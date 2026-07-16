Garvan Institute of Medical Research Joins Parse Biosciences’ Certified Service Provider Network

Researchers across Asia-Pacific gain a new option for high-quality single cell sequencing through Garvan's Evercode WT services

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, and the leader in scalable and accessible single cell sequencing, today announced that the Genomics Platform Core Facility within the Garvan Institute of Medical Research has joined its Certified Service Provider (CSP) Program. The partnership broadens access to high-quality, scalable single cell sequencing across Australia, the wider Asia-Pacific region, and beyond.

Garvan is one of Australia's preeminent medical research institutions, with the Genomics Platform having deep experience in cell sorting, capture, and sequencing. As a Certified Service Provider, Garvan will offer Parse's Evercode WT kits to researchers across the region. "We see a growing number of requests for Parse projects and find the technology easy to implement and run, generating great data," said Chris O'Keeffe, Cellular Genomics Lead at the Garvan Institute.

"Garvan is one of the most respected biomedical research institutions in the world, and we're honored to welcome them to our Certified Service Provider network," said Charlie Roco, Co-founder and CTO of Parse Biosciences. "Our CSP program connects researchers with trusted partners, freeing them to apply their resources elsewhere as needed. Garvan is an ideal partner for this, and we're excited to support more single cell projects across Asia-Pacific together."

About the Garvan Genomics Platform

As part of the world-renowned Garvan Institute of Medical Research, the Genomics Platform is dedicated to advancing medical research through cutting-edge genomic technologies. The Genomics Platform provides a broad service portfolio through a streamlined structure, encompassing R&D, flow cytometry, cellular and spatial Genomics, and sequencing services. Garvan is globally recognized for pioneering discoveries that improve human health. A core objective of the Platform is to provide unparalleled insights into cellular function and tissue architecture, advancing understanding in complex biological systems and driving new discoveries.

About Parse Biosciences

Parse Biosciences, a QIAGEN company, is a global life sciences company whose mission is to accelerate progress in human health and scientific research. Empowering researchers to perform single cell sequencing with unprecedented scale and ease, its pioneering approach has enabled groundbreaking discoveries in cancer treatment, tissue repair, stem cell therapy, kidney and liver disease, brain development, and the immune system.

Kaitie Kramer

kkramer@parsebiosciences.com | 858.504.0455