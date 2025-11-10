Fulgent Reports Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue of $84.1 million, growing 17% year-over-year

EL MONTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) (“Fulgent,” or the “Company”), a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Results:

Revenue of $84.1 million, growing 17% year-over-year

GAAP loss of $6.6 million, or ($0.21) per share

Non-GAAP income of $4.5 million, or $0.14 per share

Adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million

Non-GAAP income (loss), non-GAAP income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and margin, and non-GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, are described below under “Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, GAAP income (loss), GAAP gross profit and margin, and GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, in the accompanying tables.

Ming Hsieh, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continued to build momentum in our laboratory services business and advancing our clinical trials for the Therapeutic Development business. I am especially pleased with the progress we have made with FID-007, as the preliminary data further demonstrated meaningful efficacy for previously treated head and neck cancer patients. We also had a good start with FID-022 phase one dosing escalation, which demonstrates the broad capabilities of our nano delivery technology platform. I look forward to continued progress as we drive growth in the balance of 2025.”

Paul Kim, Chief Financial Officer, said, “We are pleased with our results, and we again raise our guidance for the year. We continue to demonstrate strong momentum as we grow our laboratory services business and execute our strategic objectives. We believe we will close 2025 in a position of strength, with a healthy balance sheet.”

Outlook:

For the full year 2025, Fulgent now expects:

Revenue of approximately $325.0 million

GAAP loss of approximately ($1.70) per share

Non-GAAP income of approximately $0.30 per share

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable securities of approximately $800.0 million as of December 31, 2025*

*Cash expenditures may be higher or lower than currently estimated due to a variety of factors and circumstances, including as a result of the Company’s ongoing stock repurchase program, or other expenditures outside the ordinary course of business, including M&A. This number further assumes receipt of approximately $106 million in tax refunds prior to December 31, 2025, which may be delayed as a result of the current government shutdown.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain information set forth in this press release and/or to be discussed on the Company’s earnings call, including non-GAAP income (loss), non-GAAP income (loss) per share, adjusted EBITDA income (loss), non-GAAP gross profit and margin, and non-GAAP operating income (loss) and margin, are non-GAAP financial measures. Fulgent believes this information is useful to investors because it provides a basis for measuring the performance of the Company’s business, excluding certain income or expense items that management believes are not directly attributable to the Company’s operating results. Fulgent defines non-GAAP income (loss) as net income (loss) calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, or GAAP, plus amortization of intangible assets, plus equity-based compensation expenses, plus impairment loss of investments, plus acquisition-related costs, plus or minus the non-GAAP tax effect, and plus or minus other charges or gains, as identified, that management believes are not representative of the Company’s operations. The non-GAAP tax effect was calculated by excluding from the GAAP provision the impact of the amortization of intangible assets, equity-based compensation expenses, impairment loss of investments, and acquisition-related costs. Fulgent defines adjusted EBITDA income (loss) as GAAP income (loss) plus or minus interest (expense) income, plus or minus provisions (benefits) for income taxes, plus equity-based compensation expenses, plus insurance expense related to transferable tax credits, plus depreciation and amortization, plus impairment loss of investments, plus acquisition-related costs, and plus or minus other charges or gains, as identified, that management believes are not representative of the Company’s operations. Fulgent defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP plus equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue as shown in the table below. Fulgent defines non-GAAP gross margin by taking non-GAAP gross profit and dividing it by GAAP revenue. Fulgent defines non-GAAP operating profit (loss) by taking GAAP operating profit (loss) and adding equity-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, and acquisition-related costs. Non-GAAP operating margin is calculated by taking non-GAAP operating profit (loss) and dividing it by GAAP revenue. Fulgent may continue to incur expenses similar to the items added to or subtracted from the GAAP financial measures, and, accordingly, the exclusion of these items in the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an implication that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure in evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information presented in conformity with GAAP, and non-GAAP financial measures as reported by Fulgent may not be comparable to similarly titled metrics reported by other companies. The Company does not provide reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures, due to the inability to predict the amount and timing of impacts outside of the Company’s control on certain items, particularly items related to equity-based compensation, tax effects and potential impairments, among other items, which could be material. Reconciling such items would require unreasonable efforts. Because of the inherent uncertainty associated with the Company’s ability to project these future items, it is also unable to predict their probable significance.

