Fresenius Kabi Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Three Lots of Famotidine Injection, USP, 20 mg per 2 mL (10 mg per mL), 2 mL Fill in a 2 mL Vial Due to Out-of-Specification Endotoxin Results in Certain Reserve Samples

LAKE ZURICH, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CommittedToLife--Fresenius Kabi, part of the global healthcare company Fresenius, and a leading provider of essential medicines and medical technologies is voluntarily recalling three lots (numbers 6133156, 6133194, 6133388) of Famotidine Injection, USP, 20 mg per 2 mL (10 mg per mL), 2 mL Fill in a 2 mL vial. This recall is being performed to the user level in the United States.

The product is being recalled due to out-of-specification (OOS) endotoxin results of certain reserve samples from a single lot. Based upon the investigation, two additional lots were also included in the recall as a precautionary measure.

Elevated endotoxin levels can precipitate severe systemic reactions such as sepsis and septic shock. Severe responses may include inflammatory and life-threatening immune responses and death. Non-serious adverse event reports potentially associated with the OOS have been received for one lot. These non-serious adverse events included chills, change in mental status, change in respiratory status, fever, increase in body temperature, shivering and shaking. To date, no adverse event reports have been received for the second and third lots.

Product Name/Product Size Unit of Use NDC Number Unit of Sale NDC Number Product Code Batch Number Expiration Date First Ship Date Last Ship Date Famotidine Injection, USP, 20 mg per 2 mL (10 mg per mL), 2 mL fill in a 2 mL vial 63323-739-11 63323-739-12 730912 6133156 08/2026 01/02/2025 02/11/2025 6133194 08/2026 02/04/2025 04/11/2025 6133388 10/2026 05/23/2025 05/23/2025

Famotidine Injection is indicated in some hospitalized patients with pathological hypersecretory conditions or intractable ulcers, or as an alternative to the oral dosage forms for short term use in patients who are unable to take oral medication for the following conditions:

Short term treatment of active duodenal ulcer. Maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer patients at reduced dosage after healing of an active ulcer. Short term treatment of active benign gastric ulcer. Short term treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions.

Fresenius Kabi is notifying its distributors and customers and is arranging for return of the recalled product. If health care facilities have any of the affected lots, they are to immediately discontinue distributing, dispensing or using the lots and return all units to Fresenius Kabi. Distributors are instructed to immediately notify their customers that have been shipped or may have been shipped, the product involved in this recall.

Consumers with questions regarding this recall can contact Fresenius Kabi USA Quality Assurance at 1-866-716-2459, Monday through Friday, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time. Patients should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to receiving this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to Fresenius Kabi Medical Affairs or Vigilance departments at 1-800-551-7176, Monday through Friday, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time, or send an e-mail to either productcomplaint.USA@fresenius-kabi.com or adverse.events.USA@fresenius-kabi.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report Online : www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

: Regular Mail or Fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

As a global healthcare company, Fresenius Kabi is Committed to Life. The company’s products, technologies, and services are used for the therapy and care of patients with critical and chronic conditions. With more than 41,000 employees and present in more than 100 countries, Fresenius Kabi’s expansive product portfolio focuses on providing access to high-quality and lifesaving medicines and technologies.

