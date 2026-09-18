Fusion Orthopedics Announces Launch of the NEW FibFix™ Fibula Nail System at AOFAS and OTA 2026

Next-generation fibular fixation technology to debut with the orthopedic community in Seattle and Nashville this month!

MESA, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fusion Orthopedics USA, LLC (“Fusion Orthopedics”) today announced the upcoming launch of its FibFix™ Fibula Nail System, a next-generation intramedullary nail solution designed specifically for the treatment of distal fibula fractures.

Fusion Orthopedics will introduce the FibFix Fibula Nail System to the orthopedic community at the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) Annual Meeting & IFFAS 9th Biennial Meeting, September 16–19, 2026, at the Seattle Convention Center in Seattle, Washington, followed by the Orthopaedic Trauma Association (OTA) 2026 Annual Meeting, September 23–26, 2026, in Nashville, Tennessee.

The launch represents an important milestone for Fusion Orthopedics as the company expands its lower-extremity portfolio with a purpose-built intramedullary solution for innovative fibular fracture fixation.

“The FibFix Fibula Nail System was developed with a simple goal: provide surgeons with a modern, versatile and efficient solution for fibular fixation,” said Nate Peterson, President, Fusion Orthopedics. “We believe FibFix is an important addition to the Fusion Orthopedics portfolio as we continue to build out our Trauma portfolio. We are excited to put the system in front of surgeons at AOFAS and OTA and begin the next phase of education, evaluation and clinical adoption.”

Designed Around the Needs of Fibular Fixation

The FibFix Fibula Nail System incorporates several design features intended to facilitate fixation while maintaining a streamlined, minimally invasive implant profile.

Dual Helix Tornado Thread Design - Designed to maximize purchase and provide secure proximal fixation to minimize shortening of the fibula.

FibFix FlexZone - A stronger titanium nail shaft engineered to provide strength and flexibility when needed.

Multiple Nail Diameters - Available in 3.7mm, 4.7mm and 5.7mm diameters.

Multiple Nail Lengths – Available in 150mm, 190mm and 230mm lengths for varying anatomy.

Distal Interlock Fixation Options - Four 2.8mm low-profile distal interlock holes to maximize distal fixation for Weber A and Weber B fracture patterns.

2.8mm low-profile distal interlock holes to maximize distal fixation for Weber A and Weber B fracture patterns. Dedicated Syndesmosis Holes - Three syndesmosis hole options designed to provide flexibility for screws or flexible syndesmosis ropes, including the Fusion Bolo Button Syndesmosis Rope System.

syndesmosis hole options designed to provide flexibility for screws or flexible syndesmosis ropes, including the Fusion Bolo Button Syndesmosis Rope System. Multiple End Caps - Available in 0mm, 1mm, 3mm, 5mm, 10mm and 15mm lengths.

A Timely Addition to the Foot & Ankle Community

The FibFix launch comes at a particularly relevant time for the foot and ankle community. The 2026 AOFAS scientific program includes a dedicated trauma symposium addressing the question “Fibular Nails: Not Convinced Yet?”, reflecting the continued clinical discussion surrounding intramedullary fibular fixation.

Fusion Orthopedics will showcase FibFix during the AOFAS/IFFAS Exhibit Hall, providing surgeons and industry professionals an opportunity to see the system and discuss its design and intended clinical applications with the Fusion Orthopedics Team.

Following AOFAS, Fusion Orthopedics will continue the FibFix launch at the OTA Annual Meeting in Nashville, bringing the system to the broader orthopedic trauma community. The OTA 2026 Annual Meeting is scheduled for September 23–26 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Expanding the Fusion Orthopedics Portfolio

The introduction of FibFix further expands Fusion Orthopedics' growing portfolio of innovative orthopedic fixation technologies. The company remains focused on developing implants and instrumentation designed around surgeon needs, procedural efficiency and practical clinical applications.

Thomas McDonald, MD, FAAOS added, “I’m really proud of what Fusion’s Design Team has done with this Fibular Nail. I consider it to be the Best-in-Class next-generation fibular nail on the market. It has all the convenience of rotational-entry design, while providing unique stability features at both proximal and distal ends. An abundance of syndesmotic fixation options, a proximal tap system, and distally threaded rod design allows a combination of rigid and relative stability principles. This system allows more stability, while maintaining the philosophies of minimal approach and intramedullary fixation. More with less!”

Joshua Sebag, DPM, FACFAS commented, “The FibFix nail provides increased proximal and distal fixation options in unstable osteopenic ankle fractures for my patients. A new bar has been set for intramedullary fibula fixation devices.”

About Fusion Orthopedics

Fusion Orthopedics is an orthopedic medical device company focused on developing innovative solutions for extremity and orthopedic trauma procedures. Fusion combines surgeon-driven product development with a commitment to providing practical, efficient and clinically focused technologies designed to address the evolving needs of orthopedic surgeons and their patients.

For more information about Fusion Orthopedics and the FibFix Fibula Nail System, visit FusionOrthopedics.com.

Editorial / Regulatory Note

Product specifications and features are based on the FibFix product information provided for this release. Final marketing copy should be reviewed against current approved labeling/IFU and applicable regulatory requirements before external distribution.

Media Contact

Samuel Rocereta, Esq.

(602) 757-3360

sam@fusionorthopedics.com

www.FusionOrthopedics.com