About Fulgent

Fulgent is a technology-based company with a well-established laboratory services business and a therapeutic development business. Fulgent’s laboratory services business includes technical laboratory and testing services and professional interpretation of laboratory results by licensed physicians. Fulgent’s therapeutic development business is focused on developing drug candidates for treating a broad range of cancers using a novel nanoencapsulation and targeted therapy platform designed to improve the therapeutic window and pharmacokinetic profile of new and existing cancer drugs. The Company aims to transform from a diagnostic business into a fully integrated precision medicine company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements about, among other things: future performance; guidance, including guidance regarding expected quarterly and annual financial results, revenue, GAAP loss, non-GAAP loss, and cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and investments in marketable securities; evaluations and judgments regarding the stability of certain revenue sources, the Company’s cash position and sufficiency of its resources, momentum, trajectory, vision, future opportunities and future growth of the Company’s testing and laboratory services, technologies and expansion; the Company’s research and development efforts, including any implications that the results of earlier clinical trials will be representative or consistent with later clinical trials, the expected timing of enrollment and regulatory filings for these trials and the availability of data or results of these trials, including any implication that interim or preliminary data will be representative of final data; the Company’s identification and evaluation of opportunities and its ability to capitalize on opportunities, capture market share, or expand its presence in certain markets; and the Company’s ability to continue to grow its business.

Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and relate to future events or circumstances or the Company’s future performance, and they are based on management’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effect on the Company’s business. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause the forward-looking events and circumstances described in this press release to not occur, and actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the market potential for, and the rate and degree of market adoption of, the Company’s tests; its ability to maintain turnaround times and otherwise keep pace with rapidly changing technology; the Company’s ability to maintain the low internal costs of its business model; the Company’s ability to maintain an acceptable margin; risks related to volatility in the Company’s results, which can fluctuate significantly from period to period; risks associated with the composition of the Company’s customer base, which can fluctuate from period to period and can be comprised of a small number of customers that account for a significant portion of the Company’s revenue; the Company’s level of success in obtaining coverage and adequate reimbursement and collectability levels from third-party payors for its tests and testing services; the Company’s level of success in establishing and obtaining the intended benefits from partnerships, strategic investments, joint ventures, acquisitions, or other relationships; the success of the Company’s development efforts, including the Company’s ability to progress its candidates through clinical trials on the timelines expected; the Company’s compliance with the various evolving and complex laws and regulations applicable to its business and its industry; and the Company’s ability to protect its proprietary technology and intellectual property. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, forward-looking statements should not be relied on or viewed as predictions of future events.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or to changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 28, 2025, and the other reports it files from time to time, including subsequently filed annual, quarterly and current reports, are made available on the Company’s website upon their filing with the SEC. These reports contain more information about the Company, its business and the risks affecting its business, as well as its results of operations for the periods covered by the financial results included in this press release.

FULGENT GENETICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024 (in thousands) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,641 $ 55,144 Investments in marketable securities 669,940 773,313 Accounts receivable, net 71,187 69,021 Property, plant, and equipment, net 111,865 105,549 Other assets 243,930 216,937 Total assets $ 1,214,563 $ 1,219,964 LIABILITIES & EQUITY: Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and other liabilities $ 93,806 $ 90,805 Total stockholders’ equity 1,120,757 1,129,159 Total liabilities & equity $ 1,214,563 $ 1,219,964

