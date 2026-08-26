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Press Releases

GE HealthCare management to present at upcoming September 2026 investor conference

August 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare (Nasdaq: GEHC) is announcing that members of its management team will present at the following upcoming investor conference:

  • Wells Fargo 21st Annual Health Conference – Wednesday, September 9, 2026 at 10:15 am ET/9:15am CT

A webcast for the event can be accessed on the GE HealthCare website: https://investor.gehealthcare.com/news-events/events at the date and time listed above.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics, and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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Contacts

GE HealthCare Investor Contact:
Carolynne Borders
(631) 662-4317
Carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

GE HealthCare Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
(414) 530-3027
Jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

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