Foreign currency exchange

(2

)

(6

)

PCS Organic revenue*

$

829

$

827

%

$

3,131

$

3,142

%

PDx revenues

$

646

$

591

9

%

$

2,508

$

2,306

9

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

Less: Dispositions(2)

Less: Foreign currency exchange

3

(10

)

PDx Organic revenue*

$

642

$

591

9

%

$

2,518

$

2,306

9

%

Other revenues

$

13

$

14

(4

)%

$

52

$

66

(21

)%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

Less: Dispositions(2)

Less: Foreign currency exchange

Other Organic revenue*

$

13

$

14

(4

)%

$

52

$

66

(21

)%

Total revenues

$

5,319

$

5,206

2

%

$

19,672

$

19,552

1

%

Less: Acquisitions(1)

17

47

Less: Dispositions(2)

Less: Foreign currency exchange

(8

)

(112

)

Organic revenue*

$

5,310

$

5,206

2

%

$

19,737

$

19,552

1

%

(1)

Represents revenues attributable to acquisitions from the date the Company completed the transaction through the end of four quarters following the transaction.

(2)

Represents revenues attributable to dispositions for the four quarters preceding the disposition date.

Adjusted EBIT*

Unaudited

For the three months ended December 31

For the years ended December 31

($ in millions)

2024

2023

% change

2024

2023

% change

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare

$

720

$

403

79

%

$

1,993

$

1,568

27

%

Add: Interest and other financial charges – net

121

131

504

542

Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs

(100

)

(50

)

(406

)

(382

)

Less: Benefit (provision) for income taxes

(96

)

(193

)

(531

)

(743

)

Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes

(4

)

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

(17

)

(13

)

(57

)

(46

)

EBIT*

$

854

$

690

24

%

$

2,679

$

2,521

6

%

Add: Restructuring costs(1)

30

20

120

54

Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2)

9

3

(15

)

Add: Spin-Off and separation costs(3)

68

95

251

270

Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4)

Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets

36

32

137

127

Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5)

(4

)

22

(1

)

Adjusted EBIT*

$

994

$

837

19

%

$

3,211

$

2,956

9

%

Net income margin

13.5

%

7.7

%

580 bps

10.1

%

8.0

%

210 bps

Adjusted EBIT margin*

18.7

%

16.1

%

260 bps

16.3

%

15.1

%

120 bps

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Carolynne Borders
+1-631-662-4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
+1-414-530-3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

Read full story here

Earnings Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Achieve goal concept art collage. Rising arrow chart and halftone hand pointing to center of dartboard. Business goal, achieve targets, success. Trendy modern retro vector illustration
Earnings
With Leqembi Sales Trending Up, Biogen Gets Down to Brass Tacks: It Works
February 12, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Handshake gesture contemporary collage art. Celebrating success, congratulating for financial and business partnership, job contract deal, mutual friendship and respect. Abstract illustration isolated.
Collaboration
Biogen Taps Royalty Pharma for $250M to Power Phase III Lupus Program
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Incyte's logo on its building in Delaware
Collaboration
Incyte Backs Out of Immuno-Oncology Pact With Agenus
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gilead's headquarters in Silicon Valley
Infectious disease
Anticipating Approval, Gilead Gears Up for Mid-Year Launch for Lenacapavir PrEP
February 12, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac