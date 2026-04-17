SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Fulgent to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Friday, May 1, 2026

April 17, 2026 | 
1 min read

EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced that it will release its first quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Friday, May 1, 2026. Management will host a conference call for the investment community the same day at 8:30 AM ET (5:30 AM PT) to discuss the results and answer questions.



The call may be accessed through a live audio webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.fulgentgenetics.com. An audio replay will be available at the same location.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business includes technical laboratory and testing services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.


Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
The Blueshirt Group
Lauren Sloane, Lauren@blueshirtgroup.com
Source: Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Hand putting print screen dart and target board wooden cube on up arrows. Target of investment and business concept.
Earnings
With nearly a quarter billion in Q1, J&J targets $100B revenue in 2026
April 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Grab the amazing business flat stickers icons. This pack contains 50 icons depicting business analysis concepts. It had charts and graphs of different kinds. This pack is in the flat stickers style.
Clinical research
Pharma R&D Spend Drops 3.6% as Pipeline Prioritizations Take Shape
March 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Frog sitting atop a pile of coins pile high on table with green leaves in background, Symbol of good fortune and luck, Successful business leap and development financial and commit concept
Earnings
J&J Reigns as Top Pharma by Revenue While Lilly Leapfrogs on Strong Obesity Sales
March 18, 2026
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Investment volatility metaphor of riding roller coaster, financial stock market fluctuation rising up and falling down concept, people investors riding roller coaster on fluctuated market chart.
Earnings
Biotechs Report Regulatory Headaches, High-Stakes Catalysts During Q4 Earnings
March 13, 2026
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong