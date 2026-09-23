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Press Releases

GE HealthCare announces cash dividend increase for third quarter of 2026

September 23, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: GEHC) today declared a cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Common Stock for the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 14% from the previous quarter. The dividend will be payable on November 13, 2026, to all shareholders of record as of October 23, 2026.

About GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

GE HealthCare is a leading global healthcare solutions provider of advanced medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and AI, cloud and software solutions that help clinicians tackle the world’s most complex diseases. Serving patients and providers for 130 years, GE HealthCare is delivering bold innovations designed for the next era of medicine across its Advanced Imaging Solutions, Pharmaceutical Diagnostics and Patient Care Solutions segments to help clinicians deliver more personalized, precise patient care. We are a $20.6 billion business with approximately 54,000 colleagues working to create a world where healthcare has no limits.

GE HealthCare is proud to be among 2026 Fortune World’s Most Admired Companies™.

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Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Carolynne Borders
+1 631 662 4317
carolynne.borders@gehealthcare.com

Media Contact:
Jennifer Fox
+ 1 414 530 3027
jennifer.r.fox@gehealthcare.com

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