GE HealthCare completes Intelerad acquisition – accelerating shift to cloud-first enterprise solutions to deliver precision care

Expands GE HealthCare’s enterprise imaging footprint by delivering comprehensive, end‑to‑end solutions across ambulatory, teleradiology, and hospital care settings

Advances GE HealthCare’s D3 strategy by accelerating the development of disease‑focused smart devices and solutions enabled by digital (cloud and software) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities

Enhances a fully connected, cloud‑first imaging ecosystem with an expanded GE HealthCare portfolio of AI, digital tools, and SaaS offerings designed to improve clinical operations

Tuck‑in acquisition expected to strengthen the Imaging portfolio, increase recurring revenue mix, and support sustainable top‑line growth and profitability over time

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GE HealthCare today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Intelerad, a leading medical imaging software provider for the healthcare industry, for a base purchase price of $2.3 billion in cash (subject to customary adjustments). Intelerad’s technology and customer base will extend GE HealthCare’s reach into high-growth specialized clinics and ambulatory care environments, complementing the company’s strength in hospital-based imaging. These combined capabilities will create a more comprehensive, cloud-first and AI-enabled imaging offering, which is expected to help reduce imaging infrastructure costs and enable faster deployment times.

“We are excited to welcome Intelerad to the GE HealthCare team to create an end-to-end, cloud-first and AI-enabled enterprise imaging solution for customers,” said Roland Rott, President and CEO, Imaging, GE HealthCare. “Intelerad’s cloud-enabled software will support GE HealthCare’s imaging technologies and AI capabilities by simplifying complex workflows, and providing patients and customers with more precise, connected care across the continuum.”

“Intelerad enhances our ability to deliver a cloud-first enterprise imaging platform at scale. Together, we are connecting imaging across care settings with interoperable, AI-enabled solutions that simplify operations, improve clinical insight, and help our customers deliver more precise, personalized care,” said Scott Miller, CEO, Solutions for Enterprise Imaging, GE HealthCare.

With the closing of the acquisition, Intelerad will operate as part of GE HealthCare’s Imaging business and continue to serve its enterprise imaging solution customers in the US, Canada, the UK, and Oceania.

“Joining GE HealthCare accelerates our vision for a more intelligent, connected imaging ecosystem. Together, we can harness the cloud and AI to break down longstanding barriers in healthcare, empowering clinicians with faster insights and giving patients a more seamless, precise care experience,” said Jordan Bazinsky, CEO of Intelerad.

GE HealthCare estimates that Intelerad’s revenues in the first full year of ownership will be approximately $270 million, of which approximately 90% is recurring, and Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) margin will be in excess of 30%. Intelerad revenue is growing in the low-double-digit range annually and is expected to accelerate under GE HealthCare ownership. GE HealthCare expects this transaction to be immediately accretive to top line growth and Adjusted Earnings before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) margin1. Inclusive of the impact of financing costs, GE HealthCare expects the transaction to be slightly dilutive to Adjusted Earnings per Share (EPS)1 in the short term, and the company plans to offset this with cost efficiencies. GE HealthCare expects a high-single-digit return on invested capital by year five.

GE HealthCare funded this transaction with cash on hand and proceeds from debt financing.

For more information on GE HealthCare’s Intelerad offerings and full portfolio of solutions, please visit https://www.intelerad.com/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements might be identified by words, and variations of words, such as “will,” “expect,” “may,” “would,” “could,” “plan,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “potential,” “position,” “forecast,” “target,” “guidance,” “outlook,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the transaction, the expected results of the transaction, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (the “Company’s”) markets, business, products, financial performance, growth opportunities, and strategy. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those described in its forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company may be unable to achieve the anticipated benefits of the transaction; operating costs and business disruptions (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, and suppliers) may be greater than expected; and the Company may assume unexpected risks and liabilities. Other factors that may cause such a difference also include those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates or amendments it makes in future filings. There may be other factors not presently known to the Company or which it currently considers to be immaterial that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements the Company makes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law or regulation.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Imaging, Advanced Visualization Solutions, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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1 Non-GAAP financial measure; see our earnings release dated February 4, 2026, for definition.

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