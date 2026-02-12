SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fulgent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Friday, February 27, 2026

February 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results before the market opens on Friday, February 27, 2026. Management will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.



The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business includes technical laboratory and testing services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Lauren Sloane, Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com

Southern California Earnings