FULGENT GENETICS, INC. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations Data Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 84,069 $ 71,743 $ 239,335 $ 207,256 Cost of revenue (1) 48,557 44,972 141,042 131,890 Gross profit 35,512 26,771 98,293 75,366 Operating expenses Research and development (1) 13,860 11,783 39,735 36,703 Selling and marketing (1) 11,642 9,124 32,393 26,708 General and administrative (1) 23,335 20,950 75,018 63,765 Amortization of intangible assets 2,025 1,993 6,005 5,973 Total operating expenses 50,862 43,850 153,151 133,149 Operating loss (15,350 ) (17,079 ) (54,858 ) (57,783 ) Interest income 7,874 8,090 23,983 23,181 Interest expense (28 ) (14 ) (59 ) 210 Impairment loss — (10,073 ) (9,926 ) (10,073 ) Other (expense) income, net (5 ) 544 109 554 Total other income (expense), net 7,841 (1,453 ) 14,107 13,872 Loss before income taxes (7,509 ) (18,532 ) (40,751 ) (43,911 ) Benefit from income taxes (683 ) (3,838 ) (2,770 ) (6,281 ) Net loss from consolidated operations (6,826 ) (14,694 ) (37,981 ) (37,630 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 218 46 886 810 Net loss attributable to Fulgent $ (6,608 ) $ (14,648 ) $ (37,095 ) $ (36,820 ) Net loss per common share attributable to Fulgent: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.22 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.22 ) Weighted-average common shares: Basic 30,749 30,416 30,708 30,095 Diluted 30,749 30,416 30,708 30,095 (1) Equity-based compensation expense was allocated as follows: Cost of revenue $ 1,697 $ 1,940 $ 5,214 $ 5,948 Research and development 3,247 3,583 10,060 11,563 Selling and marketing 736 931 2,337 2,983 General and administrative 4,037 4,466 12,695 13,579 Total equity-based compensation expense $ 9,717 $ 10,920 $ 30,306 $ 34,073

FULGENT GENETICS, INC. Non-GAAP Income (Loss) Reconciliation Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to Fulgent $ (6,608 ) $ (14,648 ) $ (37,095 ) $ (36,820 ) Amortization of intangible assets 2,025 1,993 6,005 5,973 Equity-based compensation expense 9,717 10,920 30,306 34,073 Impairment loss (1) — 10,073 9,926 10,073 Acquisition-related costs 90 — 387 — Non-GAAP tax effect (703 ) 1,100 (1,466 ) 569 Non-GAAP income (loss) attributable to Fulgent $ 4,521 $ 9,438 $ 8,063 $ 13,868 Net loss per common share attributable to Fulgent: Basic $ (0.21 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.22 ) Diluted $ (0.21 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (1.21 ) $ (1.22 ) Non-GAAP income per common share attributable to Fulgent: Basic $ 0.15 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.46 Diluted $ 0.14 $ 0.31 $ 0.26 $ 0.46 Weighted average common shares: Basic 30,749 30,416 30,708 30,095 Diluted 31,312 30,679 30,952 30,404

(1) Consists of a one-time, non-cash charge related to impairment of a prior investment.

FULGENT GENETICS, INC. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 (in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss attributable to Fulgent $ (6,608 ) $ (14,648 ) $ (37,095 ) $ (36,820 ) Interest income, net (7,846 ) (8,076 ) (23,924 ) (23,391 ) Benefit from income taxes (683 ) (3,838 ) (2,770 ) (6,281 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,038 5,920 18,011 18,736 Equity-based compensation expense 9,717 10,920 30,306 34,073 Insurance expense related to transferable tax credits — — 283 — Impairment loss — 10,073 9,926 10,073 Acquisition-related costs 90 — 387 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 708 $ 351 $ (4,876 ) $ (3,610 )

FULGENT GENETICS, INC. Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025, and 2024 (in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue $ 84,069 $ 71,743 $ 239,335 $ 207,256 Cost of revenue 48,557 44,972 141,042 131,890 Gross profit 35,512 26,771 98,293 75,366 Gross margin 42.2 % 37.3 % 41.1 % 36.4 % Equity-based compensation included in cost of revenue 1,697 1,940 5,214 5,948 Non-GAAP gross profit 37,209 28,711 103,507 81,314 Non-GAAP gross margin 44.3 % 40.0 % 43.2 % 39.2 % Operating expenses 50,862 43,850 153,151 133,149 Equity-based compensation included in operating expenses 8,020 8,980 25,092 28,125 Amortization of intangible assets 2,025 1,993 6,005 5,973 Acquisition-related costs 90 — 387 — Non-GAAP operating expenses 40,727 32,877 121,667 99,051 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (3,518 ) $ (4,166 ) $ (18,160 ) $ (17,737 ) Non-GAAP operating margin -4.2 % -5.8 % -7.6 % -8.6 %

