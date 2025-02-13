GE HealthCare reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results

Fourth Quarter 2024

Revenue growth was 2% year-over-year; Organic revenue growth* was 2%

Net income margin was 13.5% versus 7.7% for the prior year; Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin* was 18.7% versus 16.1%

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $1.57 versus $0.88 for the prior year; Adjusted EPS* was $1.45 versus $1.18

Cash flow from operating activities was $913 million versus $1.1 billion for the prior year; Free cash flow* was $811 million versus $956 million

Full Year 2024

Revenue growth was 1% year-over-year; Organic revenue growth* was 1%

Net income margin was 10.1% versus 8.0% for the prior year; Adjusted EBIT margin* was 16.3% versus 15.1%

Diluted EPS was $4.34 versus $3.04 for the prior year; Adjusted EPS* was $4.49 versus $3.93

Cash flow from operating activities was $2.0 billion versus $2.1 billion for the prior year; Free cash flow* was $1.6 billion versus $1.7 billion

Company introduces full-year 2025 financial guidance

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.

GE HealthCare President and CEO Peter Arduini said, “We were pleased with the strong momentum in orders, backlog and book-to-bill that we saw in the fourth quarter. We also continued to deliver revenue growth driven by demand in our Advanced Visualization Solutions and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics businesses, with overall strength in the U.S., and robust margin expansion and earnings growth. Customer interest in new, differentiated products contributed to orders growth and recurring revenue in the year. We remain committed to our precision care strategy for growth, supported by innovation, productivity initiatives, and commercial execution.”

Fourth quarter 2024 total company financial performance

Revenues of $5.3 billion increased 2% on both a reported and Organic* basis year-over-year. Revenue growth was driven by Advanced Visualization Solutions (AVS) and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics (PDx), with overall strength in the U.S.

Total company book-to-bill was 1.09 times. Total company orders increased 6% organically year-over-year.

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare was $720 million versus $403 million for the prior year, and Adjusted EBIT* was $994 million versus $837 million.

Net income margin was 13.5% versus 7.7% for the prior year, up 580 basis points (bps). Adjusted EBIT margin* was 18.7% versus 16.1%, up 260 bps as both measures saw benefits from productivity and volume.

Diluted EPS was $1.57 versus $0.88, up $0.69 from the prior year. Adjusted EPS* was $1.45 versus $1.18, up $0.27 from the prior year as both measures saw improved EBIT and lower interest expense.

Cash flow from operating activities was $913 million, down $137 million year-over-year. Free cash flow* was $811 million, down $145 million year-over-year.

Fourth quarter 2024 segment financial performance (Unaudited)

Segment ($ in millions) Imaging Advanced Visualization Solutions Patient Care Solutions Pharmaceutical Diagnostics Segment Revenues $2,393 $1,440 $827 $646 YoY % change —% 4% —% 9% YoY % Organic* change —% 4% —% 9% Segment EBIT $302 $374 $106 $212 YoY % change 19% 15% (4)% 47% Segment EBIT Margin 12.6% 25.9% 12.8% 32.9% YoY change 200 bps 240 bps (50) bps 850 bps YoY refers to year-over-year comparison on a recast basis Results recast in line with move of Image Guided Therapies from Imaging to Advanced Visualization Solutions

Full year 2024 total company financial performance

Revenues of $19.7 billion increased 1% on both a reported and Organic* basis year-over-year. Revenue growth in the U.S. and in PDx was partially offset by continued market softness in China.

Total company book-to-bill was 1.05 times. Total company orders increased 3% organically year-over-year.

Net income attributable to GE HealthCare was $2.0 billion versus $1.6 billion for the prior year, and Adjusted EBIT* was $3.2 billion versus $3.0 billion.

Net income margin was 10.1% versus 8.0% for the prior year, up 210 bps. Adjusted EBIT margin* was 16.3% versus 15.1%, up 120 bps as both measures saw benefits from productivity and price.

Diluted EPS was $4.34 versus $3.04, up $1.31 from the prior year. Adjusted EPS* was $4.49 versus $3.93, up $0.56 from the prior year as both measures saw improved EBIT and lower interest expense.

Cash flow from operating activities was $2.0 billion, down $146 million year-over-year. Free cash flow* was $1.6 billion, down $161 million year-over-year.

Cash flow conversion, defined as cash from operating activities divided by net income attributable to GE HealthCare, was 98% while Free cash flow conversion* was 75%.

Growth and innovation

Mr. Arduini continued, “In 2024, we introduced approximately 40 innovations and closed more than 50 strategic enterprise deals globally, laying a solid foundation for future growth. We started 2025 with commercial momentum announcing two strategic long-term enterprise deals – Sutter Health in the U.S., and Nuffield Health in the UK. These collaborative agreements help increase capacity, expand access to quality care for patients, and drive growth for our customers and GE HealthCare.”

