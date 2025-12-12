Gad Medical Ltd. Receives Regulatory Approval to Start Sales of Ruthless Spine’s RJB Interoperative Angle Measurement Instrument in Israel, Marking Significant Expansion Following NASS Momentum

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ruthless Spine today announced that Gad Medical Ltd. has received regulatory approval to immediately start sales in Israel of Ruthless Spine’s RJB interoperative angle measurement instrument. This development follows their agreement on distribution rights to the RJB, enabling hospitals and surgical centers to access a U.S.-engineered implant platform designed for augmented implant placement. The clearance strengthens the availability of high-value spine technologies in one of the most innovation-driven medical markets.

Manufactured in the United States, Ruthless Spine’s RJB system is a comprehensive interoperative angle-measurement instrument built through close surgeon collaboration. Its emphasis on stability, precision, and efficiency enables support for a broad range of thoracic, lumbar, and sacral fusion procedures, all within an intuitive workflow suited to demanding thoracolumbar cases.

Global Momentum Following NASS 2025

At this year’s North American Spine Society (NASS) Annual Meeting in Denver, Ruthless Spine announced a strategic partnership with NavJam and the RJB navigation system. The collaboration unites high-precision navigation technology with a navigated Jamshidi needle, creating a streamlined ecosystem for percutaneous access and pedicle screw placement. The world’s first navigated Jamshidi drew significant interest for its potential to simplify workflows and reduce reliance on legacy navigation platforms. Ruthless Spine was additionally recognized by BoneZone as one of the “10 Compelling Companies We Want to Connect With at NASS,” underscoring the growing global attention around this unified navigation-and-implant solution.

About the RJB System

The RJB features low-profile implants designed to minimize soft-tissue disruption, multi-axial screw options for broad surgical versatility, and streamlined instrumentation supporting efficient, intuitive operating-room workflow. Built to deliver reliable construct strength, the system reflects direct surgeon input and addresses real clinical challenges encountered in modern thoracolumbar procedures.

Gad Medical Ltd.’s Role in Israel

As the authorized distributor, Gad Medical Ltd. will provide local inventory, supply chain coordination, and dedicated sales and technical support to hospitals nationwide. The company will offer on-site guidance for surgeons and OR teams, alongside structured training and education to ensure seamless device adoption. This partnership expands access to high-value, U.S.-manufactured spinal systems at competitive pricing.

“Receiving authorization to distribute the RJB system in Israel is an important milestone for our team and for spine surgeons across the country,” said David Frances, CEO of Gad Medical Ltd. “The RJB is intuitive, efficient, and engineered for the complexity of real thoracolumbar cases. We’re excited to bring this system into Israeli operating rooms and support hospitals with a solution that elevates patient care.”

About Ruthless Spine

Ruthless Spine is a MedTech company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, whose mission is to bring “zen” back to spine surgery by tackling the capital, time, and training requirements that burden traditional navigation systems. The company’s RJB™ is an intraoperative surgical angle measurement instrument designed for lumbosacral pedicle screw procedures: a disposable, Bluetooth-connected module that pairs with an off-the-shelf tablet to display real-time axial and sagittal angles relative to gravity. With simple 30-second setup, no dedicated staff required, and compatibility with both Android and iOS tablets, the RJB offers precision in spine surgery without bulky machinery or steep infrastructure demands. Ruthless Spine holds FDA clearance for the RJB, as well as U.S. and Taiwan patents (the latter for its navigated Jamshidi system). To learn more, visit www.ruthlessspine.com

About Gad Medical Ltd.

Gad Medical Ltd. is a leading Israeli distributor of spine and orthopedic technologies, providing high-quality implants, instruments, and surgical solutions that support improved outcomes and advanced OR performance. The company partners with top U.S. manufacturers to bring clinically validated, cost-effective technologies to Israel’s healthcare system.