Recent innovation and commercial highlights

2025 guidance

Today, the Company introduces 2025 full-year guidance, which includes the estimated impact from recently implemented U.S. tariffs on products from China.

2025 guidance is as follows:

Organic revenue growth* of 2% to 3% year-over-year, which reflects continued demand for our products and services as well as a measured view of market conditions in China

Adjusted EBIT margin* of 16.7% to 16.8%, reflecting an expansion of approximately 40 to 50 basis points versus 2024 Adjusted EBIT margin* of 16.3%

Adjusted effective tax rate (ETR)* in the range of 22% to 23%

Adjusted EPS* in the range of $4.61 to $4.75, representing 3% to 6% growth versus Adjusted EPS* of $4.49 for 2024

Free cash flow* of at least $1.75 billion

The Company provides its outlook on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the Non-GAAP Financial Measures in Outlook section below for more details.

Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income For the three months ended December 31 (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 Sales of products $ 3,621 $ 3,597 Sales of services 1,698 1,609 Total revenues 5,319 5,206 Cost of products 2,226 2,268 Cost of services 818 782 Gross profit 2,275 2,156 Selling, general, and administrative 1,130 1,152 Research and development 344 315 Total operating expenses 1,474 1,467 Operating income 801 689 Interest and other financial charges – net 121 131 Non-operating benefit (income) costs (100 ) (50 ) Other (income) expense – net (53 ) (1 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 834 609 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (96 ) (193 ) Net income from continuing operations 737 416 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — Net income 737 416 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (17 ) (13 ) Net income attributable to GE HealthCare 720 403 Deemed preferred stock dividend of redeemable noncontrolling interest — — Net income attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders $ 720 $ 403 Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders: Basic $ 1.58 $ 0.89 Diluted 1.57 0.88 Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders: Basic $ 1.58 $ 0.89 Diluted 1.57 0.88 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 457 455 Diluted 459 458

Consolidated and Combined Statements of Income For the years ended December 31 (In millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2022 Sales of products $ 13,075 $ 13,127 $ 12,044 Sales of services 6,597 6,425 6,297 Total revenues 19,672 19,552 18,341 Cost of products 8,271 8,465 7,975 Cost of services 3,196 3,165 3,187 Gross profit 8,205 7,922 7,179 Selling, general, and administrative 4,269 4,282 3,631 Research and development 1,311 1,205 1,026 Total operating expenses 5,580 5,487 4,657 Operating income 2,625 2,435 2,522 Interest and other financial charges – net 504 542 77 Non-operating benefit (income) costs (406 ) (382 ) (5 ) Other (income) expense – net (55 ) (86 ) (62 ) Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,581 2,361 2,512 Benefit (provision) for income taxes (531 ) (743 ) (563 ) Net income from continuing operations 2,050 1,618 1,949 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (4 ) 18 Net income 2,050 1,614 1,967 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (57 ) (46 ) (51 ) Net income attributable to GE HealthCare 1,993 1,568 1,916 Deemed preferred stock dividend of redeemable noncontrolling interest — (183 ) — Net income attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders $ 1,993 $ 1,385 $ 1,916 Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders: Basic $ 4.37 $ 3.06 $ 4.18 Diluted 4.34 3.04 4.18 Earnings per share attributable to GE HealthCare common stockholders: Basic $ 4.37 $ 3.05 $ 4.22 Diluted 4.34 3.03 4.22 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 456 455 454 Diluted 459 458 454

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position As of (In millions, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 2,889 $ 2,504 Receivables – net of allowances of $103 and $98 3,564 3,525 Due from related parties 5 32 Inventories 1,939 1,960 Contract and other deferred assets 974 1,000 All other current assets 529 389 Current assets 9,901 9,410 Property, plant, and equipment – net 2,550 2,500 Goodwill 13,136 12,936 Other intangible assets – net 1,078 1,253 Deferred income taxes 4,474 4,474 All other non-current assets 1,950 1,881 Total assets $ 33,089 $ 32,454 Short-term borrowings $ 1,502 $ 1,006 Accounts payable 3,022 2,947 Due to related parties 20 99 Contract liabilities 1,943 1,918 Current compensation and benefits 1,521 1,518 All other current liabilities 1,545 1,493 Current liabilities 9,553 8,981 Long-term borrowings 7,449 8,436 Non-current compensation and benefits 5,583 5,782 Deferred income taxes 56 68 All other non-current liabilities 1,796 1,877 Total liabilities 24,437 25,144 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 188 165 Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 457,246,971 shares issued as of December 31, 2024; 455,342,290 shares issued as of December 31, 2023 5 5 Treasury stock, at cost, 291,053 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 0 shares as of December 31, 2023 (25 ) — Additional paid-in capital 6,583 6,493 Retained earnings 3,262 1,326 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) – net (1,379 ) (691 ) Total equity attributable to GE HealthCare 8,446 7,133 Noncontrolling interests 18 12 Total equity 8,464 7,145 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 33,089 $ 32,454

Consolidated and Combined Statements of Cash Flows For the years ended December 31 (In millions) 2024 2023 2022 Net income $ 2,050 $ 1,614 $ 1,967 Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — (4 ) 18 Net income from continuing operations $ 2,050 $ 1,618 $ 1,949 Adjustments to reconcile Net income from continuing operations to Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment 268 248 228 Amortization of intangible assets 312 362 405 Gain on fair value remeasurement of contingent consideration (19 ) (17 ) (65 ) Net periodic postretirement benefit plan (income) expense (357 ) (332 ) 9 Postretirement plan contributions (332 ) (357 ) (18 ) Share-based compensation 125 114 67 Provision for income taxes 531 743 563 Cash paid during the year for income taxes (491 ) (474 ) (851 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions: Receivables (178 ) (185 ) (231 ) Due from related parties 25 4 13 Inventories (81 ) 111 (402 ) Contract and other deferred assets 3 10 (222 ) Accounts payable 126 (13 ) 481 Due to related parties (61 ) (84 ) (33 ) Contract liabilities 68 26 138 Current compensation and benefits 39 153 (37 ) All other operating activities – net (74 ) 174 140 Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations 1,955 2,101 2,134 Cash flows – investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment and internal-use software (401 ) (387 ) (310 ) Dispositions of property, plant, and equipment — 1 4 Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired (313 ) (147 ) — Purchases of investments (40 ) (48 ) (59 ) All other investing activities – net (160 ) 23 (33 ) Cash from (used for) investing activities – continuing operations (914 ) (558 ) (398 ) Cash flows – financing activities Net increase (decrease) in borrowings (maturities of 90 days or less) — (12 ) 9 Newly issued debt, net of debt issuance costs (maturities longer than 90 days) 995 2,006 8,198 Repayments and other reductions (maturities longer than 90 days) (1,418 ) (855 ) (3 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (55 ) (41 ) — Redemption of noncontrolling interests — (211 ) — Net transfers (to) from GE — (1,317 ) (8,934 ) Proceeds from stock issued under employee benefit plans 33 34 — Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (93 ) (33 ) — All other financing activities – net (34 ) (49 ) (92 ) Cash from (used for) financing activities – continuing operations (573 ) (478 ) (822 ) Cash from (used for) operating activities – discontinued operations (4 ) — (21 ) Effect of foreign currency rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (77 ) (10 ) (3 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 387 1,055 890 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year 2,506 1,451 561 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of year $ 2,893 $ 2,506 $ 1,451 Supplemental disclosure of cash flows information Cash paid during the year for interest $ (550 ) $ (570 ) $ — Non-cash investing activities Acquired but unpaid property, plant, and equipment $ 143 $ 140 $ 136

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are supplemental measures of GE HealthCare’s performance and its liquidity that the Company believes will help investors understand its financial condition, cash flows, and operating results, and assess its future prospects. When read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP results, these non-GAAP financial measures provide a baseline for analyzing trends in GE HealthCare’s underlying businesses and can be used by management as one basis for making financial, operational, and planning decisions. Descriptions of the reported non-GAAP measures are included below.

The Company reports Organic revenue and Organic revenue growth rate to provide management and investors with additional understanding and visibility into the underlying revenue trends of the Company’s established, ongoing operations, as well as provide insights into overall demand for its products and services. To calculate these measures, the Company excludes the effect of acquisitions, dispositions, and foreign currency rate fluctuations.

The Company reports EBIT, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted earnings per share to provide management and investors with additional understanding of its business by highlighting the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability factors, on a normalized basis. To calculate these measures the Company excludes, and reflects in the detailed reconciliations below, the following adjustments as applicable: Interest and other financial charges – net, Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, Non-operating benefit (income) costs, Benefit (provision) for income taxes and certain tax related adjustments, and certain non-recurring and/or non-cash items. GE HealthCare may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted EBIT margin is calculated by taking Adjusted EBIT divided by Total revenues for the same period.

The Company reports Adjusted tax expense and Adjusted effective tax rate (“Adjusted ETR”) to provide management and investors with a better understanding of the normalized tax rate applicable to the business and provide more consistent comparability across periods. Adjusted tax expense excludes the income tax related to the pre-tax income adjustments included as part of Adjusted net income and certain income tax adjustments, such as adjustments to deferred tax assets or liabilities. The Company may from time to time consider excluding other non-recurring tax items to enhance comparability between periods. Adjusted ETR is Adjusted tax expense divided by income before income taxes less the pre-tax income adjustments referenced above.

The Company reports Free cash flow and Free cash flow conversion to provide management and investors with an important measure of the ability to generate cash on a normalized basis and provide insight into the Company’s flexibility to allocate capital. Free cash flow is Cash from (used for) operating activities – continuing operations including cash flows related to the additions and dispositions of property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”) and additions of internal-use software. Free cash flow does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures, due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the capital required for debt repayments. Free cash flow conversion is calculated by taking Free cash flow divided by Adjusted net income.

Management recognizes that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations, including that they may be calculated differently by other companies or may be used under different circumstances or for different purposes. In order to compensate for the discussed limitations, management does not consider these measures in isolation from or as alternatives to the comparable financial measures determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The detailed reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure are provided below, and no single financial measure should be relied on to evaluate our business.

Non-GAAP Financial Reconciliations

Organic Revenue* Unaudited For the three months ended December 31 For the years ended December 31 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change Imaging revenues $ 2,393 $ 2,392 — % $ 8,855 $ 8,944 (1 )% Less: Acquisitions(1) 17 — 47 — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange (7 ) — (71 ) — Imaging Organic revenue* $ 2,383 $ 2,392 — % $ 8,880 $ 8,944 (1 )% AVS revenues $ 1,440 $ 1,382 4 % $ 5,131 $ 5,094 1 % Less: Acquisitions(1) — — — — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange (4 ) — (25 ) — AVS Organic revenue* $ 1,443 $ 1,382 4 % $ 5,157 $ 5,094 1 % PCS revenues $ 827 $ 827 — % $ 3,125 $ 3,142 (1 )% Less: Acquisitions(1) — — — — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange (2 ) — (6 ) — PCS Organic revenue* $ 829 $ 827 — % $ 3,131 $ 3,142 — % PDx revenues $ 646 $ 591 9 % $ 2,508 $ 2,306 9 % Less: Acquisitions(1) — — — — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange 3 — (10 ) — PDx Organic revenue* $ 642 $ 591 9 % $ 2,518 $ 2,306 9 % Other revenues $ 13 $ 14 (4 )% $ 52 $ 66 (21 )% Less: Acquisitions(1) — — — — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange — — — — Other Organic revenue* $ 13 $ 14 (4 )% $ 52 $ 66 (21 )% Total revenues $ 5,319 $ 5,206 2 % $ 19,672 $ 19,552 1 % Less: Acquisitions(1) 17 — 47 — Less: Dispositions(2) — — — — Less: Foreign currency exchange (8 ) — (112 ) — Organic revenue* $ 5,310 $ 5,206 2 % $ 19,737 $ 19,552 1 %

(1) Represents revenues attributable to acquisitions from the date the Company completed the transaction through the end of four quarters following the transaction. (2) Represents revenues attributable to dispositions for the four quarters preceding the disposition date.

Adjusted EBIT* Unaudited For the three months ended December 31 For the years ended December 31 ($ in millions) 2024 2023 % change 2024 2023 % change Net income attributable to GE HealthCare $ 720 $ 403 79 % $ 1,993 $ 1,568 27 % Add: Interest and other financial charges – net 121 131 504 542 Add: Non-operating benefit (income) costs (100 ) (50 ) (406 ) (382 ) Less: Benefit (provision) for income taxes (96 ) (193 ) (531 ) (743 ) Less: Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes — — — (4 ) Less: Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (17 ) (13 ) (57 ) (46 ) EBIT* $ 854 $ 690 24 % $ 2,679 $ 2,521 6 % Add: Restructuring costs(1) 30 20 120 54 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related charges (benefits)(2) 9 — 3 (15 ) Add: Spin-Off and separation costs(3) 68 95 251 270 Add: (Gain) loss on business and asset dispositions(4) — — — — Add: Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets 36 32 137 127 Add: Investment revaluation (gain) loss(5) (4 ) — 22 (1 ) Adjusted EBIT* $ 994 $ 837 19 % $ 3,211 $ 2,956 9 % Net income margin 13.5 % 7.7 % 580 bps 10.1 % 8.0 % 210 bps Adjusted EBIT margin* 18.7 % 16.1 % 260 bps 16.3 % 15.1 % 120 bps

